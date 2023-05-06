The coronation of King Charles III is happening at this moment. To see it live, click on the screenshot below. The link also gives a list of sites where you can watch it streaming online. He’s got his orb, his ring (one ring to rule them all), his scepter, and his glove, and very soon he’ll get the Big Crown, full of diamonds and jewels.
He was crowned at about 6:03 a.m. Chicago time. As soon as the Archbishop of Canterbury put the five-pound apparatus on Charles’s head (it took a bit of wiggling), he shouted, “God save the King!”
The moment:
15 thoughts on “Coronation happening now. Ceiling Cat save the King!”
Thank you, but it’s the visual equivalent of too many sweet candies.
You don’t have to watch, you know.
Well, it was very interesting to see Muslim, Jewish, Sikh and Hindu dignitaries brought into the service in a prominent place; as well as to see a Hindu Prime Minister recite from the Bible. But I also wished Christopher Hitchens was still alive, if only to supplant one of the BBC’s narrators and spice up the commentary.
I liked seeing the Orthodox representative; I find the hats particularly attractive.
GCM
You need a matching beard! Interesting to discuss the biology of all this – male ostentation in a lek…..
It was pretty impressive the way Penny Mordaunt handled the big sword, although I’m seeing suggestions that she should have been ruled offside when handing it over
Glad to see the kid picking his nose while the silly hat goes on the mad man.
Plenty of mad hats on silly people there. I am at Addenbrooke’s hospital with Jez’s sis & ma visiting his poor pa…
I wasn’t going to watch because, usually the pageantry stuff is uninteresting me. then I changed my mind because I’ve never seen a coronation of my head of state before and I will almost certainly only see a maximum of one more.
Unfortunately, I thought it was going to be on Monday when the public holiday is, so I missed it.
There will be plenty of reiterations in the news.
or wait for William’s ! 😉
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Authors:
John Adams
Thomas Jefferson
Benjamin Franklin
Roger Sherman
Robert Livingston
1776
“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” ”
-Martin Luther King, Jr.
1963
References:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Declaration_of_Independence
https://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/mlkihaveadream.htm#
Oi, it’s a sceptre. I mean do there exist any scepters over the pond? And if not, can you use the word?
As Fowler pointed out in 1926, “the American usage is more consistent”, but “we prefer in England to break with our illogicalities slowly”.
I watched – coronations aren’t that common after all – but in the middle of all the religious mumbo-jumbo I wondered what would happen if there was an openly atheist as monarch!
British military was as impressive as always!