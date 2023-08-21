Felicidades a España!

(Pardon me if I’ve erred in my Spanish title!)

I was unable to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Ecuador, but found out just yesterday that Spain had defeated England 1-0. It was a squeaker, with some good saves by both Spanish and English goalkeepers. But the Spanish captain Olga Carmona got one mighty kick into the corner of the net, and that was all she wrote.

Here’s the summary from Andrew Das, who writes the NY Times’s emailed newsletter on the Cup.

Here are the highlights: Spain’s sole (and winning) goal is at 1:41, and is replayed twice.

. . . and here are Spain’s highlights throughout the whole tournament:

And here’s Sweden nabbing third place, beating Australia 2-0. There are also some good saves, and a bit of a scuffle between two players, but Sweden (in yellow) won on a penalty kick and and an excellent goal.

Watching what parts of the games I could, plus the highlights, have convinced me that women’s soccer, at least at this level, is just as exciting as men’s, for the level of play is very high. Although and equity in pay between men and women was driven by the U.S. team, which, sadly, made its egress during the knockout round, I suspect that watching these games is going to stimulate a worldwide interest in women’s soccer, and inspire a lot of young girls to start kicking the ball around. As the NYT wrote in the paper:

Spain’s first victory in the Women’s World Cup and England’s run to the final were not only formidable achievements for teams that have transformed into perennial title contenders in the space of just a few years. They were also a fortifying message to the many girls in both countries who have increasingly been taking up the sport: Women, too, can elevate a nation to the summit of world soccer.

The final has reflected the increasing interest and investment in women’s soccer in Spain and England, with more and more girls joining clubs and leagues that are growing in size and professionalism — a profound change in countries where soccer was long the preserve of all-powerful men’s teams, and one that is likely to accelerate after this year’s World Cup. “The perception of women’s soccer has changed,” said Dolors Ribalta Alcalde, a specialist in women’s sports at Ramon Llull University in Barcelona. “It is now seen as a real and exciting opportunity for girls. This World Cup, with its high profile, will have an impact on how people view women’s soccer. It will help make a big step forward.” Amen!