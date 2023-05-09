Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the Cruelest Day: Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and National Shrimp Day. In honor of the tasty crustaceans, here’s the world’s largest shrimp cocktail, made in Mazatlán, Mexico, as certified by Guinness:

The glass itself took four months to manufacture, a Plexiglas acrylic cocktail glass replica that boasted a diameter of 1.36 m (4 ft 5 in) and a height of 1.91 m (6 ft 3 in). The group started with 675 kg (1,488 lb) of unpeeled shrimp before a group of about 80 chefs started a six-hour task at 5:30 a.m. of peeling, cleaning, and cooking what ended up as 488 kg (1,075 kg) of prepared shrimp. Estimates of the total number of shrimp used soared past 33,000, although not all prepared shrimp were saved for the final cocktail. As for the dipping sauce, it featured 57 kg (127 lb) of ketchup, 10 kg (22 lb) of lemon juice, 5.6 kg (12 lb) of “salsa brava,” 4.025 kg (8 lb 14 oz) of Worcestershire sauce, 3 kg (6 lb 9 oz.) of salt, 1.014 kg (2 lb 3 oz) of Tabasco sauce, and a relative pinch of 30 g (1 oz.) of pepper.

It’s also National Butterscotch Brownie Day, Lost Sock Memorial Day, National Moscato Day, Tear the Tags off the Mattress Day, Europe Day, commemorating the Schuman Declaration. (European Union), Victory Day observances, celebration of the Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany, and, in Ukraine, Victory Day over Nazism in World War II.

Da Nooz:

*This year’s Pulitzer Prizes were announced yesterday. You can see the whole list as this Associated Press site, but what interested me the most were the prizes for artistic endeavor, and here they are:

FICTION: “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver; “Trust” by Hernan Diaz DRAMA: “English” by Sanaz Toossi According to the Pulitzer website, the jury for this prize attends plays in New York and in regional theaters – while the award goes to the playwright, the actual productions of the shows are factored in. GENERAL NONFICTION: “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa BIOGRAPHY: “G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century,” by Beverly Gage MEMOIR OR AUTOBIOGRAPHY: “Stay True” by Hua Hsu POETRY: “Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020,” by Carl Phillips MUSIC: “Omar,” by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abel

Crikey, I’ve heard of only one of these. But it’s a book I’m reading at the moment: G-Man, a biography of J. Edgar Hoover. I’m only 230 pages in, but that’s just a third of this behemoth book. So far, I’d definitely say it’s Pulitzer worthy, a mesmerizing tale of a generally self-absorbed, odious, but immensely powerful man. I want to see what happens after WWII, especially his animus against (and wiretapping of) Martin Luther King, Jr. And yes, he was probably gay, something that historians have wondered about for years.

*Over at the NYT, Daniel Pfeiffer, senior advisor to President Obama, maintains that Biden should not negotiate with the Republicans over the debt ceiling, even as the debt crisis is less than month away.

Mr. Biden’s strategy is undoubtedly risky. But from the perspective of someone who had a front-row seat inside the White House to the last two debt-limit standoffs between a Democratic president and a Republican House, Mr. Biden’s refusal to negotiate on the debt ceiling is the best strategy. Facing an urgent deadline and a daunting political context — with the House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, joined to an unstable, far-right bloc of Republican representatives who limit his maneuverability — the president can ideally find a way to extend discussions around the debt ceiling and fiscal issues. Otherwise, he will have to find a way around the House.

Okay, you ask, so how’s he gonna do that? Don’t ask me. This is what Pfeiffer says:

Republicans won control of the House in the midterms. They have a legitimate voice in any debates over the country’s fiscal future. Mr. Biden should negotiate with Mr. McCarthy over the budget and other fiscal matters and propose a process for doing that — but first, Mr. McCarthy must remove the threat of imminent default. President Barack Obama confronted similar scenarios twice. In 2011, he spent months negotiating with Speaker John Boehner to strike a “grand bargain” that would help solve America’s longstanding fiscal problems. But Mr. Boehner couldn’t deliver his caucus in support of the framework, and the nation hurtled toward default. With only a few days to go, negotiators were able to strike a smaller agreement that satisfied no one, left both sides angry about the result and was damaging for the country. The United States’ credit rating was downgraded for the first time in the nation’s history, and borrowing costs for the government went up.

