Monday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is enjoying something maybe she shouldn’t.
Hili: Ice cream?
A: Cats should not eat ice cream.
Hili: Is that knowledge from newspapers or social media?
In Polish:
Hili: Lody śmietankowe?
Ja: Koty nie powinny jeść lodów.
Hili: Ta wiedza z prasy, czy z mediów społecznościowych?
It’s the zero’th law : cats should not be caught eating ice cream. Alternative formulation : cat staff should not be spotted giving ice cream to their Overlords.
On this day:
1770 – James Cook formally claims eastern Australia for Great Britain, naming it New South Wales.
1791 – A Vodou ceremony, led by Dutty Boukman, turns into a violent slave rebellion, beginning the Haitian Revolution.
1831 – Nat Turner leads black slaves and free blacks in a rebellion in Southampton County, Virginia, which will claim the lives of 55 to 65 whites and about twice that number of blacks.
1878 – The American Bar Association is founded in Saratoga Springs, New York.
1888 – The first successful adding machine in the United States is patented by William Seward Burroughs.
1911 – The Mona Lisa is stolen by Vincenzo Peruggia, a Louvre employee.
1918 – World War I: The Second Battle of the Somme begins.
1945 – Physicist Harry Daghlian is fatally irradiated in a criticality accident during an experiment with the Demon core at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
1957 – The Soviet Union successfully conducts a long-range test flight of the R-7 Semyorka, the first intercontinental ballistic missile.
1959 – United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs an executive order proclaiming Hawaii the 50th state of the union. Hawaii’s admission is currently commemorated by Hawaii Admission Day.
1968 – James Anderson Jr. posthumously receives the first Medal of Honor to be awarded to an African American U.S. Marine.
1986 – Carbon dioxide gas erupts from volcanic Lake Nyos in Cameroon, killing up to 1,800 people within a 20-kilometre (12 mi) range.
1991 – Coup attempt against Mikhail Gorbachev collapses.
1993 – NASA loses contact with the Mars Observer spacecraft.
2000 – American golfer Tiger Woods wins the 82nd PGA Championship and becomes the first golfer since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three majors in a calendar year.
2013 – Hundreds of people are reported killed by chemical attacks in the Ghouta region of Syria.
Births:
1660 – Hubert Gautier, French mathematician and engineer (d. 1737).
1665 – Giacomo F. Maraldi, French-Italian astronomer and mathematician (d. 1729).
1754 – William Murdoch, Scottish engineer and inventor, created gas lighting (d. 1839).
1829 – Otto Goldschmidt, German composer, conductor and pianist (d. 1907).
1872 – Aubrey Beardsley, English author and illustrator (d. 1898).
1904 – Count Basie, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1984).
1933 – Barry Norman, English author and critic (d. 2017).
1937 – Donald Dewar, Scottish politician, first First Minister of Scotland (d. 2000).
1937 – Robert Stone, American novelist and short story writer (d. 2015).
1938 – Kenny Rogers, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2020).
1939 – James Burton, American Hall of Fame guitarist.
1944 – Peter Weir, Australian director, producer, and screenwriter.
1951 – Glenn Hughes, English musician.
1952 – Joe Strummer, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002).
1954 – Steve Smith, American drummer.
1958 – Steve Case, American businessman, co-founder of America Online (AOL).
1961 – Stephen Hillenburg, American marine biologist, cartoonist, animator and creator of SpongeBob SquarePants (d. 2018).
1971 – Liam Howlett, English keyboard player, DJ, and producer.
1973 – Sergey Brin, Russian-American computer scientist and businessman, co-founded Google.
1986 – Usain Bolt, Jamaican sprinter.
1993 – Millie Bright, English footballer. [Captained England’s team yesterday in the World Cup Final against Spain.]
1996 – Karolína Muchová, Czech tennis player. [Defeated by Coco Gauff in yesterday’s Cincinnati Open final.]
Whatever happened to all the heroes?
1614 – Elizabeth Báthory, Hungarian countess and purported serial killer (b. 1560).
1762 – Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, English author, poet, and playwright (b. 1689).
1838 – Adelbert von Chamisso, German botanist and poet (b. 1781).
1940 – Leon Trotsky, Russian theorist and politician, founded the Red Army (b. 1879).
1943 – Henrik Pontoppidan, Danish journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1857).
1947 – Ettore Bugatti, Italian-French engineer and businessman, founded Bugatti (b. 1881).
1971 – George Jackson, American activist and author, co-founded the Black Guerrilla Family (b. 1941).
1978 – Charles Eames, American architect, co-designed the Eames House (b. 1907). [His wife and co-designer, Ray, also died on this day a decade later in 1988.]
1995 – Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Indian-American astrophysicist and mathematician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1910).
1996 – Mary Two-Axe Earley, Canadian indigenous women’s rights activist (b. 1911).
2005 – Robert Moog, American businessman, founded Moog Music (b. 1934).
2012 – William Thurston, American mathematician and academic (b. 1946). [A pioneer in the field of low-dimensional topology and was awarded the Fields Medal in 1982 for his contributions to the study of 3-manifolds.]
2013 – Sid Bernstein, American record producer (b. 1918). [Changed the American music scene in the 1960s by bringing the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, the Moody Blues, and the Kinks to America. He was the first impresario to organize rock concerts at sports stadiums.]
2019 – Celso Piña, Mexican singer, composer, arranger, and accordionist (b. 1953).
Slightly less than two years before the birth of the USA’s 44th president, Barack Obama. Obama is the only one of the US’s 46 presidents for whom the US had the same number of states at the time of his birth as it did during his term in office. For every other US president, the number of states increased between his birth and his election — a sign, I suppose, of this nation’s relative youth and its steady expansion under the doctrine of manifest destiny.
“1993-NASA loses contact with Mars Observer spacecraft”: this loss of contact happened just as the spacecraft was to enter Mars orbit to begin its primary mission. Contact was never regained and the follow-on incident investigation was, apparently, inconclusive as to cause. Though I cannot find a copy of the investigation report, there is a bit more information in a NASA summary of this failed mission at
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/missions/mars-observer/in-depth/
Correction: i did find aa copy of the 300 page full independent investigation report at https://spacese.spacegrant.org/Failure%20Reports/Mars_Observer_12_93_MIB.pdf
If anyone is interested in how a typical NASA independent incident investigation is structured, look it up. Otherwise the summary should suffice.
Olga Carmona, who scored the winning goal in Spain’s 1-0 defeat of England in yesterday’s World Cup Final, found out after the match that her father had died on Friday. (Her family and friends had decided to keep his death a secret from her until after the game.)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66566564
1933 – Janet Baker, English soprano and educator
Clip of Dame Janet and Leontyne Price in “Recordare” from Verdi’s Requiem Mass, Solti/Chicago 1977
https://youtu.be/EVm9QroDwHo
Our cats loved licking the ice cream bowl. They nonetheless had long—and happy!—lives. I’ve cream can’t be all that bad.