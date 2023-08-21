Monday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is enjoying something maybe she shouldn’t.

Hili: Ice cream?

A: Cats should not eat ice cream.

Hili: Is that knowledge from newspapers or social media?

.

In Polish:

Hili: Lody śmietankowe? Ja: Koty nie powinny jeść lodów. Hili: Ta wiedza z prasy, czy z mediów społecznościowych?