A cartoon based on my difficulties in getting my children’s book published

I’ve kvetched about my difficulty of getting my children’s book, “Mr. Das and His Fifty Cats,” published, apparently on the grounds that a white guy like me isn’t allowed to write about an Indian man and his love of animals (the story is fiction but based on fact). Such writing is “cultural appropriation”, Jack! And criticizing it or rejecting it on those grounds alone is an insane example of performative wokeness.
Well, reader Arthur from Australia read about my travails and took action:
I shared your saga of getting your cat book published with Phil Somerville (Australian cartoonist). He said this gave him the idea for the cartoon below.
I hope you enjoy it.
Somerville is a well-known Aussie cartoonist (his website is here and his biography is here. Have a look at his cartoons, which are very good.
I put his cartoon below; I enjoyed the hell out of it as it’s hilarious and is a snarky take on my own situation. I hope you like it, too. But first you have to embiggen it. Click to enlarge the cartoon below (click twice in succession, with a pause between)
Captures it all!
Loved this! Fantastic sense of humour. Does he do book illustrations? It might help you out of your predicament.
Out of the park!
… out of the dog park even!
Not a s**t show in hell are you gonna transition to a dog, not gonna happen.
Although it could be the cartoon holds a smidgen of wisdom…
… you self identify as Indian, an instant fix for an insanity.
I was on tenterhooks! First it was about d*gs, and that threw me. But then it turned to cats and all was well.
Good piece! You found your illustrator.
Delightful!
Hats off to Phil Sommerville! Oh, wait—that phrase is a microaggression, inasmuch as it
marginalizes those who don’t wear a hat.
..and wearing a hat flaunts privilege, as many can’t afford them.
Glad that artist made cartoon specific enough to JC’s situation, but generic enough to include other who are undoubtedly in similar situations.
Loved calling out barking as “speech shaming.”
The cartoon is fabulous! It really nails the absurdity.