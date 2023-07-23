It’s Sunday, and that means bird photos by John Avise. Today John highlights what he sees as America’s most photogenic songbird. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them:

Most Photogenic Songbird?

Many songbird species (in the order Passeriformes) are notoriously difficult to photograph because they are flighty, timid, and/or uncommon. However, a few North American songbirds are more photogenic because they are somewhat calmer, more conspicuous, and/or very common, thereby giving many photographic opportunities (even if they may not always be the most strikingly beautiful of species). So, in my personal experience, what is the “most photogenic songbird”? And my answer is…. : the Northern Mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos). This week’s post shows several poses of this conspicuous and widely distributed North American species. And, as a bonus, this species is quite attractive and has a beautiful song. [JAC: you can hear some songs here.]

Perhaps next week I’ll show my runner-up species for most photogenic songbird.

Posing: