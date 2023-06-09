Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s the tail of the work week: June 9, 2023, and National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day. I cannot think of a worse pie, except perhaps for straight rhubarb itself. You do not put vegetables in pie, particularly this noxious one. Look at this travesty of a dessert!:

It’s also National Marriage Day, Coral Triangle Day celebrating ocean conservation, La Rioja Day, a day to appreciate a fine wine-growing region, and Donald Duck Day, for Donald’s “first appearance on screen was in the animated short film ‘The Wise Little Hen’, on June 9, 1934.” Here it is: Donald first shows up exactly two minutes in when the hen asks him to help her plant her corn.

I love these old cartoons. And this one has a great ending.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the June 9 Wikipedia page.

***AS I POSTED A SHORT WHILE AGO, TRUMP HAS BEEN INDICTED ON SEVEN FEDERAL CHARGES, and will turn himself in on Tuesday. Read the link for more details.

*Ukraine has finally launched its big counteroffensive against Russia.

Ukraine’s troops intensified their attacks on the front line in the country’s southeast, according to four individuals in the country’s armed forces who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the battlefield developments. The Ukrainian troops include specialized attack units armed with Western weapons and trained in NATO tactics. The attacks in the country’s southeast mark a significant push into Russian-occupied territory. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukrainian forces tried to break through the lines of the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia region, using up to 1,500 troops and 150 armored vehicles. Shoigu’s claim could not be immediately verified. The Zaporizhzhia region has long been seen asthe most strategic and likely location of the new Ukrainian campaign. The offensive, which Ukrainian officials previously said they would not mark with an announcement and would not have a clear beginning, is expected to unfold over months and to serve as a test of a U.S.-led strategy to prepare Ukrainian forces with increasingly advanced weapons and tactics.

The advancing Ukrainian forces in Zaporizhzhia included German Leopard 2 tanks and American Bradley fighting vehicles, a strong indication that the counteroffensive was underway in several locations, according to the official, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential briefings on operational details.

In addition, the attack involved some of the troops the United States and other allies of Ukraine have trained and equipped especially for the counteroffensive, military analysts said. “It appears some of the new brigades Ukraine stood up for this counteroffensive have been committed, which indicates the counteroffensive is underway,” said Rob Lee, a senior fellow with the Foreign Policy Research Institute. “Ukrainian forces have made some tactical gains and sustained losses.”

*Evangelist Pat Robertson has gone to his Big Reward, dying at 93. I won’t pull a Hitchens or a Meyers here, being gleeful that someone is dead, but nor can I say that his presence in the world was a net positive. The “controveries” section of his Wikipedia bio will give you a flavor of some of his dogmatic evangelism.

Pat Robertson, a religious broadcaster who turned a tiny Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network, tried a run for president and helped make religion central to Republican Party politics in America through his Christian Coalition, has died. He was 93. Robertson’s death Thursday was confirmed in an email by his broadcasting network. No cause was given. Robertson’s enterprises also included Regent University, an evangelical Christian school in Virginia Beach; the American Center for Law and Justice, which defends the First Amendment rights of religious people; and Operation Blessing, an international humanitarian organization. For more than a half-century, Robertson was a familiar presence in American living rooms, known for his “700 Club” television show, and in later years, his televised pronouncements of God’s judgment, blaming natural disasters on everything from homosexuality to the teaching of evolution. . . . Many followed the path Robertson cut in religious broadcasting, Green told the AP in 2021. In American politics, Robertson helped “cement the alliance between conservative Christians and the Republican Party.”

*The legal news from reader Ken provides a rare pleasant surprise from the Supreme Court; who refused to support gerrymandering in Alabama that would dilute the power of black votes:

SCOTUS just upheld the Voting Rights Act section 2 challenge to Alabama’s redistricting map, which created just one majority-black congressional district in the entire state. The decision was 5-4 with CJ Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh (solidifying his position as the “swing” justice) joining the three liberals in the majority. The decision comes as a big surprise to most Court watchers, especially since it has been Roberts who’s led the charge in earlier decisions gutting other sections of the VRA.