That’s not a solution, but a dream. Still, if the nation crashes, they may blame it on the GOP (or not), but they could easily blame it on Biden. Pfeiffer argues, correctly, that if Biden negotiates on the debt limit, the Republicans will hold him hostage forever.

Still, the most important reason to avoid entering into negotiations over the debt limit itself goes beyond politics. It is why, in 2011, Mr. Obama pledged never again after trying to negotiate with the Republicans. Allowing the Republicans to use the threat of default as extortion could cripple the remainder of Mr. Biden’s presidency.

Yes, but what will REALLY cripple Biden’s presidency is a genuine, actual default. Don’t ask me how to solve the problem. I suspect somebody will give in at some point before June 1, but I can’t predict who. I’m a biologist, not a pundit:

*News from reader Ken

Here’s an excerpt from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves‘s video announcing the launch of his reelection campaign:

Aside from the unbelievable bad taste of running such an ad during a time of so many mass shootings, Reeves’s pudgy round face looks ridiculous atop Clintwood’s rawboned body.

Iran has executed two men who were convicted of “burning the Quran” and “insulting the Prophet of Islam”, the country’s judiciary says.

Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zare ran dozens of social media accounts “dedicated to atheism and desecration of the sanctities”, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.

Mr Mehdad’s lawyer had insisted that he was innocent and his sentence unjust.

A rights group called their executions “a cruel act by a medieval regime”.

There has been a surge in executions in the Islamic Republic amid continuing anti-government unrest, but those for blasphemy convictions are rare.

Mizan said Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zare were hanged at Arak Prison in central Iran on Monday morning.

The two men were arrested in 2020 and accused of running a Telegram channel called “Criticism of Superstition and Religion”, according to Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). They were held in solitary confinement for the first two months and denied access to a lawyer, it said.

In 2021, the Arak Criminal Court convicted Mr Mehrad and Mr Fazeli-Zare on blasphemy charges and sentenced them to death, HRANA added. They were also given six-year prison sentences for “running groups to act against national security”. The Supreme Court rejected their appeals against the verdicts and upheld their death sentences later that year, Mizan said, adding that both men had “clearly confessed to their crimes”.

Human rights group say Iranian courts regularly fall far short of providing fair trials and use false “confessions” obtained under torture as evidence.

Yes, never believe a “confession” obtained from Iranian prisons. Masih’s tweet below shows a hanging of two men, but I doubt it was these two. Hanging on cranes is usually done for public executions, and, unlike the “long drop” method that kills instantly, this method, by slowly raising a noosed person up with a crane, causes a much longer death by strangulation. But of course the main crime here is the regime’s making free speech against religion a capital offense.

*The other day I posted a tweet showing hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta apparently dumped in New Jersey. Remember this one? (You saw it here first!)

someone very mysteriously dumped 3-400 pounds of pasta in the woods in old bridge, nj …… i need to know everything pic.twitter.com/z6D1e7u2JJ — pasta girl (@worrystonee) May 2, 2023

After much speculation and mirth on the Twitter thread, this mystery remains mysterious, although we know the pasta wasn’t cooked:

Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry said Friday that the pasta, including spaghetti and macaroni, was cleaned up last week by public works crews, shortly after officials learned about the oodles of noodles that quickly drew national attention when photos of the pasta were posted on social media. The estimated 500 pounds (225 kilograms) of pasta were apparently raw when it was dumped, but subsequent heavy rains softened the food and made the mounds look like they had been cooked, officials have said. It’s unclear who dumped the pasta there or why, but it’s not believed the pasta had been at the site for long before it was discovered. Henry said the pasta did not cause any environmental damage or health issues and he considers the matter closed. “It certainly shouldn’t have ended up in the woods — putting in or near the stream bed was not the best idea — but I certainly hope our police are not putting more time into this” he said. “Assuming the pasta was still usable, I wish it had ended up in our food bank, which could have really used it.”

