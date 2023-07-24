In yesterday’s photo series, John Avise showed us a lot of swell pictures of what he considers North America’s most photogenic songbird, the Northern Mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos). Today Paul Edelman has a different choice. Paul’s caption is indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

I nominate the Yellow Warbler [Setophaga petechia]. For a warbler it is remarkably gregarious and just adorable. The photos speak for themselves.