From the NYT: Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the majority opinion in the 5-to-4 ruling, which required the State Legislature to draw a second district in which Black voters have the opportunity to elect representatives of their choice. He was joined by Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and the court’s three liberal members, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Voting rights advocates had feared that the decision would further undermine the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark legislative achievement of the civil rights movement whose reach the court’s conservative majority has eroded in recent years. Instead, the law appeared to emerge unscathed from its latest encounter with the court. The chief justice wrote that there were legitimate concerns that the law “may impermissibly elevate race in the allocation of political power within the states.” He added: “Our opinion today does not diminish or disregard these concerns. It simply holds that a faithful application of our precedents and a fair reading of the record before us do not bear them out here.” The article also says that Clarence Thomas “filed a slashing dissent” with a “bitter tone”, perhaps because he was abandoned by two conservative Justices. *This one reminds me of the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, in that a country at odds with America is using Cuba as a basis for undermining the U.S., though in this case it’s not through harboring weapons, but creating a “spy on the U.S.” center: China and Cuba have reached a secret agreement for China to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island, in a brash new geopolitical challenge by Beijing to the U.S., according to U.S. officials familiar with highly classified intelligence. An eavesdropping facility in Cuba, roughly 100 miles from Florida, would allow Chinese intelligence services to scoop up electronic communications throughout the southeastern U.S., where many military bases are located, and monitor U.S. ship traffic. Officials familiar with the matter said that China has agreed to pay cash-strapped Cuba several billion dollars to allow it to build the eavesdropping station and that the two countries had reached an agreement in principle. The revelation about the planned site has sparked alarm within the Biden administration because of Cuba’s proximity to the U.S. mainland. Washington regards Beijing as its most significant economic and military rival. A Chinese base with advanced military and intelligence capabilities in the U.S.’s backyard could be an unprecedented new threat. On Wednesday evening, John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said he couldn’t comment on the details of The Wall Street Journal’s reporting but noted that the U.S. was monitoring and taking steps to counter the Chinese government’s efforts to invest in infrastructure that may have military purposes. It’s amazing that our intelligence services can suss out an agreement like this. Fortunately, this isn’t nearly the danger that Russian missiles in Cuba were, and so we’ll just have to respond peacefully. * Finally, Christopher Caldwell wrote a NYT op-ed with the intriguing title, “Trump’s judges didn’t doom affirmative action. Demography did.” Why? Because a majority-white college population dwindled to a minority one, while Asians began dominating the most meritorious college applicants. Affirmative action dates from executive orders issued by Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s. The policy was meant to help Black people at a time when the country was effectively biracial, with white people outnumbering Black people by a ratio of about seven to one. Those facts were directly relevant to the logic of the policy. Giving a break to a few Black students might have meant denying a chance to the equivalent number of white students. But because white people constituted an overwhelming majority, the number of white applicants disadvantaged by affirmative action was relatively low. They tended to be borderline admissions cases. . . . That has changed. The arrival of large numbers of immigrants over the past half-century has upset the logic of affirmative action in several ways. For one thing, white Americans no longer dominate the educational system. (They make up only 22 percent of the Stanford class of 2026, for instance.) Early on, affirmative action was also extended to Latinos, whose numbers continue to grow. In addition, African and Caribbean immigrants and their children now account for more than 40 percent of the Black enrollment in the Ivy League, which risks crowding out the people that affirmative action was originally intended to help. . . .More than any other development, though, the enormous rise in Asian immigration since the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 has complicated the administration of affirmative action. The complication, simply put, is that Asian students, on average, have been considerably more qualified for college than students of other groups. Students for Fair Admissions, the plaintiffs in one of two affirmative action cases before the Supreme Court, contend that Harvard’s affirmative action programs discriminate against Asian students. These plaintiffs are not the first to make such a claim. In 1988 the Department of Education investigated Harvard for anti-Asian bias. Although the school was absolved, Harvard’s Asian enrollment shot up in the course of the investigation from about 11 percent in 1988 to 16 percent in the early 1990s — “not coincidentally,” according to an amicus curiae brief submitted in support of the plaintiffs in the current Harvard case. . . . After half a century of high immigration, the United States has become a multiracial country, and affirmative action has turned into a different kind of program. Building diverse student bodies now requires treating Asian overrepresentation as a problem to be solved. This means discriminating by race in a way that is radically more direct and intrusive.

After reading as much as I could about the Harvard case in the press, it seems obvious that Harvard did discriminate against Asians, and in a stupid but obvious way: they simply lowered the “personality rankings” of Asian applicants. This is clear because interviewers who actually met the students in person didn’t give Asians lower personality scores. And this is why the Supreme Court is going to ditch affirmative actions within a few months.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s sniffing for traces of Putin (she loves Ukraine):

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m tracking Russian influences in our garden.

In Polish:

Ja: Co robisz? Hili: Śledzę rosyjskie wpływy w naszym ogrodzie.

From Masih, in case there’s any doubt about the real purpose of Iran’s nuclear program. They sure have pulled the wool over America’s eyes.

The advertisement on a new missile belonging to the IRGC in Tehran states, in three languages, "400 seconds to Tel Aviv." The actions of the Islamic Republic have been consistently associated with warmongering, promoting hate, and antisemitism. This is the rationale behind… pic.twitter.com/rZYyD0bMlQ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) June 7, 2023

From Malcolm, a long tweet giving evidence that Russia, not Ukraine, blew up the Kakhova dam:

Very important on #Kakhovka. The chronology of the terrorist attack by Russian terrorists. Or how Russians screwed in their excuses. At two o'clock in the morning, the Russians blow up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, but they don't see how much. It's not very visible,… pic.twitter.com/Yb9CSdW4d4 — Volodymyr Tretyak 🇺🇦 (@VolodyaTretyak) June 6, 2023

I found this one, and Trump wouldn’t even think of doing this:

I get a lot of graduation announcements this time each year (which is a specific and important joy in my life) so I was initially quite confused when I opened up this one. Thanks, Joe. pic.twitter.com/0grYTsSklb — Hank Green (@hankgreen) June 7, 2023

A bee with one big eye!

Another extreme honey bee mutation found at the lab. This time a rare cyclops drone!🐝 pic.twitter.com/zLCvC6RzMr — Krispn Given (@kgiven) June 7, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, he lived a bit over six months:

9 June 1905 | A Dutch Jew, Eliazar Blok, was born in The Hague. A musician. On 20 January 1944 he was transferred from #Westerbork to #Theresienstadt Ghetto, and on 28 September 1944 deported to #Auschwitz. He perished in Dachau in April 1945. pic.twitter.com/pY9uStMOZU — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 9, 2023

Tweets from Doctor Cobb. This first one is adorable, though I guess humans had to feed the chicks:

Cat incubating eggs and raising chicks.. pic.twitter.com/icyiIhyFH2 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 7, 2023

Breaking news: the Orange Man will be wearing the Orange Outfit:

MORE: It is understood that Mr Trump's last White House chief of staff, @MarkMeadows, has agreed to plead guilty to several lesser federal crimes in exchange for his testimony under a limited grant of immunity. https://t.co/7ZMm60nhxf — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 7, 2023

I want this ring, but it’s a museum piece:

An ancient Egyptian Ring with Two ducks, Gold, Ramesses IV, New Kingdom Egypt, now in Louvre pic.twitter.com/NJUarCmZcN — History Defined (@historydefined) June 6, 2023