LOCK ‘EM UP!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is enigmatic. When I asked Malgorzata what “medial multiverses” are, she replied, “If you compare a description of the world in NYT and in Fox News, you could think that they are writing about different worlds. That’s what Hili means with ‘medial multiverses’.”

Paulina: What are you thinking about? Hili: About medial multiverses. (Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Paulina: Nad czym myślisz? Hili: Nad medialnymi wieloświatami. (Zdjęcie: Paulina) . . . and a photo of the estimable Szaron:

********************

A meme from Scott; I’m well familiar with this pizza!:

From Facebook, a cartoon from Paul Noth (I have a drawing of “dogs playing poker” in my lab):

From Nicole:

A tweet from Masih; see above for the news:

Criticizing Islam can get you killed in Iran. Today 2 Iranian men have been executed for the crime of “insulting Quran and the Prophet, apostasy”. Islamic Republic is ISIS but with oil and that is why the West is still legitimizing this barbaric regime. Otherwise the executions… pic.twitter.com/Kqq1EJI3TI — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 8, 2023

Here we have an anthropology professor (what is with anthropologists?) trying to show that I’m the same as Trump because he evinced ideas derived from sexual selection while the article she cites by me doesn’t mention sexual selection: it’s about determinism.

We all make mythical meaning/sense of evolution, but it's not science. Here's Trump's human evolution: https://t.co/2oCBvwez2U. Same era, @Evolutionistrue had similar thoughts about Harvey Weinstein: https://t.co/Y4blvJTPUp

Let's take back our origin story from these guys. https://t.co/OafEdC0ifq — Holly Dunsworth (@HollyDunsworth) May 6, 2023

From Malcolm; this is a new one on me:

The Pickaso Guitar Bow is a revolutionary way to imitate violin/cello sounds on an acoustic guitar This is Marcus Eaton giving a demostration, playing the Games of Thrones theme with Matera in the background [Marcus' TikTok: https://t.co/F1ZkgvGqgN]

pic.twitter.com/FiffFp4Hqq — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 2, 2023

From Barry: parrots playing basketball:

No big deal; just some parrots playing basketball… 😲 pic.twitter.com/q8pv70Og7W — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) May 3, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a family gassed upon arrival:

9 May 1939 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Marcel Jacobs, was born in Enschede. He was deported to #Auschwitz in February 1943 with his mother Rika and his 7-year-old sister Marlene. They were all murdered in a gas chamber after the arrival selection. pic.twitter.com/kdCZ06z7QX — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 9, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb. First, a squirrel playing basketball! (sound up)

this is the only thing on my mind for the past like 24 hours pic.twitter.com/U49r5bSm9v — dio brando mega fan (@b0phamet) March 31, 2023

An etymology lesson:

Origin of ‘feckless’, one of my favourite and oft-used words. I guessed it had Northern-ish roots (often on the lips of my primary school teachers) but not that it was Scots. Will throw ‘feckful’ into causal conversation to gauge effects pic.twitter.com/9QavseufFr — Ananyo Bhattacharya (@Ananyo) March 31, 2023

It’s interesting that America is below England in average longevity, but there’s much less disparity among the rich than the poor. I’m not surprised, because in England the poor have the NHS and the rich can afford private care.

NEW: I’m not sure people fully appreciate how dire the US life expectancy / mortality situation has got. My column: https://t.co/dBIhT9eZLv And some utterly damning charts. 1) at *every* point on the income distribution, Americans live shorter lives than the English. pic.twitter.com/pOoziEK5mZ — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 31, 2023