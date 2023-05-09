Today we have a lovely selection of photos of red-eyed frogs taken by reader Mike Canzoneri. His notes are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

The Red-Eyed Tree Frog (Agalychnis callidryas) is probably the most photographed frog in the world, and it’s not difficult to see why. These colorful frogs have a unique personality and are incredibly photogenic.

The Red-Eyed Tree Frogs shown here are all from my property on the Southern Pacific coast of Costa Rica and are less colorful than the populations found on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast. In fact, the coloration varies significantly from one isolated population to the next, and this year we are likely going to see the species get reclassified and split up into several separate species based on geographic population throughout its range. The color morph that I have around me lacks the vivid blue bars on the side of the body (mine are more bluish-gray) and the bright yellow/orange on the legs and feet that you find on the population on the Caribbean coast. A large percentage of the ones I see also have one or more white spots on their backs as can be seen in the 1st photo below.

Since moving to my house and rain forest property in the Golfito area, I’ve watched the A. callidryas population increase, though not nearly as sharply as some other frog species around me. The main reason for this is that I started keeping the lagoon in front of my house filled with water through the dry season (it normally dries up after the rains stop and rainy season ends) and I’ve added several more year-round tanks of water. Not only do the late rainy season tadpoles now make it to the frog phase, but reproduction for many species continues year-round around my house. Below is a common sight (A. callidryas in amplexus) on practically any night around the lagoon and tanks. After a pair spends time in amplexus they will eventually move to the underside of a large leaf over-hanging some water to deposit and fertilize eggs in a golf ball sized gelatinous egg mass. When the eggs hatch, 7 to 10 days later, the new-born tadpoles drop into the water below.

With an increased population of A. callidryas, I’ve also seen an increase in the populations of their predators, most notably the Northern Cat-Eyed snake (Leptodeira septentrionalis), which feeds on frog egg masses (primarily those of A. callidryas) and also on the frogs themselves (any species they can fit in their mouth) and even tadpoles. Here I noticed a Red-Eyed Tree Frog on the same leaf as a Northern Cat-Eyed snake. The snake eventually moved on and the frog was unharmed.

An interesting sight I caught a couple weeks ago was two male A. callidryas fighting, likely over territory. I had never seen this behavior before from this species (plenty of other species show aggression between males) and it was surprising because these guys are typically low-energy frogs and at night you frequently see them sleeping, even the males during mating. These two were wrestling on a leaf and when the one on the bottom rolled over to the top, they both rolled off the leaf…at the last instant, the feet of one of them caught the base of the leaf and they hung, upside-down, still grappling. Eventually they separated and both climbed back onto the leaf.

And finally, here are some sleepy Red-Eyed Tree Frogs. Notice the gold nictitating membrane that covers each of their eyes…it obscures the bright red eyes that could catch the eyes of a predator while still allowing the frog to see what is going on around it.

If you found this interesting and enjoyed the photos, I can do another piece on some of the other frog species that inhabit the same environment around my house. Feel free to ask me anything about any of these photos or about the frogs around me in Costa Rica. For the photographers: all of these shots were taken at night, in-situ, with a Lumix (Panasonic) G9 20MP Micro 4/3 camera and an Olympus 12-40mm f/2.8 zoom lens and with a Godox V860ii speedlight mounted on the camera and a custom flash diffuser made by Erick Mesen here in Costa Rica.

I want to see more frogs, so please urge Mike to send more photos!