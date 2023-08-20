World’s most intersectional academic job advertised at Williams College

Here’s what appears to be a genuine job ad at Williams College, which has for a long while been swirling around the event horizon bordering an academic black hole (no knowledge can be emitted). The ad is genuine because it’s on the site of The Chronicles of Higher Education.
Click on the screenshot below to see the full ad, including what you have to submit when you apply.. The job begins on July 1 of next year, and it’s the most intersectional ad I’ve ever seen.
I’ll leave for readers to react and comment on their own, as it’s almost a parody of the times. The bolded first paragraph is from the original.
Rank open professor in Queer of Color Critique, additional interest in Disability Studies/Crip Theory, and/or Feminist Technoscience Studies, and/or Migration
The Program in Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies seeks a professor of Queer of Color Critique, field open, ideally with interdisciplinary scholarship. We also especially welcome those with additional interests in Disability Studies/Crip Theory, Feminist Technoscience Studies, and/or Migration Studies. Preference will be given to candidates at the level of associate or full professor, but candidates with PhDs in hand by August 2024 will be given full consideration.
Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) is an interdisciplinary program designed to encourage students to focus critically on gender and sexuality. Many of our courses investigate how assumptions about gender and/or sexuality operate in society, shaping feminine, masculine, transgender, gay, lesbian, bisexual, and queer identities, and how they influence social and political structures. Integral to Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies is the idea of intersectionality – that (amongst other axes of identification) race, ethnicity, class, ability, nationality, and religion are important factors in any critical understanding of gender and sexuality.
WGSS has existed in some form at Williams for over 30 years. Women’s Studies was formalized into a program in 1983, and name changes over the years have reflected increasing attention in the interdisciplinary field to issues of gender and sexuality studies. We have offered a major since 2002, and have graduated over 300 majors and concentrators since the program was established.
Qualifications
The candidate should be able to teach introductory courses, including WGSS 101 and a Foundations in Sexuality Studies seminar in addition to electives. The teaching load is two courses per semester (2-2) plus a January winter term course every other year. We are especially interested in candidates from historically underrepresented groups whose scholarship and teaching contribute to the breadth and excellence of our academic community. In addition, Williams offers faculty participation in the college’s professional development program First3 and in the NCFDD Faculty Success Program, and support through the newly established Rice Center for Teaching. Information about the department and current curriculum can be found at: https://wgss.williams.edu
That’s what it says, though I didn’t know that “Crip Theory” was a thing, nor do I know what “Feminist Technostudies” or “Migration Studies” entail. It just goes to show how far behind the times I am.
Here’s what’s at the bottom of the ad:
We acknowledge that Williams College stands on the ancestral homelands of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohicans. We pay honor and respect to their ancestors past and present.
Whenever I see something like this—and it’s de rigueur at Williams College—my impulse is to shout (or write in capslock): IF YOU REALLY HONOR AND RESPECT THE NATIVE AMERICANS WHOSE LAND YOU’VE STOLEN, EITHER GIVE IT BACK OR PAY FOR IT! If all that’s forthcoming are land acknowledgments and not a penny of compensation or a square inch of returned land, then what we have here is hypocritical flaunting of virtue.
Oh, and what are “present ancestors”?
31 thoughts on “World’s most intersectional academic job advertised at Williams College”
Setting aside the “studies” aspect of this position, the ad sounds like one produced by an academic unit whose members can’t agree on what they want. I went through that process many times when I was part of a disfunctional department of biology back in the last century.
“A camel is a horse designed by a committee.” – old joke.
“Candidates with PhDs in hand” – this is insensitive toward persons without hands. Ableism pure and simple.
Ha! And if that was recognized and brought up while the ad was being written, you can bet that no one would have objected to its being expunged.
Give the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohicans their land back, and then negotiate a contract to lease the land in order to run the college. Alternatively, bulldoze the college, restore the land back to its original form, and then give the land back along with a negotiated package of reparations. An empty land acknowledgement is simply colonialism by another name. Actually it’s worse. It’s colonialism while pretending to be the opposite. Can it really get any more cynical than that?
I’m a 68-year-old straight white male with no formal education beyond high school — therefore if they are “especially interested in candidates from historically underrepresented groups” for this position they would be hard pressed to find a better applicant than me!
