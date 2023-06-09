TRUMP INDICTED! Orange Man may wear Orange Uniform

I couldn’t believe it when I heard this news last night, but all signs were that it was impending. Here’s the headline from the NYT. If you click on it, I’ve linked it to the news story that someone archived:
An excerpt:
The Justice Department on Thursday took the legally and politically momentous step of lodging federal criminal charges against former President Donald J. Trump, accusing him of mishandling classified documents he kept upon leaving office and then obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim them.
Mr. Trump confirmed on his social media platform that he had been indicted. The charges against him include willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements and a conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department made no comment on the indictment Thursday and did not immediately make the document public.
The indictment, handed up by a grand jury in Federal District Court in Miami, is the first time a former president has faced federal charges. It puts the nation in an extraordinary position, given Mr. Trump’s status not only as a onetime commander in chief but also as the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to face President Biden, whose administration will now be seeking to convict his potential rival of multiple felonies.
Mr. Trump is expected to surrender to the authorities on Tuesday, according to a person close to him and his own post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted,” Mr. Trump wrote, in one of several posts around 7 p.m. after he was notified of the charges.
The former president added that he was scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. In a video he released later on Truth Social, Mr. Trump declared: “I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person.”
The Washington Post gives the charges: seven of them:
Trump, who is again seeking the Republican presidential nomination, has been indicted on seven charges, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post, including willful retention of national defense secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Well, I haven’t had coffee yet, but I have to say that I’m pleased as punch. Not necessarily pleased that he’ll be punished—for that’s up to judges and juries—but chuffed that he’s going to have to publicly face the music, do a PERP WALK, and perhaps appear on the stand (that would be his downfall).
I haven’t read the news analysis, but surely this will affect next year’s Presidential election. It’s hard to believe that being an accused felon can win him votes, but you know the Republicans: they may see him as more of a martyr. Will they still run a candidate who’s under indictment? I bet so, since it’s legal and they won’t care if he may have to leave office if elected. Nothing can deter the GOP’s ardor for this narcissistic primate.
But if he’s convicted, he’s done for—an ex-President, singing with the choir primeval, longing for the pools of Mar-A-Lago. And, perhaps, there may be jail time. No ex-President has ever been indicted of a federal crime (Nixon was pardoned before he was ever charged), so we have an interesting political and legal season coming up.
Given Trump’s penchant for stalling, I doubt he’ll be tried before the November elections next year.
But I think most readers here will have a spring in their step today. I know I do!
TRUMP INDICTED! Orange Man may wear Orange Uniform
It is long overdue.
Lock him up!
So Gen. Petraeus’ attorneys were able to get his potential felony liability reduced to a misdemeanor, mishandling of classified information. How much of the book to throw at someone and whether your tuchus might go to jail seems to be a really personal decision on the part of government prosecutors.
I wouldn’t mind a guest column by Ken today.
I’m working on new lyrics for that classic Pointer Sisters song – the new title: You’re So Indicted:
I may have much disrespect for the Tangerine Shitgibbon, but I’d not have thought to stoop so low as to call him an Orangeman.
Thinking about it though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him sharing a stage with Paisley fil. If he thought there was a vote to be had, he’d probably dig up Paisley père and prop him up on the stage too.
I guess the difficulties of jail management would imply that he goes into permanent segregation – alongside the child rapists and multiple murderers – with supervision by Secret Service agents seconded to “Corrections”. Or regular “Corrections” staff vetted by the SS. That should cover most regulations about “duty of care” without undue special attention. Which will really hurt his ego.
A new word will be needed to replace schadenfreude, which is inadequate to describe what is about to occur.
noun
Pleasure derived from the misfortunes of others.
Malicious enjoyment derived from observing someone else’s misfortune.
Delight in another person’s misfortune
The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition.
The early signs are that the Republican Party is rallying around Trump. The new mantra of the party is that Biden has “weaponized” the Department of Justice and the FBI for the purpose of getting Trump. There is no evidence that Biden has played any role in what the DOJ is doing. The Republicans will use the argument that Hillary Clinton did the same thing in mishandling documents, although the circumstances were not the same. This indictment and the likely future ones will strengthen Trump’s position with the party base, making his nomination even more likely. However, in the general election, particularly if he is already convicted and possibly already imprisoned, Trump will go down to a resounding defeat, crashing the party with him.
Of course, it is possible that Trump will be acquitted, which would enhance the likelihood of his election. Another term of his presidency is too painful to contemplate. Regardless of what should happen, there is little evidence that the Trump cult, the base of the Republican Party, will ever abandon him. The right-wing militias will gain more adherents, more “lone wolf” crazies will emerge. Violence, in the form of domestic terrorism, will become more prevalent. The social fabric will fray and possibly disintegrate. Neighbors will hate each other. What one person thinks of another will be determined by what they think of Trump. Even more than now, family members and former friends will stop talking to each other. Any chance of cooperation among the parties in the governmental area will cease. There is no way to tell what the end game will look like as the result of this trajectory in American society and politics. Historians will spend the next few decades, perhaps centuries, trying to figure out how it was that a geriatric con man served as the spark that set off a powder keg ready to explode for decades that only needed the right person and circumstance for this to happen.
