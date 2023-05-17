3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ evolution

  1. Oh yes, we humans – we can do better, can’t we –

    When they say it is impossible
    When there are limits
    When something is in conflict or doesn’t fit

    We humans know, three lefts make a right.

    We are more than the sum of our parts.

    … J n’ Ms got their priorities straight!

  2. It looks like they don’t clearly say that it’s false 🙂 They just don’t like it. People confuse desire with truth. They would rather believe something they like.

  3. The entire premise that evolutionary theory “is cruel” and that “it provides no foundation for love or hope” is wrong. The brain and its capacity for love and hope are, in fact themselves, products of evolution.

