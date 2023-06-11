It’s Sunday, and so we have a themed batch of bird photos by John Avise. (I forgot to put this batch up last week!). Today’s theme is “sports”; John’s narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the pictures by clicking on them.

Mascot Birds Many people love and admire birds, and perhaps nowhere is this fact evidenced more clearly than in the naming of many sports teams after charismatic avian species. This week’s post shows several examples of birds that are the mascots of various professional sports teams. Readers can no doubt think of additional examples in which professional, college, or high school teams have particular avian mascots.

Baltimore Oriole (Icterus galbula), adult male; Baltimore Orioles of Major League Baseball:



Baltimore Oriole, juvenile male:



Blue Jay (Cyanocitta cristata); Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball:



Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis); New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball League:



Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis), male; Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League and the Saint Louis Cardinals of Major League Baseball:



Northern Cardinal, female:



Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus), juvenile; Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League:



Red-shouldered Hawk (Buteo lineatus); Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association:



Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis); Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association:



Red-tailed Hawk, dark morph; Chicago Black Hawks of the National Hockey League:



Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus), male; Detroit Redwings of the National Hockey League:



Red-winged Blackbird, female:



Golden Eagle (Aquila chrysaetos); Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League:



King Penguins (Aptenodytes patagonicus); Pittsburgh Penguins, National Hockey League: