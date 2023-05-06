Coronation happening now. Ceiling Cat save the King!

The coronation of King Charles III is happening at this moment. To see it live, click on the screenshot below. The link also gives a list of sites where you can watch it streaming online. He’s got his orb, his ring (one ring to rule them all), his scepter, and his glove, and very soon he’ll get the Big Crown, full of diamonds and jewels.

He was crowned at about 6:03 a.m. Chicago time. As soon as the Archbishop of Canterbury put the five-pound apparatus on Charles’s head (it took a bit of wiggling), he shouted, “God save the King!”

The moment: