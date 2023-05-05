British reaction to the sex binary kerfuffle: The Daily Mail and Steven Knight

I continue to be amazed at how much dust is stirred up by simply asserting the biological observation that, in animals and vacular plants, there are but two sexes, and those sexes are defined by the reproductive equipment they have. Males are “designed” (I’m speaking teleologically: “evolved” is what I mean) to make small, mobile gametes, and females to make big immobile ones. For decades this has been uncontroversial: A truth universally acknowledged, to paraphrase Jane Austen.
Now, however, for reasons known best to themselves, a small but vocal group of ideologues is denying the sex binary. In my coauthored paper coming out in late June, we hazard some guesses, but those of you following the controversy probably realize that it involves trying to impose one’s ideological views onto nature.
Here’s the kind of stuff that comes out of the woodwork (tweet found by reader Mike and noted in the comments below). It’s an object lesson about how to smear those who advance a scientific fact that you don’t like. (I’ve archived the tweet with a screenshot, but you can see the original by clicking on it).
This doesn’t work so easily with the sex binary, as even nonscientists can observe it with their own eyes. The result is that deniers of that binary, such as Agustín Fuentes and Laura Helmuth (editor of Scientific American who’s published several pieces denying a sex binary), face considerable pushback from both scientists—who work with male and female organisms—and “regular” people, who have eyes to see and neurons to analyze.
You might look at the comments (or “ratio-ing”) of these tweets by both Fuentes and Helmuthy (click to see original tweets and the thread of comments). You’ll see that the vast majority of comments on both tweets are critical. That’s not because of our own incisive analysis, but because Fuentes’s arguments (and Helmuth’s desperate attempts to defend them and stave off the decline of Scientific American) are so transparently weak—and ideologically motivated).
I enjoy a good dust-up once in a while, and this is one of them. Even the Daily Mail, which wrote an article about the controversy and about Sci Am, is pro-binary, though their article is not written at all well and seems to consist of fragments from interviews. Click below to read it.
They interviewed me, Fuentes, Helmuth, and Carole Hooven, and I won’t summarize the text, which, like the article itself, is a bit disjointed. (The writer was clearly not acquainted with evolutionary biology or the biology of sex.) Let me just say three things.
First, I did not say THIS:
Dr Jerry Coyne, a biologist at the University of Chicago, told DailyMail.com that the magazine is ‘forcing a progressive lefty agenda’ onto readers just wanting to learn about science. [Dr Fuentes] is imposing his ideology on nature,’ Dr Coyne said.
I would have said “Leftist”, though I stand by my claim that yes, Sci Am does have a political agenda. “Lefty” is a term I reserve for left-handed baseball pitchers. It’s probably a bad transcription from our recorded interview, and may be due to my voice, which was horse from a bad colt.
Second, there are pro-binary quotes from Carole Hooven and Colin Wright (whose writings were excerpted). Here’s how Carole responded to Fuentes’s (and Helmuth’s) claim that we biologist think that sex-related characters (beyond gametes and their developmental origin) and behaviors are also binary—an position that none of us have taken because we’re not stupid.
Dr Hooven, said Dr Fuentes is misrepresenting sex and the traits an animal has.
‘No serious scientist would argue that traits are binary; it is sex that is binary,’ she explained.
‘Sex differences in hormones, strength, size, etc. are not the same as sex, but are strongly associated with it, just as an interest in construction equipment or dolls are traits associated with, but not the same as being a boy or girl.
‘In mammals, there are two sexes and two only. One can change their sex-related characteristics like hormones, mode of dress, muscle mass, even voice, but one cannot change sex.
‘The point is, biologists and others understand that while male and female are binary sex categories based on gamete size, and bodies and behavior of boys and girls, men and women are extremely diverse, there are some circumstances in which sex matters.’
Fuentes has a lame reply:
Dr Fuentes disagrees with the assessment from the biologists.
‘There are sexes and differences between them matter. That is not in dispute. But the overlaps between sexes also matter and are sufficient that the frame of a “sex binary” is misleading and inhibits better research and analyses,’ he said.
How can he possibly disagree with what Hooven said, which happens to be true?
Third, I found this the most intriguing part of the article, and hilarious in its arrant fibbing in the part I’ve bolded.
‘Scientific American publishes fascinating articles about the latest scientific research, and often this work is relevant to important and timely issues,’ Laura Helmuth, editor-and-chief of the journal, told DailyMail.com in response.
‘We hope the articles we share, many of which are written by leading experts, help readers understand our world. That is my only agenda.’
Seriously? That is her only agenda? That’s simply not true: a major part of the magazine’s effort is devoted to propping up, using scientific articles and op-eds, Helmuth’s progressive authoritarianism (see my collection of posts about this bias here). If she were interested in truth, why would she flatly reject my offer to write an op-ed about the bad effects of ideology on science? (Well, that op-ed has morphed into a long article that will appear in about 6 weeks.)
Finally, to return to a sensible outlook, have a look at this piece by Stephen Knight (also known as “Godless Spellchecker”) at Spiked (click to read):
Just two excerpts here:
A dangerous strain of utopian thinking has taken hold of the ‘progressive’ left. Many now share the delusion that if we pretend certain falsehoods are true, then various forms of oppression and bigotry will magically disappear. Worse still, the proponents of these falsehoods demand their unequivocal affirmation from the rest of us.
Today’s leftists rightly insist on the importance of scientific truth when it comes to questions like climate change, vaccine safety and evolution. But they will discard scientific facts the moment they become inconvenient to their own worldview. Nowhere is this hypocrisy more pronounced than on the issue of gender, where transgender ideology has almost entirely supplanted scientific truth among the left. More alarming still is the fact that many scientists and scientific institutions, which really should know better, are colluding in this deception.
The latest scientific institution to promote gender pseudoscience is the once-venerable Scientific American magazine, which this week published an article headlined ‘Here’s why human sex is not binary’.
Make no mistake, sex in human beings really is binary and immutable. There are few things more emphatically true in our scientific understanding of the world than the human sex binary.
. . .After some silly and irrelevant trivia about the biology of lizards and fish (humans are neither fish nor lizards), the Scientific American article concludes by claiming that anyone who upholds the human sex binary is ‘trying to restrict who counts as a full human in society’. This single claim inadvertently reveals a great deal about what is wrong with the trans movement. Unable to refute the truth of the human sex binary, gender ideologues resort to demonising those who notice it as having ulterior, sinister motives.
This isn’t the first time Scientific American has lent its (now waning) credibility to gender nonsense. Back in 2018, it published an article titled ‘Sex redefined: the idea of two sexes is overly simplistic’. To this day, this piece is gleefully shared around by gender activists, emboldened by this apparent vindication of their ideology from a credible, scientific publication. However, the author of the piece has since clarified that reality actually is as simplistic as humans having only ‘two sexes’.
Here’s that clarification by Claire Ainsworth:
No, not at all. Two sexes, with a continuum of variation in anatomy/physiology.
— Claire Ainsworth (@ClaireAinsworth) July 21, 2017
And yes, Ainsworth is right, but I add the caveat that for many traits, like height and weight, males and females may lie on a continuous distribution, but the distribution is also bimodal because of sexual dimorphism. Sadly, Alice Dreger, whose book Galileo’s Middle Finger was great, rejects even the concept of sexual dimorphism in humans (see bottom of tweet; nothing is “potentially sensitive” there.
Much as I admire Alice Dreger, she's just dead wrong in her claim below, which refers to humans. OF COURSE we are sexually dimorphic. (She's responded to a now deleted tweet that's attached.) Why does the topic of human sex inspire so many misguided assertions like this? https://t.co/1M6tTYMvC9 pic.twitter.com/DK5nJaVktO
— Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) May 3, 2023
And, to end, Knight quotes the wise and ever-snarky Emma Hilton:
Dr Emma Hilton is a developmental biologist at the University of Manchester and a co-founder of the women’s rights organisation, Sex Matters. When I asked her what compels otherwise sensible people to make anti-scientific claims about human sex, she said: ‘Charitably, if you remove the ability to classify (by arguing classifications are arbitrary, meaningless, etc), you remove the ability to discriminate (or at least stigmatise). So, for some, “sex blindness” is a genuine strategy for social change. But it is a stupid one.’
That last five-word sentence made me laugh out loud. Big fun!
26 thoughts on “British reaction to the sex binary kerfuffle: The Daily Mail and Steven Knight”
“Dr Fuentes disagrees with the assessment from the biologists.
‘There are sexes and differences between them matter. That is not in dispute. But the overlaps between sexes also matter and are sufficient that the frame of a “sex binary” is misleading and inhibits better research and analyses,’ he said.”
The only way you can arrange sexual traits into bell curves is to sort humans by sex, egg producers on one side, sperm producers on the other side. The bell curves will overlap in many instances but they are two bell curves, binary. Try to make sexual trait bell-curve/s out of any other selection process.
The overlap stuff is irrelevant, Weights of humans will overlap with weights of wolves. We are not therefore in some sense or to some degree wolves.
‘Wolves arent humans’
Don’t let the furries hear you say that. They’ve been non binary before it was cool. Can’t wait until the ultra progressive start demanding species be decolonised.
I was going to make a joke about how we need to decolonize math, but then I remembered people have already unironically claimed math is racist.
Yes, for sure. But this is all irrelevant to Fuentes and other anthropologists. They are not interested in better research and analyses. Their goal is to oppose (and to be seen opposing) “transphobia”. They don’t have good arguments for this based on biology. All they have is misdirection as in the SciAm article, followed by demonization of anyone who disagrees with them.
https://twitter.com/HollyDunsworth/status/1653395151958491139
As Jerry has often said here about creationists and other religionists, the point of arguing with these folks isn’t to change their minds because they are collectively a lost cause. The point is to persuade the fence-sitters who don’t know much about the issues and haven’t taken a position.
Fuentes and Dunsworth and their colleagues will never be persuaded they’re wrong. When the gender wang fever eventually breaks, they will all just delete their tweets and edit the pronouns out of their bios and go back to studying fossils and culture. It will be like this all never happened.
Pot, kettle and black come to mind when the Daily mail says people are being unscientific.
Keep in mind that there are something known as the Koufax Awards, given annually to the best liberal bl*gs and bl*ggers, and named after the Dodgers’ great Hall-of-Fame lefty pitcher and humanitarian, Sandy Koufax.
I think “horse from a bad colt” may be contain a typo, though a funny one.
Two typos, and it’s on purpose because I was trying to be funny,
Readers of the The Daily Racing Form watch out for a colt from a bad horse — sire or mare. 🙂
🙂
Got some giggles
At risk of being over-simplistic I have often thought that one of the issues underlying this debate is that the subject matter is, or at least includes, human beings. If the subject matter was, say, possible charges on a particle, then the assertion that there are, say, three (positive, negative, neutral) and only three, would be unlikely (please!) to encounter similar opposition. This is because particles are not people, and people are not particles. But biological sex is an attribute of humans as well as many other organisms. We therefore have the question of what happens when human beings who for whatever reason see themselves as neither purely male nor purely female encounter the proposition that sex is binary.
There are good reasons for why it is the bodies whose sex is defined, because gametes are the particles. In gonochoric species, sexes have to coevolve. In organisms with genetic sex determination, the complex interplay between sex-linked and autosomal genes allows a sustained trajectory for coevolution- while maintaining two different body types. Disjoin the two and organism wouldn’t reproduce. But one has to keep in mind the two separated a long time ago, working together.
The beauty of it is- you get two sexes (bodies). The trajectories can evolve into independent lineages leading to speciation- keeping that tango of the two around.
Jerry is the expert in this, and my language may not be precise here and I am just writing this to address why biology nicely brings together particles and people. I am sometimes tempted to write down these thoughts in context of current debate but well, in anonymity i shall remain for now.
How do we account for people who perceive themselves as otherwise- question we must ask is what is that perception. Is it years of stereotyping behaviours? Clothing is an example- As a biologist i wondered if there is enough plasticity in our brain to change that association. There are culturally interesting questions, but they become temporary questions because we go on evolving based on the two body plans.
WRT charges on particles etc. I hate to send you this direction but…
https://twitter.com/IBJIYONGI
You forget that there’s people who will make any claim they want about particles, especially if they have a belief in the supernatural or free energy.
“It’s probably a bad transcription from our recorded interview, and may be due to my voice, which was horse from a bad colt.” – Literal LOL. Feel better soon, great article as always!
To riff on what Chris Lawrence said, there is an important, though typically subtle, distinction between sex as defined in biology and “the sex of [insert name of human being here]”. Woke campaigners who forget this can do harm to both science, and to society including the people they’re supposedly helping. But science fans who forget this can also mess up the discussion.
Paul Griffiths says it well:
A sign I read yesterday, preaching “inclusivity and acceptance”, read :
“HUMANS
ALL THE SAME”
The notion of “blank slate” came to mind, Utopian, … the “acceptance” sounds lovey-dovey – also sounds Red Guard.
