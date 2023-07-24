In yesterday’s photo series, John Avise showed us a lot of swell pictures of what he considers North America’s most photogenic songbird, the Northern Mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos). Today Paul Edelman has a different choice. Paul’s caption is indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
I nominate the Yellow Warbler [Setophaga petechia]. For a warbler it is remarkably gregarious and just adorable. The photos speak for themselves.
10 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Adorable indeed! Thank youl
Great choice!
Absolutely lovely photos of both the warbler and the mockingbird (catbirds might also qualify)!
Spectacular! What a lovely little bird.
just adorable. The photos speak for themselves.
Indeed they do – beautiful!
What a beautiful bird and that is a beautiful yellow.
Nice!
In the Galapagos, yellow warblers act like house sparrows elsewhere, hopping around to grab crumbs under the breakfast table.
Yeah, that’s a good contender. Cute little bugger.
Red stripes on bright yellow would look tacky on anyone else, but is dashing on a male Yellow Warbler!