Friday: Hili Dialogue

As you read this, I’ll either be in Tel Aviv or on my way there. I’ll be staying in Israel’s “second city” for a week, and then, saying farewell to Anna and Jay, who are going back to he U.S., I’ll be returning to Jerusalem for another week. I may even get some beach time in, as our hotel is across from the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron discuss rationality:

Szaron: Are cats rational? Hili: Yes, occasionally.

When I asked whether Hili thought she was rational, Malgorzata replied:

She thinks of herself as way over any normal cat. Of course, she is always rational. She is telling Szaron how it is with other cats.

In Polish:

Szaron: Czy koty są racjnalne?

Hili: Chwilami tak. Lagniappe: Here’s FIRE’s new ad for the upcoming football season. It’s long, so I wonder if it will air, but I like it (h/t Luana): COMEDY VIDEO: With a new season of @NFL football starting tonight, are sports really the place for activism? Well, it depends on if the announcers agree with the activism.😅 Thankfully, when it comes to free speech, FIRE is all in. pic.twitter.com/wWTbzmTny9 — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) September 7, 2023