Would any of these articles claiming that it’s scientifically inaccurate to say that sex is a binary have been written if we weren’t in the middle of a huge social dispute concerning people who don’t think their mind “fits” their sex? Scientists would of course still be exploring the human diversity of Disorders in Sexual Development and picking Nature apart from Nurture in the study of the differences between males and females, but absent the struggles and complaints of those who identify as transgender I really doubt this growing consensus that Sex is a Spectrum would have ever gotten off the ground. Which, if so, is always suspicious when it comes to science.
People, on average, want to ease suffering and have others see them as the sort that wants to do that. But I just don’t see a way to make a case that an unhappy male who gets breast augmentation has now happily moved further towards the “female” end of the spectrum without being forced to admit that a woman with small breasts should find herself a bit closer to “male.”
So, what’s the guess? Have people like Fuentes and Helmuth gone so far down the ideological rabbit hole that they can no longer distinguish truth from fiction in these matters? Or do they knowingly peddle falsehoods to the public to advance an ideological cause? Other?
A sociological question of mild interest: how did the anti-biological sex-is-a-spectrum cliché get into the woke party line? Could a few zealots, like that creepy ACLU lawyer with the comic-book name, be the primary source? I think it goes deeper, specifically to the groves of academe about one generation ago. Wokeliness just uncritically picked up everything that was affected by poseurs of postmodernism in 1980s-90s academe. Critical
Race Theory, check. All STEM subjects are colonialist, check. Critical Gender Theory and Queer theory, check. If the American scholars of Derrida, Foucault, Lyotard etc. etc. had been fond of Astrology, today Zodiacal signs and planetary aspects would be part of the DEI scripture.
A related question is how the sex-is-a-spectrum cliche acquired so much mainstream “just be kind, it doesn’t affect you” support.
My suburban school district tentatively adopted gender ideology about 10 years ago as part of an anti-bullying program: don’t beat up the gay and lesbian kids, and don’t make fun of the gender non-conforming kids. The only people in my community arguing against this seemingly reasonable policy were openly homophobic “god hates fags” evangelical zealots, and who wants to be on their side? Thus the drag queen’s nose got into the tent.
Does opposition to religious homophobes account for the broad but thin support for “trans rights” across the culture? Is fear of forced teaming with these odious people the reason it’s so hard for many of us to reject gender ideology? I think there’s a great cultural anthropology study to be done some day after the fever breaks.
Yep, fear of the smear by association (and an arrogance that suggests that “those people” are never correct). If a modern-day Paul Revere had been a religious right-winger, then most on the left would have stayed in their beds.
Oh, Canadian! That’s alright; you probably know more about the cultural reference than would most Americans under 30.
A veritable casserole of confusion.
Speaking of horses and colts, Reality’s Last Stand has a sharp,
funny post by Catherine Hawkins. She shows on one x-axis a pair of frequency distributions: they overlap considerably but have different means. She discusses it as follows.
“Despite detailed rebuttals, it’s obvious from this graph that people cannot be grouped into binary categories of male and female because these categories are not separate—some of the people who produce eggs have more male-typical traits, and vice versa.
Except, oops, that’s a plot of dog and horse body weights.
The fact that small horses and large dogs have similar weights means that “horse” and “dog” are a false binary, and all of these animals fall along a dog-horse spectrum. Don’t scoop me before I get this submitted to Nature.
This is an important point. The Progressive claims about gender fly in the face of human experience. Left to themselves, most people would reject them. The only way to impose them on society is by force, including censorship, or subterfuge, such as encouraging grade-schoolers to transition secretly.
It’s not necessary to speculate or conjecture as why the sex binary is an issue now. Helmer put it very clearly: “A lot of the science-ey-sounding objections to trans rights rely on claims about biological determinism that don’t hold up beyond meiosis”.
The phrase “there are two sexes” has acquired a political connotation, as essentially meaning something like “transgender isn’t physically real”. That is a description of how the world is now, not an endorsement of the connection. I don’t have any advice as to how to change it, as there are reason that the obvious ideas aren’t going to work. However, I believe the strategy of repeatedly explaining the biology, by itself, won’t change the politics. In fact, there’s a good chance of a “backfire effect” where it keeps getting perceived as anti-transgender (again, even if not true in any way shape or form, that will still be the perception).
The next suggestion would be to directly engage the politics, but that may not work because of the culture war around it. Again, I just don’t know.