Inspired by the contributions of Paul Edelman and John Avise, ecologist Susan Harrison nominates her most photogenic bird, which isn’t a songbird but I’ll allow it. Her defense is indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. Feel free, if you have good bird pictures, to join the competition.

Western Screech-Owls

They’re not technically songbirds, but they are tiny (5 ounces), eat a lot of insects, live in suburbia, and sing beautifully. I nominate Western Screech-Owls (Megascops kennicottii) for Most Photogenic Songbird in the “Slightly Demonic-Looking” category.

These four Screech-Owls reside in Ashland, Oregon backyards where the homeowners have put out nest boxes. The first two, in adjacent redwood trees, are a father and one of his youngsters. The second two, sitting under the eaves, are a mated pair.