Peter, I encourage you to apply. But first you have to establish sufficient queerness, simply having blue hair will not cut it.
That is remarkable, I was just reading about “crip studies” which is (I guess!) synonymous with “dis/ability studies” or “disability studies”.
“crip”! What a word!
A reference and excerpt:
“Disability is normatively understood through the gaze of medicalisation: that process where life becomes processed through the reductive use of medical discourse. This is not to say that medicine necessarily limits our thinking about disability. Indeed, as Couser (2011) comments, medicine has given many (disabled) people their lives. Simultaneously, medicine ‘tends to demystify and naturalise somatic anomaly, stripping away any supernatural or moral significance and characterising physical variation solely as a matter that science may investigate and attempt to remedy’ (Couser, 2011: 23). ”
Goodley, Dan. Dis/ability Studies. Taylor and Francis. Kindle Edition, p. 4.
It must be read to be believed. I just re-read it now [and again, and again] and can’t believe it.
I should note, I am finding this on James “Conspiracy Theorist” Lindsay’s New Discourses. I am not affiliated at all, I find Lindsay’s analysis useful.
There must be hundreds, no, thousands of qualified applicants that will apply! I wonder how many on the diversified committee (which include Mohicans) will spend hours and hours selecting the correct applicant. /sarcasm
Qualified applicants should have at least a BS in wanking.
Suggestion for the course:
Laboratory sections.
You know, to explore the generative themes, in a hands-on lived experience.
“…how far behind the times I am…”. You and me both, brother. My wife does not allow me to offer academic advice to our grandchildren because she says that their world is so different from the one in which I had some modicum of success fifty years ago. As a borscht belt comedian once said: “the world is a tuxedo and I am a brown pair of shoes”.
I first heard the line about a tuxedo and brown shoes spoken by Lonesome George Goebel on a particularly riotous episode of the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Jim.
Tnx. Could well be, Ken. Timeframe is right.
Hubris is one thing – but self-sabotage is another.
If wisdom is brown shoes then let it be so, unapologetically….
… but brown flip-flops with white socks would require thought reform, I regret to point out.
Love your bold critique of Williams College. GROG
I find the phrase “field open” buried among a whole list of spcifications to be a bit puzzling.
Yes, that, too, but shouldn’t it be “practicum open” or something like that? I thought we couldn’t used the “f____d” word anymore.
Maybe they could also teach something useful, like underwater basket weaving
Still another demonstration of two phenomena. (1) Let some form of word salad—from
Michurinism to Critical Blah Blah Studies—into the formal structure of academe, and it will expand without limit. (2) After a few years of such expansion, parody (in the vein of Titania McGrath) becomes superfluous.
I submit a third point as a hypothesis. In the galaxy far away, the downfall of Michurinist word salad began when the fraudulence of Lysenko’s farm/institute in the Lenin Hills was
exposed. Maybe the entire DEI bureaucratic structure (erected quickly in 2015-18) was
designed to protect the current Critical Blah Studies charades from exposure.
This is another exponent of “xxx-studies”. No serious science is involved. A plainly political, and ridiculous, post is advertised. How low has US academia sunk?
We’re worried about the destruction of NZ science with this MM, but the US appears not much better. And I fear Europe is not far behind.
As for the Wokespeak terms “Queer of Color Critique” and “Crip Theory”:
“QUEER OF COLOR CRITIQUE: Queer of color critique is a critical discourse that began within the U.S. academy in response to the social processes of migration, neoliberal state and economic formations, and the developments of racial knowledges and subjectivities about sexual and gender minorities within the United States. It was an attempt to maneuver analyses of sexuality toward critiques of race and political economy. As such, the formation was an address to Marxism, ethnic studies, queer studies, postcolonial and feminist studies. Queer of color critique also provided a method for analyzing cultural formations as registries of the intersections of race, political economy, gender, and sexuality. In this way, queer of color critique attempted to wrest cultural and aesthetic formations away from interpretations that neglected to situate those formations within analyses of racial capitalism and the racial state.”
Source: https://oxfordre.com/literature/display/10.1093/acrefore/9780190201098.001.0001/acrefore-9780190201098-e-33
What a nonsensical “intersectional” hodgepodge!
