Saturday: Hili dialogue

It's Catur Saturday, May 6, 2023, and shabbos for all Jewish cats.

It’s also Beer Pong Day, International No Diet Day, Kentucky Derby Day, National Beverage Day, National Homebrew Day, and Pilates Day.

Britain has a new King! King Charles was crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at 6:02 a.m. Chicago time, and here are two screenshots I took at the moment of coronation. The crown didn’t fit all that well, and the Archbishop had to wiggle it around a bit to fit on the King’s dome.

It’s also the birthday of my collaborator Anna Krylov, professor of Chemistry at USC and the driving force behind the big paper “In Defense of Merit in Science” (she also helps staff two cats). Happy birthday, Anna! Here she is with her British shorthair, Mishka (h/t Jay):

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 6 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The NYT editorial board has now suggested, in a group op-ed, that California senator Dianne Feinstein resign her seat on the grounds of advanced age and poor health. which apparently has impaired her judgement.

Without Senator Dianne Feinstein, there might never have been an assault weapons ban in 1994. Or the Gun-Free Schools Act of 1994. Or the revelatory report on the C.I.A.’s torture program in 2014. She has had a distinguished career in the U.S. Senate, but her infirmities and illness now force her — and Senate leaders like Charles Schumer — to make a painful choice. At age 89, Ms. Feinstein is now the Senate’s oldest member, and health issues have kept her out of Washington and the Senate chamber for more than two months, at a time when vital legislation and judicial nominations are hanging on a knife’s edge. If she cannot fulfill her obligations to the Senate and to her constituents, she should resign and turn over her responsibilities to an appointed successor. If she is unable to reach that decision on her own, Mr. Schumer, the majority leader, and other Democratic senators should make it clear to her and the public how important it is that she do so. Senators play many roles in shaping legislation and policy, but they have one primary and inescapable duty: They must show up in person to vote in the chamber. If they cannot do that for extended periods, they are depriving their constituents — and California has 39 million of them — of a voice and of fundamental representation. In six elections, voters have sent Ms. Feinstein to Washington on a Democratic platform, and in the current term of Congress, that agenda consists of confirming judges nominated by the Biden administration and preserving a majority for important legislation in a closely divided Senate. Her absence is a failure that deprives American voters of full representation on legislation and appointments that will affect them for decades to come. Without Ms. Feinstein’s presence at proceedings of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats have lacked a majority there and struggled at times to advance nominations to the floor.

Feinstein was a good Senator, and deserves our thanks and approbation. But there’s little doubt that it’s in the interest of her own politics—the politics of liberal Democrats—that she steps down. She can no longer do what her position requires, and she’s hurting the advancement of an agenda she surely approves. Now I don’t know that Schumer has the ability to boot her out of the Senate (in fact, I don’t think he does), but surely there is some provision for nonperforming congresspeople to be forced out. How sad it would be if it came to that. Yes, it’s time for Senator Feinstein to step down. Remember what happened when RBG also hung on, and Ginsburg was at least compos mentis.

*In light of the continuing revelations of financial conflicts of interests (conflicts almost amounting to bribery) involving Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will he step down? Are you kidding me? Just remember his behavior during his hearings: the man is angry and recalcitrant, and feels—probably even now—that he’s the victim of a “high tech lynching”, he’s not going to leave unless forced out. (And who can do that?) The latest scandal involves Thomas’s wife Ginni, who, reports the Washington Post, received a ton of money from a judicial activist, but the fact that she was the recipient was hidden. It’s not only that, but the donor has a palpable connection with Thomas, who himself favors a conservative judiciary. More seriously, the donor’s group has a case pending before the court.

Conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo arranged for the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be paid tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work just over a decade ago, specifying that her name be left off billing paperwork, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post. In January 2012, Leo instructed the GOP pollster Kellyanne Conway to bill a nonprofit group he advises and use that money to pay Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the documents show. The same year, the nonprofit, the Judicial Education Project, filed a brief to the Supreme Court in a landmark voting rights case.

Leo, a key figure in a network of nonprofits that has worked to support the nominations of conservative judges, told Conway that he wanted her to “give” Ginni Thomas “another $25K,” the documents show. He emphasized that the paperwork should have “No mention of Ginni, of course.” Conway’s firm, the Polling Company, sent the Judicial Education Project a $25,000 bill that day. Per Leo’s instructions, it listed the purpose as “Supplement for Constitution Polling and Opinion Consulting,” the documents show.

. . . In all, according to the documents, the Polling Company paid Thomas’s firm, Liberty Consulting, $80,000 between June 2011 and June 2012, and it expected to pay $20,000 more before the end of 2012. The documents reviewed by The Post do not indicate the precise nature of any work Thomas did for the Judicial Education Project or the Polling Company. The arrangement reveals that Leo, a longtime Federalist Society leader and friend of the Thomases, has functioned not only as an ideological ally of Clarence Thomas’s but also has worked to provide financial remuneration to his family. And it shows Leo arranging for the money to be drawn from a nonprofit that soon would have an interest before the court.

Thomas’s declaration that he and his wife would keep their finances completely separate is no longer credible. But I see no way to pry him off the bench.

