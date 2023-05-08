Jesse Singal critiques a new Scientific American article on puberty blockers, calls the piece “potentially harmful” and “negligent science journalism”

I’ve read a lot of Jesse Singal‘s writings on transgender issues, both before and after he started his Substack column, “Singal Minded.” I like to read him because he specializes in careful analysis of data to analyze (often erroneous) claims about sex and gender issues. That’s the subject of today’s post, in which he shows, as he often does, that a popular article shows little scientific support for the claims made about gender dysphoria and its treatment. You can read his latest column, about a May 1 piece in Scientific American, for free (I’m a subscriber, and recommend that you subscribe, too, if you read Singal often).

Click to read.

I’m not going to rail about the ideological bent of Scientific American, as I’ve mentioned that many times before, except to say that a once-admired magazine is now scientifically untrustworthy and ideologically motivated (the two are connected). Worse, because it’s a very popular magazine, on the issue of medical treatment for gender dysphoria its ideological bent, according to Singal, is implicitly harmful, for it purveys misleading information about drugs, behavior, and treatment of people that could lead to irreversible medical decisions.

The gist of the article is this, in my words: “The author accepts a number of bogus scientific claims buttressing ‘affirmative care’ that don’t have a good empirical basis. The magazine, its authors, and editors, are thus guilty of not only a failure to fact check, but of disseminating information that could lead people to make bad medical decisions.”

It’s a long article, but worth reading on two counts. First, it gives the most up-to-date information (with references) about puberty blockers, a hot topic. Second, it’s yet another indictment, and a serious one, of Scientific American, and links to a lot of evidence bearing on Singal’s dispute with the article.

The article Singal goes after appeared in Scientific American only a week ago. Both articles are free online, and you can read Singal’s critique by clicking the screenshot below. If it disappears, I found that it’s already been archived a number of times here. I’ve left off the author’s name because, as Singal says,

Here’s the article. I feel a little bad critiquing it because it was written by a SciAm intern. But it was published in one of the leading science outlets in the world, and it does have some major problems, so I don’t know what to say. I blame the editors, for whom this is a pattern, far more than I blame the individual author. I’m not going to name her, because I’m not trying to cause long-lasting Google damage to a young journalist’s reputation, but obviously her name will not be hard to find. I promise you, notwithstanding any of the criticisms that follow, that when I was a young journalist I wrote far worse stuff than what she wrote here. She is in a difficult situation, attempting to write about an issue where there is so much spin and so much politicization that it is impossible not to step on landmines unless you are very, very careful. Her editors were not careful. Not at all.

Clearly you can find the author’s name, but out of respect for what Singal says above, I’ve left it out of the Sci Am screenshot below. Note that this is a full article in the “medicine” category, not an op-ed. But why on earth would they assign something like this to an intern?

Again, click screenshot or one of the many links archived at the link above.

Singal’s article is very long, but you owe it to yourself, if you’re engaged in debates about trans issues or simply follow them, to read it. What I will do is reproduce the bits of the article (most of it, it seems!) that the author got wrong (indented in Roman type), and give Singal’s responses (indented in italics), with my own words appearing in Roman type flush left.

We’ll start off with this Sci Am quote:

Hormonal medications called gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists (GnRHas), often referred to as puberty blockers, temporarily halt the production of sex hormones testosterone, estrogen and progesterone with minimal side effects. They can pause puberty and buy transgender children and their caregivers time to consider their options.

Singal notes that the “time to think” line is disputable because virtually every child or adolescent who takes the blockers goes on to full hormone therapy, transitioning to the phenotype of their non-natal sex. Sci Am continues:

These medications are well studied and have been used safely since the late 1980s to pause puberty in adolescents with gender dysphoria. They have been used routinely for even longer in children who enter puberty too early and in adults with a range of other medical conditions.

