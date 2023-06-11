Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s the formal beginning of the week: Sunday, June 11, 2023, and National German Chocolate Cake Day, which is named after the company and not the country. (It was originally “German’s chocolate cake.”) It’s made with chocolate cake, of course, but with coconut and pecans and a custard filling. It is good.

It’s also Corn on the Cob Day, Cousteau Day (Jacques was born on this day in 1911), Multicultural American Child Day, Race Unity Day, and, in Hawaii, King Kamehameha I Day. a public holiday in the state honoring Kamehameha the Great, the first king (1758-1819) of the unified territory.

There’s a Google Doodle today (click on screenshot), for some reason celebrating scones. As the Google page says:

Hot off the press — or out of the oven! Today’s Doodle celebrates scones, an afternoon tea treat in the United Kingdom. They’re usually enjoyed with jam and clotted cream, and can be found in almost any bakery from the northern tip of Scotland to the southern end of England. On this day in 1657, the ‘afternoon tea’ idea was first introduced and offered in London. The age-long debate around how to eat a scone still remains: cream or jam first? Some, like those in Cornwall, prefer adding jam first to let the fruity flavor sink into the treat before topping it off with clotted cream. Others, such as people in Devon, use the clotted cream to separate the jam from the pastry.

I am a jam-first man, but am still baffled why Google chose to celebrate scones today.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the June 11 Wikipedia page.

This just in: special sports nooz (from Greg) announcing that Manchester City has won “The Treble”

Manchester City achieved the Holy Grail of English football, defeating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the UEFA Champions League, the championship of European club football, to take the Treble. They had previously won the FA Cup, the most important tournament championship in English football, and the championship of the Premier League, the highest level of English club football. Winning all three championships in a single year is known as a “Treble”. Matthew, a City fan, will be very pleased.

Da Nooz:

*Obituaries first: Ted Kaczynski, known as “the Unbomber”, who killed three people and injured 23 with a series of pipe bombs sent to random people between 1978 and 1995, was found dead in his North Carolina cell yesterday morning. He was 81. The Harvard-trained math wizard, who lived in a shack in the woods for a quarter of a century, was turned in by his brother after his 35,000-word “manifesto” was published in the newspapers. Here’s his mug shot from 1996:

*The WaPo reports that “Trump Indictment largely based on insider accounts of life at Mar-A-Lago.” If you want verification by looking at the original indictment, you can get a pdf here. The fun starts on page 10 with lots of documentation against Trump and his valet Waltine Nauta. And it’s clear that no, Trump did now have the power to wave his hands over documents and declassify them!

The account from Trump insiders in the 49-page indictment provides a thorough rebuttal to many claims made by Trump about his handling of classified material, including that he may have kept some material by accident or may have considered the material declassified by him.

A secretary — identified in the indictment as “Trump Employee 2” — told prosecutors that Trump himself had been packing and looking through boxes, contrary to assertions from his own lawyers. A young political aide, referred to as “the PAC representative” in the indictment, told prosecutors that Trump showed him a classified map about a military operation in a foreign country and told him to stand back because it was a secret document. At a recent CNN town hall, Trump said he did not remember doing such a thing.

Key parts of the indictment are based on one of his lawyer’s detailed notes about Trump’s wishing to obstruct justice by not responding to a subpoena — contradicting the 45th president’s claims that he was always cooperative with the Justice Department and the National Archives and Records Administration. And Trump’s valet was indicted alongside him, after prosecutors obtained the aide’s text messages and accused him of lying about moving boxes at Trump’s request. Trump never spoke to prosecutors in the case, but his actions, idiosyncrasies and thoughts were relayed in documents and text messages provided by staffers. Many accounts were provided reluctantly under subpoena, people familiar with those exchanges have said. Other aides’ phones were seized, giving prosecutors access to texts, photos and more. Security video footage also was taken from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida home and private club, showing the movements of boxes after prosecutors sent a subpoena demanding the return of documents marked classified. Photos in the indictment show Trump’s bathroom, complete with a dangling chandelier, where he stored dozens of boxes of documents. Additional photos show other places where documents were stored, including his ballroom and a storage room. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, comrades and friends, this is the man whom Republicans are loudly defending now, agreeing with Trump that the investigation is a “witch hunt”. This is the man for whom many Americans will vote if he runs next year. And this is the man who, I’ll venture to prognosticate, will wind up in jail.

*Analyzing the Trump indictment, the NYT editorial board issued a group editorial called “Trump left the Justice Dept. no choice“.

