Felicidades a España!

(Pardon me if I’ve erred in my Spanish title!)
I was unable to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Ecuador, but found out just yesterday that Spain had defeated England 1-0. It was a squeaker, with some good saves by both Spanish and English goalkeepers. But the Spanish captain Olga Carmona got one mighty kick into the corner of the net, and that was all she wrote.
Here’s the summary from Andrew Das, who writes the NY Times’s emailed newsletter on the Cup.
In the moments after Spain claimed its first World Cup title, after the medals were collected and the queen had been hugged and the trophy was thrust into the night sky amid a thunderstorm of fireworks and gold confetti, there was only joy for its players. But World Cups are never about a single moment, or a single emotion.
Nearby, the England players had seen their own championship dream dashed by the slimmest of margins, a single goal in a single game in a long month of them. Watching from afar, Australia could be proud of a few weeks it will never forget, the United States would have wondered what might have been, and a handful of teams — Jamaica and South Africa, Colombia and Morocco, New Zealand and the Philippines — could ponder what lies ahead in this brave new women’s soccer world.
But on Sunday in Sydney, there was only one celebration, and that was for Spain, a team that had nearly come apart before it came together, a team that set aside its significant differences to achieve the biggest first in a World Cup filled with them. That meant more for its singular moment. And it was, to Spain’s players, worth everything. “We deserve it,” Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí said. No one could disagree.
Here are the highlights: Spain’s sole (and winning) goal is at 1:41, and is replayed twice.
. . . and here are Spain’s highlights throughout the whole tournament:
And here’s Sweden nabbing third place, beating Australia 2-0. There are also some good saves, and a bit of a scuffle between two players, but Sweden (in yellow) won on a penalty kick and and an excellent goal.
Watching what parts of the games I could, plus the highlights, have convinced me that women’s soccer, at least at this level, is just as exciting as men’s, for the level of play is very high. Although and equity in pay between men and women was driven by the U.S. team, which, sadly, made its egress during the knockout round, I suspect that watching these games is going to stimulate a worldwide interest in women’s soccer, and inspire a lot of young girls to start kicking the ball around. As the NYT wrote in the paper:
Spain’s first victory in the Women’s World Cup and England’s run to the final were not only formidable achievements for teams that have transformed into perennial title contenders in the space of just a few years. They were also a fortifying message to the many girls in both countries who have increasingly been taking up the sport: Women, too, can elevate a nation to the summit of world soccer.
The final has reflected the increasing interest and investment in women’s soccer in Spain and England, with more and more girls joining clubs and leagues that are growing in size and professionalism — a profound change in countries where soccer was long the preserve of all-powerful men’s teams, and one that is likely to accelerate after this year’s World Cup.
“The perception of women’s soccer has changed,” said Dolors Ribalta Alcalde, a specialist in women’s sports at Ramon Llull University in Barcelona. “It is now seen as a real and exciting opportunity for girls. This World Cup, with its high profile, will have an impact on how people view women’s soccer. It will help make a big step forward.”
Amen!
3 thoughts on “Felicidades a España!”
I set my alarm and watched the whole thing. It was a marvelous game.
I saw a snippet from some conservative site claiming that the women shouldn’t earn as much as the men because it isn’t as popular and it does not churn out as much revenue. I think they should be paid equally to biological male football, but I am not sure how to articulate my reasoning other than an argument for equal pay for equal work. But what do other people think, and why?
…I’ve often heard comments along the lines of ‘not generating enough viewers/sponsorship/interest/money’…
That’s changed a fair bit, for quite a while now, cracking football as good as the men!… but of course perceptions are hard to change…
I expected Lauren James to start, but she didn’t. I wonder why. She was definitely not banned because she played in the second half.