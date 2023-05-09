The Lancet becomes the medical Scientific American

Here we have an editorial by the very editor of the British journal The Lancet, one of the world’s premier medical journals. I agree with many of his sentiments, but the bloke hasn’t realized that he should keep the journal institutionally and politically neutral. If he has personal views on politics, they should be kept out of the journal. By taking strong stands on various issues here and in previous Lancet issues, editor Richard Horton risks polarizing British medicine.

Why do people insist on using their scientific positions to promulgate opinions on issues that are irrelevant to the venue concerned? In this case, Horton opposes “populism” (apparently the views of more conservative Brits) against “progressivism” (apparently the same thing as American “progressive authoritarianism”, and Horton’s own favored stance).

Click to read, though I put the full editorial below. I also found it archived here.

The thing is, I agree with most everything Horton says in this first paragraph, but were I editor I wouldn’t use my bully pulpit in a medical magazine to go after my ideological opponents:

Occasionally, someone says something so appalling, so shocking, and so disheartening that you just stop in disbelief. On April 26, 2023, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said this: “I think that the people coming here illegally do possess values which are at odds with our country. We are seeing heightened levels of criminality when related to the people who have come on boats related to drug dealing, exploitation, prostitution.” Persistent attacks on migrants escaping war, poverty, and insecurity are now normalised in British politics. Robert Jenrick, Minister of State for Immigration, repeated Braverman’s claims: “Excessive and uncontrolled migration threatens to cannibalise the compassion that marks out the British people. Those crossing [the English Channel] tend to have completely different lifestyles and values to those in the UK.” These remarks come as migrants crossing the Channel are blamed for a “surge in diphtheria cases”. They come as the UK Government continues to pursue efforts to deport refugees to Rwanda. They come as experts argue that the government’s Illegal Migration Bill will not “stop the boats” crossing from France. Children will be at particular risk—detained until 18 years of age, at which point they will be deported. The government seems content to ignore warnings that its authoritarian asylum policies are eroding the UK’s global reputation. Why is this happening?

What Horton fails to realize is that the opinions he finds appalling are a concern of many in the UK. While I’d never make generalizations like Braverman says, many Brits are concerned about the changes of their society by widespread immigration. Of course most immigrants just want to live a peaceful life as Brits born elsewhere, and many of the changes are salubrious, but to demonize people in this way ignores some very real concerns of British society. You can write them off as nativist idiots, as Horton does, or you can try to understand why they think as they do. But wait—there’s more.

This is the era of culture wars—politicised conflicts over values, identities, and beliefs. Are British institutions systemically racist? Should the monarchy pay reparations for its historical links to slavery? Are activists terrorising the young with climate doom? Has Brexit been a success? What is the definition of a woman? These debates are not confined to the UK. In the US, social conflicts over abortion—from the 2022 Supreme Court Dobbs decision overruling Roe v Wade to recent legal disputes over access to mifepristone—have once again radicalised Presidential politics. Meanwhile, American universities have become a new battleground for free speech, triggering academics to mount a defence against the “asymmetric warfare” of cancel culture. Writing in The Boston Globe last month, Steven Pinker and Bertha Madras announced the launch of the Council on Academic Freedom at Harvard University to protect free inquiry, intellectual diversity, and civil discourse. The culture wars are not restricted to purely domestic divisions. They extend deep into geopolitics. Perhaps the most consequential area of discord for global health is our relationship with China. As Richard Lester and colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology wrote in Science recently, a wave of Sinophobia “is clouding the outlook for cross-border academic exchange and collaboration in science and technology”. Racial stereotyping and criminalising academic relations with Chinese scientists and institutions are threats to “the free flow of ideas and people”. In a post-pandemic world, this closing of the public sphere is a danger to our common security and health. But, again, we must ask, why is this happening?

His answer, apparently, is all those pint-swilling, chip-eating British nativist “populists”, afraid of immigrants, are holding back the “progressives”. He also doesn’t seem to realize that he himself is chilling speech by making quasi-official pronouncements in The Lancet, nor does he realize that Pinker and Madras would probably object to this kind of semi-official pronouncement. But wait—there’s more. (Bolding below is mine.)

Antonio Gramsci (1891–1937) was arrested by Mussolini’s police in 1926. Imprisoned, he used his time to fill the pages of 33 notebooks. Gramsci sought to make sense of his experience in the vanguard of Italian politics. One question in particular occupied his thoughts. Why did every effort to bring about revolutionary change in Europe fail? His great insight, one largely forgotten today, was to recognise the way in which the dominant group uses culture to exert its controlling influence. If the ruling power can persuade people to share its social, cultural, and moral values, the motivation for radical political change will wither. The culture wars suggest that it is not the economy, stupid. If populist governments can win over the public to their beliefs, progressives have little chance of electoral success. It was this cultural hegemony, according to Gramsci, that explained the resistance to progressive political change in the aftermath of World War 1. And it is the modern struggle for cultural hegemony that explains today’s bitter disputes over race, sex, and gender. For those who wish to advance a more hopeful, compassionate, and liberal vision of the future, we must recognise that the culture wars are not peripheral matters. They are the ground populists have chosen to fight to protect their power and interests. Gramsci, using the military metaphors of his time, called this struggle a “war of position”. It is a war we must not be afraid to engage in.

So here we have the editor of The Lancet advocating “radical political change” and demonizing “populists” (he’s not specific about who they are, but apparently sees the ruling powers in Britain as members). At the same time, he proclaims his virtue, for he takes pains to assure readers that he is on the side that wants a “more hopeful, compassionate, and liberal vision of the future,” while his populist enemies apparently want the opposite. As I said, I’m surely more politically aligned with Horton than with the Tories (I wasn’t in favor of Brexit and deplore British xenophobia). But Horton should adhere to the advice Stanley Fish gave academics in his 2012 book, Save the World on Your Own Time. Would people accept it if a conservative editor of The Lancet used its pages to favor Brexit and demonize immigrants? If not, then they’re saying that editors can proselytize in The Lancet, but only if they proselytize the Right Ideas. The journal’s policy should be “keep your ideological, moral, and political opinions as private pronouncements, not splash them all over your journal.” Here are some covers that have come out during Horton’s reign. The first, you may recall, caused quite a bit of pushback, and Horton was forced to issue a notapology.