The potential prison sentences for Mr. Trump add up to as much as 420 years, even though conviction almost never results in the maximum sentence. But this indictment confronts the country with the harrowing prospect of a former president facing years behind bars, even as he runs to regain the White House. Mr. Trump and his Republican allies are already trying to politicize the indictment, insisting that the charges issued by 23 randomly chosen residents of South Florida were an attempt by President Biden to demolish his rival. But the evidence compiled by the government is so substantial that it is clear the Justice Department had no choice but to indict. . . .The details in the indictment make it clear that Mr. Trump knew that he was not authorized to keep national security secrets in his possession and that he played a cat-and-mouse game to conceal them from the F.B.I. and other federal officials. At one point he suggested his lawyer take some documents to his hotel room and “pluck” out anything really bad, the indictment says. “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?” he asked his lawyers. He added, “Well, look, isn’t it better if there are no documents?” Meanwhile, he instructed his lawyers to falsely inform federal investigators that they had cooperated fully. With these actions, the former president demonstrated once again his contempt for the rule of law, his disregard for America’s national security and his mockery of the oath he took to support and defend the Constitution. . . . Mr. Trump’s recklessness in retaining and showing off military secrets is both arrogant and breathtaking. It put the lives of American soldiers at risk. These are some of the United States’ most closely guarded secrets — so sensitive that many top national-security officials can’t see them — and Mr. Trump treated them like a prize he had won at a carnival. These actions underscore, yet again, why he is unfit for public office.

And if Trump had just turned over the papers instead of fighting over them with the government, this all could have been avoided. He had no need for those papers. In the end, it was his ego, his determination to “win,” that brought him down.

*And two reports on the Ukrainian spring offensive from the NYT, one giving evidence from Zelensky that it’s really under way, and the other describing how the offensive is shaping up.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday offered the strongest confirmation yet that the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive to drive Russia back had begun. “Counteroffensive and defensive actions are being taken in Ukraine,” Mr. Zelensky said at a news conference in Kyiv with the visiting Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau. ”At what stage, I will not disclose in detail.” His comment confirmed what military analysts, U.S. officials and the Kremlin have been indicating for days: that Ukrainian troops with Western battle tanks and armored vehicles were assaulting fortified Russian positions in several places in the south and east. A senior U.S. military official, offering a broad assessment on Saturday of Ukraine’s counteroffensive so far, said that “the Ukrainians are making steady progress according to their plan.” The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss continuing operations, gave no details.

But others aren’t so optimistic:

But a senior official in the Biden administration, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, gave a more tempered judgment of the counteroffensive on Saturday, saying Ukrainian forces were experiencing “mixed success” against Russian defenses.

As for the nature of the attack:

In fierce battles along the front line this past week, Ukraine’s push to reclaim lost territory is taking shape, presenting a major pivot in the war. With each clash, Ukraine is trying to show that it can attack anywhere, while trying to make Russia defend everywhere. . . .In the south, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting on an unforgiving landscape, table-flat farmland with little cover for troops trying to advance. Sixty miles away, they are attacking across the plains in a coal mining region dotted with slag heaps, pushing toward a strategic railway junction. Farther east, they are targeting Russian positions on the hills outside Bakhmut, a city in ruins that fell to Russian forces last month after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. Ukrainian forces have advanced by about a mile at some parts of the front line there, the military said on Saturday. . . . The multipronged assault, concentrated along the front in the south and the east, is a test run of Ukraine’s new arsenal of Western tanks and armored vehicles as well as tens of thousands of newly mobilized soldiers who trained in Europe for months in preparation for the fighting. Kyiv, which as expected in the early stages is suffering casualties, will need to show significant progress in its counteroffensive to keep the money and weapons flowing from the West.

The population of Ukraine: 43.8 million

The population of Russia: 143.4 million

Thta’s a huge difference in the size of the pool of potential fighters. But Ukraine has aid and weapons from NATO. Still, I have no strong feelings about how this war is going to play out. I do have strong feelings about how I’d like it to play out.

*The Mayo Clinic appears to have temporarily suspended one of its professors and subjected him to other discipline for innocuous comments he made about sports and transgender athletes. Well, at least comments that comport with science. The disciplinary letter has been reprinted on the FIRE website. First, from Dr. Vinay Prasad:

It appears Mike Joyner [“an anesthesiologist and expert in sports physiology”] is in part being punished for comments he made about fairness when trans-athletes compete in women’s sports. Allow me to outline the details of this action, and build my case that Mayo clinic is in complete and egregious violation of Academic Freedom.