Even tyros like me know that this statement is wildly misguided. Singal notes that although the first use of blockers was in 1987, they did not come into widespread use until much later. More important, as Singal has pointed out repeatedly in his writings, using blockers to stall precocious puberty and then allow it to proceed is a very different situation from pausing puberty and then giving the young person gender-altering hormones. Further, they aren’t well studied in either situation. Although the former use been studied more thoroughly than the latter, as Singal says:

“Can cross-sex hormones provide an equivalent-enough form of development, without any negative consequences to the teenager’s physical or cognitive development?The answer is simply that we don’t know yet, because we have hardly any medium-term data and no long-term data following young people who have gone through this protocol. That’s why you can’t conflate these two use cases. On top of all of that, there are questions about the safety of using puberty blockers to buy time for kids with precocious puberty, too. This goes unmentioned by Scientific American. Every government-sponsored investigation of the evidence base for puberty blockers has come to the same conclusion: the quality of extant literature is so weak that no one really knows whether they are safe and effective for gender dysphoric youth. The healthcare systems of Finland and Norway have gone so far as to call these treatments “experimental,” as did the Swedish team behind a major, just-published systematic review. The UK’s National Health Service hasn’t quite gone that far, but late last year it proposed new guidelines, based in part on this realization about the evidence base, that would call for a significantly more conservative approach to administering blockers and hormones (again, see Barnes’ book for more background on this). You would know none of this reading Scientific American’s article about puberty blockers. And frankly, that makes the piece negligent science journalism. Of course the existence of these reviews doesn’t, on its own, resolve the question of exactly what our feelings should be toward these medications, let alone what national or state-level policies toward them should be. Sometimes you have to make healthcare decisions for a vulnerable young person under conditions of scientific uncertainty. But that uncertainty is an absolutely crucial part of the story — a major detail that has to be communicated by journalists writing about this subject. It’s baffling and frustrating that, in 2023, the magazine’s editors are comfortable allowing their publication to claim both that there’s solid evidence puberty blockers help gender dysphoric kids, and to conflate two such different uses for this medicine. This is an extremely misleading, potentially harmful claim to disseminate to parents trying to work through an extremely fraught medical decision.

This is the conclusion reached not just by Singal, but by the medical establishments of several European nations. The unwarranted claim that puberty blockers are safe over the long term is one reason why Singal calls the article “negligent science journalism.”

Singal finds another misleading claim in the article’s assertion that children who don’t receive “gender-affirming care” are at a significantly higher risk of killing themselves.

Gender-affirming hormone therapy can decrease this risk. A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine, for example, showed that hormone therapy significantly decreased symptoms of depression and anxiety in transgender youth. Another study found that transgender teenagers who received gender-affirming care were 73 percent less likely to self-harm or have suicidal thoughts than those who didn’t.

He first responds this way, and then analyzes the data:

Imagine a pillar of frowny faces ten thousand light-years high. It is really, really frustrating that SciAm is spreading these messages. Remarkably, not only do neither of the linked-to articles in this passage demonstrate a reduction in suicidality (which is distinct from depression and anxiety) among kids who went on blockers or hormones, but there’s a case to be made that both findings offer some evidence these treatments don’t reduce suicidality.

Singal has analyzed this claim many times, and you can look at the data for yourself. He goes over a lot more of the article, but I’ll just give one or two more of its claims and Singal’s response. Sci Am:

This host of beneficial clinical uses and data, stretching back to the 1960s, shows that puberty blockers are not an experimental treatment, as they are sometimes mischaracterized, says Simona Giordano, a bioethicist at the University of Manchester in England. Among patients who have received the treatment, studies have documented vanishingly small regret rates and minimal side effects, as well as benefits to mental and social health.

Singal says the timeline is way off, and takes issue with every other claim in this paragraph, including the “minimal side effects” and “vanishingly small regret rates”. He’s not saying those claims are flat wrong, but that there are simply not enough data to support them, which makes the Scientific American claims misleading.

Here’s one of Singal’s responses:

Whether puberty blockers are an “experimental treatment” for other conditions is a completely different question from whether they are an “experimental treatment” for youth gender dysphoria. The fact is we havealmost no quality evidence addressing puberty blockers’ safety and efficacy in the latter setting. Why is Scientific American hiding all of this from its readers?

Why? We can only guess, but my own interpretation is that this is a rah-rah article written and approved because it buys into gender activists’ claim that puberty blockers are a perfectly safe aspect of “affirmative care”.

Speaking of “affirmative care”, please realize that it is NOT defined as patients simply being evaluated by empathic therapists and doctors. Affirmative care, as practiced in the U.S., means immediate affirmation of the patient’s self diagnosis of gender dysphoria, only a cursory exploration of their feelings, and then the almost instantaneous prescription of puberty blockers, soon to be followed by hormone therapy and, perhaps later, surgery. This is in strong contrast to the way the Dutch do it, which, I think, is the way it should be done. Here is the “traditional” Dutch procedure, quoted by Singal:

Under this protocol, kids were seen for months, and carefully evaluated for psychological comorbidities, before they were allowed to go on blockers or hormones, or to (later on) get surgery. I don’t know if things have since loosened up a little over there, but traditionally, kids simply were not allowed to transition if their other mental health issues weren’t under control, if they didn’t have supportive parents, or if they didn’t have a long-standing history of childhood gender dysphoria. Some of the only decent research we have comes from this very specific clinical context, though even that research isn’t as straightforward as many (myself included) have previously assumed, at least according to this article by Oxford sociologist Michael Biggs and this critique by E. Abbruzzese, Stephen Levine, and Julia Mason.

