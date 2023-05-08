Good morning, Jewboy!

I woke up when it was dark, switched the light on, and did my customary email check when I was still in bed. What I found was the diatribe below, with the (undoubtedly fake) return email address lavarburton259@gmail.com

I of course put the address into a Google search, and nothing showed up. I have the full header as well. If any reader is good at tracing these things, I’ll be glad to email it. While I keep all readers’ information confidential unless they contain a threat, this is from an email, not a reader’s comment.

This doesn’t worry me—in fact, it’s sort of funny in using almost every anti-Semitic trope available, including the claim that THE JEWS USED THE BUBONIC PLAGUE TO KILL GENTILES. (I wonder how they themselves kept themselves from being infected.)

Just one point: I don’t think this is a joke, for nobody would send such stuff to be funny, because it’s not. I’ve put the funniest bits in bold. I haven’t changed anything, including the misspellings, except for my added emphasis.

Dear Mr Coyne, Your last name sounds jewish and I believe you are an Atheist. Anyways, now that you opened the email, You claim that jews are probably the most persecuted group in history. This is a blatant lie. Jews are the ones persecuting whatever host population they parasitize. Stalin (Crypto-jew who’s real name was Yosef Dzhugashvili which translates as Joseph, Son of Judah) killed 50,000,000 Russian Gentiles. The Rothschilds (Jew Supremacists) killed 85,000,000 Gentiles in WW2, or should I say manipulated them to kill one another. The Bubonic Plague – 60,000,000cGentiles WW1 – Another 15,000,000 Gentiles.. I could go on and on, but I’m sure that as a Shekkkel Schlepper you know the Truth. And btw, after you claimed jews were so persecuted in history, the immediate example you bring up is that they have been kicked out of countless Gentile Countries. Take a look at EVERY official court or legal document from any Nation that jews were expelled from. They always include, amongst a laundry list of charges, a quite unique accusation – That of ritualistic sodomy, torture, bloodletting, and sacrifice of young Gentile Boys. On a final note, I noticed in a photograph of you that you are sitting in front of a dinosaur “skeleton”. Do you think dinosaurs are real, Jerry? Are you aware of your jewish Huckabee who made a hustle our of it and competed to find the most “fossils”? Are you aware that all dinosaur “bones” are manufactured through one company in China? Are you aware that EVERY SINGLE “Skeleton” on display in museums is FAKE? Do you think if you get on a step ladder and scrape a “T-Rex Skull” for DNA that it will have “Dinosaur” DNA when viewed under high powered microscopy? C’mon, Jerry old buddy… You’re no Goy. You’re on the inside track, aren’t you, you fucking ugly ass jewish Supremacist piece of shit… If you were a real SCIENTIST you would investigate every claim made by Navigators, Railroad Engineers, Bridge Engineers, Canal Engineers, Astronomers, etc before the jewish Supremacists infiltrated all Western Governments and took control of TEXT BOOKS in the Public School System. Then you could come out with a book titled, “Why The Flat Earth is True”. But you won’t investigate those claims, will ya, Jerry my boy? You’re a LIAR, A FRAUD, A PSUEDOSCIENTIST, AND A RACIST JEW SUPREMACIST PIECE OF SHIT. FUCK YOU. NOBODY LIKES YOU. EVERY COUNTRY WANTS YOU JEW SUPREMACIST EUGENICIST GENOCIDAL DEVILS OUT NOW.

One correction: this joker apparently thinks (along with his other delusions) that “high powered miscroscopy” can identify the source of DNA. Oy vey!