From the Mayo Clinic’s letter to Joyner (a paragraph is redacted). The bolding is mine:

Your use of idiomatic language has been problematic and reflects poorly on Mayo Clinic’s brand and reputation. Prior to the most recent incident this issue was discussed with you when your June 2022 comments in a NY Times article were problematic in the media and the LGBTQI+ community at Mayo Clinic. Members of the Personnel Executive Committee met with you on November 28, 2022, to discuss several concerns, including your use of language viewed as inflammatory in this context. The fact that your selection of idiomatic expressions continues has caused the institution to question whether you are able to appropriately represent Mayo Clinic in media interactions. This most recent incident has also allowed us to review the state of your relationship with Public Affairs. Over the years you have failed to consistently work within Mayo Clinic guidelines related to media interactions and failed to communicate in accordance with prescribed messaging. Currently concerns remain with disrespectful communications with colleagues who describe your tone as unpleasant and having a “bullying” quality to it. One individual has asked to not work with you anymore because of your behavior. It is unacceptable that you fail to consistently act in a professional manner with your Communications colleagues, abide by their direction, and accept the expertise they bring to the practice. Apparently Joyner said something bad to the NYT, and that caused Mayo to dredge up all kinds of stuff on Joyner that they could use as an excuse to punish him. But what did he say to the NYT? He dissed trans women competing against biological women. As Prasad notes: In an article on whether it is fair for Lia Thomas to compete with women, Mike Joyner— an expert in exercise physiology— is repeatedly quoted in a way that would imply he thinks it is unfair. Here is the relevant section. (Note the article is from May 29, 2022— not June, but I can’t find anything in June that fits the disciplinary notes description). And the section is below. Prasad put the part in blue that, he thinks, led to Joyner’s suspension. “The 800-pound gorilla” is almost surely the idiomatic phrase that brought down Joyner. And it’s perfectly innocuous! If Prasad is right, and this is the damning phrase, then Mayo made a big error, for they obviously caved to the gender lobby. Everything Joyner said above is in fact true. FIRE wrote a letter to the Mayo Clinic saying they had breached the principles of free speech that they promise in their Freedom of Expression and Academic Freedom Policy. Not only that, but Mayo says that Joyner can’t talk to reporters any more. He’s muzzled. If his NYT comments are really the reason he was punished (the letter gives others, but they look like window-dressing), then once again gender activism has rendered certain comments taboo, even if they’re accurate (I won’t say “innocuous”, because accurate comments, like “humans have only two sexes”, enrage the activists). Mayo paid no attention to FIRE’s letter, and Joyner is fighting back with attorneys. You can send a letter to the Mayo Trustees at this site.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is taking her constitutional:

Hili: Did you check what the weather will be tomorrow? A: No, why are you asking? Hili: I’m planning a hike.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy sprawdziłeś jaka będzie jutro pogoda? Ja: Nie, dlaczego pytasz? Hili: Wybieram się na wycieczkę.

. . . and a photo of the affectionate Szaron:

********************

From reader Pliny the In Between’s Far Corner Cafe: a cartoon called “President for Life.”

From Pet Jokes &Puns; I trust this is true:

From Jesus of the Day, a scene from the updated Bible:

From Masih, aggrieved Iranian mothers in Kurdistan:

Google translation:

According to reports, intelligence forces of Kurdistan have arrested dozens of members of Kurdistan plaintiff families who gathered from different cities. There is no information about the fate of many of them. The plaintiff families are the red line of the people. Whatever happens to them, the responsibility lies with the Islamic Republic. It is the intelligence and IRGC agents who should be detained, not the parents whose children were covered in blood. I ask all my countrymen, wherever they are, to be the voice of these innocent families.

#Mehsa_Amini

#Woman_Freedom_Life

براساس گزارشها نیروهای اطلاعات کردستان دهها نفر از اعضای خانواده‌های دادخواه کردستان را که از شهرهای مختلف گرد هم آمده بودند بازداشت کرده‌اند. از سرنوشت بسیاری از آنها اطلاعی در دست نیست. خانواده‌های دادخواه خط قرمز مردم هستند. هر اتفاقی برای آنها بیافتد مسولیتش متوجه جمهوری… pic.twitter.com/XoQjwPipi0 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) June 9, 2023

From Malcolm, a sweet tweet:

Cat brings all her kittens to the shop owner, who gave her food…🐈🐾❤️ 📹: TT | Musicbox365 pic.twitter.com/iCTPAptl6E — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 6, 2023

From the Twittermeister himself:

Can you spot the real cat?

pic.twitter.com/NXf1kDOpF6 — There is no cat in this image (@Thereisnocat_) June 9, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman who survived a bit over a month:

11 June 1895 | Sophie Frida Grübele was born in Zurich. In #Auschwitz from 3 November 1943.

No. 58243

She perished in the camp on 8 December 1943. pic.twitter.com/Lpe4KhFNMS — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 11, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb, still in Norway (see below).

Me on the ferry to Gressholmen. What a wonderful day with our wonderful daughter Lauren, pic.twitter.com/RMHJYbaeuO — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) June 10, 2023

This cat just wanted a ride!

“Kamaishi line delayed for 30 seconds dealing with a cat trying to hitch a free ride” https://t.co/IVsBhvbGL5 — Unseen Japan (@UnseenJapanSite) June 10, 2023

Ducklings trying to get out of the rain:

From Ziya Tong, clearly a vegetarian:

That smile is worth more than all the bacon in the world. pic.twitter.com/BxsDDC1cLH — Earthling / 🦣: journa.host/@ziya (@ziyatong) June 10, 2023