“CRIP THEORY: A strand of critical cultural analysis that, alongside ‘queer perspectives and practices’, has ‘been deployed to resist the contemporary spectacle of able-bodied heteronormativity’, as Robert McCruer (Crip Theory: Cultural Signs of Queerness and Disability, 2006) puts it. Dominant conceptions of able-bodiedness in sport are vulnerable to critique in the sense that they have often matter-of-factly assumed the ideal body to be the platform for and pinnacle of sporting excellence. The term ‘crip’ emerged in disability movements, as an adaptation and reworking of the derogatory word ‘cripple’; as McCruer states, the term’s ‘positive valences are…multiple’. Crip theory and practice entails sustained forms of coming out, and the recognition that another, more accessible world is possible in which disability is no longer the raw material against which imagined and sometimes liberationist worlds are formed. Crip theory has its own radical and critical agenda, draws much upon personalized narratives, and has generated illuminating readings of films and other popular cultural forms. It is likely that a crip-based reading of the relationship between able-bodied and disabled sport, or between the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games, would be discomfiting reading for sport administrators and organizers.”
Source: https://www.oxfordreference.com/display/10.1093/oi/authority.20110803095648189;jsessionid=656ACCBA0784AE97CF55D89EB1BC9BB0
Errmm.. Is the author “disabled”?
The ad used the word “field”. That is racist. USC says that it is racist. Williams college is overtly and unabashedly racist.
Glossary can be found here
https://cdsc.umn.edu/cds/terms
Maybe you haven’t come across “sanism” before.
Maybe you haven’t seen how disability is related to colonialism.
No offence but,
Nope! Non of the above! Thankfully.
Offensism will not be tolerated.
It will be repressively tolerated :
“Liberating tolerance, then, would mean intolerance against movements from the Right and toleration of movements from the Left.”
-Herbert Marcuse
Repressive Tolerance
1965
I noticed:
“Pedagogy: The study of teaching and learning.”
See? Six words.
I find that peculiar – in the extreme.
An intersectional job that produces no useful knowledge at least did not restrict the race, ethnicity, sex, gender ID, sexual orientation, or (dis)ability of people who could apply, as this is illegal in the United States. In Canada, by contrast, academic jobs that are supposed to produce useful knowledge critical for society’s safety and success, like professors of engineering, now routinely specify that only various indulged minorities may apply. Some ads have appeared here on WEIT. I’m honestly not sure which is worse. I do see why there is resentment about taxing (or devaluing) the wages of American truck drivers (or even tech moguls) to forgive debt run up for majors (!) in Queer of Color Critique.
As for the land acknowledgement, it doesn’t sound as if Williams College actually means anyone should return any land, certainly not Williams College. They are just acknowledging that someone else used to roam freely over it, and now can’t, not even the “present ancestors” because the College is in the way, complete with locks on the doors that it will not open at 3 a.m. to allow free passage to indigenous wanderers. But even if they did deed the land back to the Mohicans (and if the Mohicans wanted it), this would not count as “returning” land. It would still be sovereign U.S. territory, on which U.S. law still applied. The tribe would be merely a fee simple owner, just as it might own a bowling alley in downtown Williamstown. It might still be the territory of the State of Massachusetts as, to my understanding, only the federal government can create a “sovereign” Indian nation separate from the state. And the state and the municipality would baulk at the financial and tax implications of that transaction.
What the “1492 land back” movement really wants is for the governments of Canada and the United States to cede sovereignty to them as Nations where their own law would apply exclusively on the ceded land and Canadian or American law would not. How much? Why not all of it? Naturally no government can ever agree to do this as it could mean that Canadian and American citizens living in that land who were not indigenous could be ethnically cleansed by their new rulers. That’s what “decolonization” means. Do land acknowledgements pave the way to that? Let’s hope not. But if someone wants you to make a land acknowledgement, they probably have a motive.
“They are just acknowledging that someone else used to roam freely over it, and now can’t, […]”
That isn’t all. They state, clearly (bold added):
“We pay honor and respect to their ancestors past and present.”
How do they “pay”? What could one do, to “pray” – woops, typo – I mean “pay”?
Hmmm, what could that be, whereby a congregation – oops, I mean, administrators -, show “honor”, and “respect”, to … ancestors… that are no longer alive…
Hmmm…, where have we seen that? How does that work? Hmmm…
Can an alien apply? If they are queer?
Being able to keep a straight face job advert?