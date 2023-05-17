We’re running quite low again, so if you want this feature to continue, please send me your good wildlife photos. Thanks!

Today’s batch are local Davis photos taken by Susan Harrison, UC Davis ecologist. Her narrative and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Random animals of north-central California, spring 2023 Here are some sightings from the past couple of months in the area surrounding Davis. It’s been especially fun to watch all the nesting activity. The first five were taken at UC Davis’s Putah Creek Riparian Reserve, a local birding hotspot that’s a 5-minute bike ride from my home. Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus) mom and owlet:

Red-Eared Sliders (Trachemys scripta elegans, non-native, left) and Western Pond Turtles (Actinemys marmorata, native, right) at the UC Davis Arboretum:

Indian Peacock (Pavo cristatus, non-native) at Lake Solano County Park:

Bushtit (Psaltriparis minimus) near Lake Solano:

Beaver (Castor canadensis) at UC Davis’s McLaughlin Natural Reserve:

Northern Rough-Winged Swallow (Stelgidopteryx ruficollis) along Cache Creek:

Cliff Swallows (Petrochelidon pyrrhonota) along Butte Slough:

Cliff Swallow apartment complex, a.k.a. an abandoned bridge:

American Bittern (Botaurus lentiginosus) at Gray Lodge National Wildlife Refuge:

Sutter Buttes, “the world’s smallest mountain range,” seen from Gray Lodge NWR: