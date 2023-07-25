Why did Twitter become “X”?

Among the things Elon Musk is doing to Twitter, he appears to have changed the logo to, yes, “X”! The NYT explains:
Elon Musk has made one of the most visible changes to Twitter since he took control of the social media company last fall: replacing its widely recognized bird logo.
In a tweet early Sunday morning Eastern time, Mr. Musk said that “soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.” About 24 hours later, a stylized, black-and-white X appeared on the company’s website in place of the blue bird logo.
Twitter’s corporate accounts also adopted the new branding, which was projected onto the side of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco overnight. “Lights. Camera. X!” Linda Yaccarino, Twitter’s chief executive, posted on the site, accompanying a photo of the building.
“X” is a term for what Mr. Musk has described as an “everything app” that could combine social media, instant messaging and payment services, akin to the popular Chinese app WeChat.
Mr. Musk has said that buying Twitter is “an accelerant to creating X,” and the corporate entity he created to purchase and control Twitter is called X Holdings.
Mr. Musk spoke on a Twitter audio livestream early Sunday to say he was changing Twitter’s logo. “It should have been done a long time ago,” he said. “Sorry it took so long.”
A few hours later, Mr. Musk said in an email to Twitter’s employees that “we are indeed changing to X.”
“This is my last message from aa Twitter email,” he wrote, before signing off with a salute emoji.
. . . . Mr. Musk has had a long affinity for the letter X. In 1999, he co-founded X.com, an online bank, and later merged it with another start-up to create PayPal. In 2017, he said that he repurchased the X.com domain from PayPal.
And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
This makes no sense to me, although I’m not a businessman. It’s like naming Coca Cola the “X Drink”. And, sure enough, all my birdies have been replaced by Xs:
From Chrome:
From my Twitter feed (arrow is mine). There used to be a bird!
This is bad. No more birds, and we can’t even say “Twitter”: we’ll have to say “X”. Nor can we “tweet.” What do we do instead, “emit Xs”?
Unlike many, I don’t hate Musk. He seems a bit cold, and is also arrogant and imperious, as well as rich (which some people cannot stand), but he’s clearly made great innovations like SpaceX and Tesla. After watching a video of him talking to Bill Maher, below, I like him a bit more. I watch his machinations with interest, but I can’t work up any strong dislike for him.
Here’s his 21-minute appearance on “Real Time.” Maher is a bit of a sycophant when encountering the world’s richest man, but I don’t see any real humanity in Musk. Maybe he’s been subject to too much sycophancy. He laughs quite a bit, showing the “sense of humor” that Maher praises, but even Musk’s laughter creeps me out a bit.
I do like Musk’s stands on free speech and the “woke mind virus,” which you can hear starting at 5:20.
In general, I think the world is a better place because of Musk, though there are those who say that his immense wealth (over 200 billion dollars!) must have come from exploiting people. I don’t agree: he creates what people want to pay for.
Tesla models :
S E X Y
… jus’ sayin’.
I saw that clip too – not sure what to say about it, but clearly in the camp that knows something doesn’t add up but doesn’t think reading Judith Butler, Robin DiAngelo, or Karl Marx is really necessary – as in, really? All of that impenetrable, dismal, cynical theology?
All his Xs live in Texas? Not really.
Yeah, I don’t really get it. I mean I get the marketing BS; I live with that. One of the most dangerous things a company can do, though, is to change its name or the name of its principal product. And “X” isn’t very imaginative. I am not even sure it can be trademarked. At the same time the URL still says “twitter”, although if you put “x.com” in your browser, it does redirect to twitter. Finally, I saw a tweet where someone asked what tweets were supposed to be called now, and Musk said “X’s”, which put me in mind of Elle King’s song “Ex’s & Oh’s”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uLI6BnVh6w
Rebranding gives something for 20-something MBAs to do. Back in the 90’s they re-engineered companies willy-nilly. I think they ruined the company I was in. I knew others in other companies that felt the same way. It felt less like a collective human enterprise. In any case, rebranding HBO to MAX is a similar misfire. A name that built a great reputation over decades just thrown away, for what? MAX. Maximus? To the Max?
Musk is brilliant, but for those that don’t accept free will there is no reason to admire him (or denigrate him.) I admire him in ways, but find him a bit socially dysfunctional. He has said he’s on the autism spectrum and that makes sense to me. That also helps me dismiss his statements on social issues, like only those with children should get to vote. He has like, what, 6 kids? Umm, I think we at least take the vote away after 4 kids.
I have Starlink and it works well. An order of magnitude better than satellite, and better than the ATT hot spot I had (which said it was 5G but wasn’t that fast). That and being in an Amazon delivery area makes living out in the boonies much better.
I am not a Maher fan. Can’t put my finger on it or justify it. A bit too self satisfied? I don’t know.
Don’t have anything to do with twitter so I can’t say much about it. I understand it is worth about half of what he paid for it so the money part may not be doing so well. The space business is probably his best thing. Privatizing the space business. Getting into the EV business early is making lots of money but will have to see how that goes. The cars are very expensive so I would not be buying. I cannot justify paying that much for any car. I drive very few miles. But the Tesla cars have their problems, such as poor service, in many areas almost no service. The tires wear out much faster. Whether they are better for the environment is debatable.
Sometimes I think they both apply woke to things that may not apply. Example used in the video was thinking G. Washington was a poor president because he had slaves. I suppose that could be a woke thought but it could just be stupid.
I think he’s trying to create a new brand so as to underscore a new direction. Yes, he has already moved Twitter in a new direction, but with X he’s indicating that he is broadening his software portfolio. Basically, he changed the name for the reason he said he did.
“tweets” should be replaced by “eliminate Xs” or maybe “Xicate”
Another analogy would be: you’re running a successful soda business under the name Coca-Cola but you want to expand to run a nationwide grocery store chain that’ll sell groceries and offer pharmacy services. Do you call the supermarket chain “Coca-Cola” or do you call it (say) “Publix”?