Contrast that with the American procedure, “affirmative care”. Note that children can get a prescription for puberty blockers at the very first visit:

In interviews with Reuters, doctors and other staff at 18 gender clinics across the country [the U.S.] described their processes for evaluating patients. None described anything like the months-long assessments [leading Dutch clinician Annelou] de Vries and her colleagues adopted in their research. At most of the clinics, a team of professionals — typically a social worker, a psychologist and a doctor specializing in adolescent medicine or endocrinology — initially meets with the parents and child for two hours or more to get to know the family, their medical history and their goals for treatment. They also discuss the benefits and risks of treatment options. Seven of the clinics said that if they don’t see any red flags and the child and parents are in agreement, they are comfortable prescribing puberty blockers or hormones based on the first visit, depending on the age of the child.

Now that is dreadful treatment, but it’s “affirmative therapy”. Two hours or so of discussion, and it’s on to the hormones!

Altogether, Singal makes a good case (with references) that the Scientific American article has misled readers about the history of puberty blockers, whether they are safe, whether they have long-term side effects, whether they (and “affirmative care”) reduce suicide rates and increase well being, and so on.

If you read the whole thing, you’ll sense that there’s an almost complete lack of fact-checking in the Sci Am article. Why? It could be, I suppose, that the editors are lazy, that the reporter was naive, or didn’t do her homework (yes, “her” is the author’s preferred pronoun), or that the article’s message—that “affirmative care”, including the use of puberty blockers, is the way to go—plays into the “authoritarian progressive” bias of Scientific American, a bias it’s evinced many times before. Or, most likely, it could be all of these things. (To be fair, let me point out, as does Singal, that Sci Am made one small correction at the end about one organization’s recommended age minimum for gender-affirming surgery.) Note again the article’s subtitle:

Even a cursory acquaintance with the data show that this claim is wrong. And if the magazine does realize that the data are being used to “weigh important medical decisions,” then it is irresponsible to give outdated, misleading, or flatly wrong conclusions. I’ll give Singal’s ending:

The Scientific American article also talks about some bone health stuff I’m less familiar with, so I can’t speak to its quality without doing some reporting I don’t have time to do right now, but in light of the above. . . let’s just say that my default stance would be skepticism. I would not take anything in this article at face value, without vigorous fact-checking — the fact-checking that should have occurred before the article was published. So I’ll leave things here. It seems an appropriate note to end on: a major science magazine makes a very serious claim about suicide — that a specific intervention is “well established” as reducing it. That phrase links to write-ups of two studies, neither of which even measured completed suicide, let alone proved that the intervention in question reduces its likelihood. That’s where mainstream science reporting is on all this. It’s pretty bad, guys. The good news is that since it’s very clear what has gone wrong, there’s no reason these outlets can’t do better. Right?

Wrong, Jesse. It’s not that they can’t do better but that this magazine, at least, apparently doesn’t want to do better. So long as Scientific American is wedded to its woke ideology, we can’t expect honest reporting of any issue that bears on “Social Justice.”

If I were Scientific American‘s editor, I’d take down this article immediately or else issue multiple corrections. Don’t they realize that, as Singal said, this kind of loosey-goosey reporting can actually be harmful? Remember, many kids with gender dysphoria not given “affirmative treatment” and hormones eventually lose their dysphoria, often coming out as homosexuals. Once you start taking hormones after puberty blockers, your body undergoes changes that cannot be reversed. This makes medical decisions especially important. Sadly, this article is not useful in helping parents make them.

I will add one reader’s comment from the roughly 50 comments responding to Singal’s piece. I think it’s unfair in accusing Singal of “naïve optimism”; he’s simply giving a data-based critique of the magazine’s article. I have no idea if he’s followed the magazine’s wokeism, but I do think reader “Apunaja” is correct in saying that the Sci Am article reflects its ideological agenda, which appears to be aligned with that of extreme gender activism.