Brrrr…shudder…that’s the scariest stuff I ever recall you writing, Historian. Sorry.
It’s a terrible thing for this nation for the federal government to have indicted a former US president.
It would have been a worse thing — a complete undermining of the rule of law that undergirds our form of government — for a former US president to be treated as above the law. Imagine the precedent that would set for future presidents.
It’s a cliche to say “We’re in uncharted territory”, but – we’re in uncharted territory. That doesn’t mean we are certainly doomed. However, the risk of some very bad outcomes just went up substantially. I don’t think future historians will be particularly mystified by Trump, in terms of personifying the social stresses of the era – no more so than they are for Hitler (a reference which would have been immediately denounced years ago, but is common and even approved nowadays, and there’s a lesson there). But it’s all a lesson in front of us that peace and democracy can break down into a war of all against all.
Wonderful! I am sure they will get there in the end. I have no doubt they have a method to arrive at a demonstrably true answer to the question 🙂
He’ll be tried in Florida where the federal judges have a reputation of not putting up with delay tactics.
President Obama takes boxes of classified documents back to his tacky, overpriced “residence” and then prevents the National Archives and even the FBI from removing those documents for many months: I’m sure the Right would rush to his defense and whine witch-hunt. Because consistency.
The occupant of the White House doesn’t have power: he’s merely an employee. Not a CEO, not a king: a public employee like any other. It’s the office that contains immense power, being granted only by the consent of the People.
“I was chosen by god” is a statement that should immediately disqualify a candidate, nevermind all the landfills of corrupt baggage dragged along by that D-list TV host.
He faked it until he made it, and then continued to fake it because that’s all he is. The Orange Dumbbell never deserved to go on a tour of the White House let alone live there, let alone control a nuclear arsenal. He wasn’t even qualified to sell Pizza Hut.
I wonder if there is any evidence suggesting a motive and if so did the grand jury hear it? Was he hanging onto the material to peddle to P*tin? Or was is simply out of compulsive gratuitous acquisitiveness?
And have people testified that we don’t already know about?
Federal grand jury proceedings are covered by the rule of secrecy established by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e)(2)(B). Everyone involved in federal grand jury proceeding is prohibited from publicly disclosing grand jury information — everyone, that is, except for the grand jury witnesses themselves (who retain a First Amendment free speech right to discuss their own testimony with anyone they see fit).
There have been a great many witnesses who testified before the grand juries sitting in Washington, DC, and the Southern District of Florida regarding Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of the Trump documents case. I believe only a small fraction have made their grand jury appearances known publicly.
So the answer to your question above is, yes, there are very likely a large number of witnesses who testified before the grand juries whose identities remain unknown.
Thx! That was my gut impression but I wasn’t sure of the basis.
This is just in from the Washington Post: “The criminal case against former president Donald Trump for alleged obstruction and mishandling of classified documents case is expected to be overseen at least initially by Judge Aileen M. Cannon — the federal judge in Florida who last year appointed a special master in the case and temporarily halted FBI access to classified documents taken in a court-approved search. Multiple people who viewed the summons ordering Trump to appear in federal court next week confirmed that the case has been assigned to Cannon, a young conservative judge who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020. “
Will Judge Cannon embarrass herself again or will she run a fair court? There is a long and rocky road ahead before we get a jury verdict. I have a few questions for you, Ken. 1) Can the prosecution appeal a judge’s decision before the trial is concluded? 2) If the jury acquits, but the prosecution believes there were grave mistakes by the judge, can the acquittal be appealed or is it too late? Thanks.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/06/09/trump-indicted-charges-classified-documents/
I’m hoping there was good reason to do this in Miami, but I can’t for the life of me figure out any plausible ones. I read a comment from an “expert” that the choice of Miami is a clear signal that the Justice Department “is determined to obtain a conviction that will be upheld on appeal and result in a prison sentence for Trump.” But they didn’t explain why. Maybe Ken can shed some light on this?
Meanwhile, Cannon has already demonstrated once that she is capable of choosing Trump over the rule of law even when doing so makes her look eminently incompetent and obviously corrupt to here peers.
Surely the headline should read “TRUMP INDICATED”. Sorry. I couldn’t resist.
Conservative commentators are saying this will have an unintended consequence for Democrats–namely, Republicans will amp up their attempts to prosecute Democrats. I think this is very likely to happen.
In 1649, Charles 1 Stuart argued that “the King can do no wrong”, but a parliamentary commission ruled against him, and it seems Charles rather lost his head over the matter.
Other jurisdictions have since followed England’s lead (https://www.axios.com/2022/08/26/countries-where-former-leaders-jailed-charged ) and now the US has at last joined this group. The Axios review notes that in Peru “every president but one who served between 1985 and 2018 has been arrested or charged”. The political party of Nixon, Agnew, and Trump presumably draws its inspiration from this and similar South American models, a philosophy which we could summarize as banana Republicanism.