*In a blow against Russia’s efforts to defeat Ukraine, the Russian paramilitary group “Wagner”, which has contributed quite a bit to Russia’s advance, has now threatened to pull completely out of Ukraine because too many of their soldiers are getting killed.

The leader of Russian paramilitary group Wagner threatened to withdraw his troops from the front line in Ukraine, citing growing losses, in a move that raises fresh tensions between Moscow’s military leaders ahead of an expected offensive by Kyiv’s forces. Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces would leave their positions in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on May 10 after delivering an expletive-riddled broadside against Moscow’s military leadership, which he accused of withholding ammunition.

“Shoigu, Gerasimov, where is the…ammunition?” he shouted into the camera, referring to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s top military officer, in a video posted on his public Telegram channel. “If you handed over the ammunition quota, there’d be five times fewer dead,” he added, standing in a field covered in rows of dead soldiers. Wagner has spearheaded Russia’s offensive on the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Ukrainian forces are clinging on to after months of brutal combat that have taken a heavy toll on both sides. The White House estimated this week that about half the 20,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine since December were from Wagner. “I withdraw units of the Wagner [private military company] because they are doomed to a senseless death without ammunition,” Mr. Prigozhin said in a later statement. I don’t want anybody to die, Russian or Ukrainian, but if Russia would get its tuchas out of Ukraine, the killing would stop (they might think about leaving Crimea as well).

*Hallelujah! A European country (France) just voted not to condemn Israel as an “apartheid state”. Given that it’s certainly not one, this should be “dog bites man” news, but of course you know how the world is these days.

The French National Assembly voted down a resolution stating that Israel instituted an apartheid regime, with 199 opposed and 71 in favor on Thursday. Dep. Jean-Paul Lecoq of the French Communist Party, which is part of the Democratic and Republican Left parliamentary group, proposed the resolution to “reaffirm the need for a two-state solution and condemn the State of Israel’s institutionalization of an apartheid regime as a result of its colonial policy.” French Secretary of State for Europe Laurence Boone said in his speech opposing the resolution that “France is a friend of Israel. France is unfailingly committed to Israel’s security.” “It is also this…deep friendship, based on an attachment to common values, which allows France to maintain a frank dialogue with our Israeli friends and to say things clearly,” Boone said. “To say things clearly is to name them well. In this regard, we can only reject the use of the term apartheid.” Boone added that France rejects terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians and seeks security for Israelis and Palestinians. . . . Meyer Habib, the representative of French expats in the Mediterranean region, including Israel, spoke in the name of his party, Les Republicains, in opposition to the motion. Habib called the accusation that Israel is an apartheid state “the biggest fake news of the 21st century” and “the fuel that drives all of the antisemites in the world.” The legislator accused the Communist Party of being “blinded by hatred.” “Not one of you condemned recent terrorist attacks in which three sets of Israeli brothers and sisters were murdered, including a six- and an eight-year-old. Children were murdered because they were Jewish, by barbarians,” he said. “There is apartheid in [the Middle East], but it is in the Palestinian territories. A Jew cannot set foot there without endangering his life. Corruption and oppression rule there. They oppress homosexuals and do not respect women’s rights,” Habib stated.

That’s pretty much the truth, especially the last paragraph. I wonder how an identical motion would fare if it were put before the U.S. Congress. I can tell you now that much of the nine-member House “squad,” including Pressley, AOC, Tlaib, and Omar, would vote for it, because they’re in favor of the BDS movement, whose aim is to erase the state of Israel. And there’s still those 71 votes in favor of the resolution from the French parliament. . .

*Finally, and I’ll be brief, the U.S. Supreme Court actually stopped an execution in Oklahoma scheduled for May 18:

The Supreme Court on Friday blocked Oklahoma from executing death row inmate Richard Glossip for his role in a 1997 murder-for-hire after the state’s attorney general agreed Glossip’s life should be spared. Glossip had been scheduled to be put to death on May 18 despite statements by new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond that Glossip did not receive a fair trial. An Oklahoma appeals court subsequently upheld Glossip’s conviction and the state’s pardon and parole board deadlocked in a vote to grant him clemency. The high court put the execution on hold indefinitely while it reviews the case. Justice Neil Gorsuch took no part in the decision, presumably because he dealt with the case earlier as an appeals court judge. . . .Glossip has been just hours away from being executed three separate times. His last scheduled execution, in September 2015, was halted just moments before he was to be led to the death chamber when prison officials realized they had received the wrong lethal drug. That mix-up helped prompt a nearly seven-year moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma.

That repeated waiting to be executed (three times) got to do a number on you. I’m sure that people will say he suffered less than did his victims, but I’m not into retributive punishment. If he was guilty and incapable of reformation, life without parole would be sufficient. There’s more:

Glossip’s case attracted international attention after actress Susan Sarandon — who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of death penalty opponent Sister Helen Prejean in the 1995 movie “Dead Man Walking” — took up his cause in real life. Prejean herself has served as Glossip’s spiritual adviser and frequently visited him in prison. His case also was featured in the 2017 documentary film “Killing Richard Glossip.”

Well, this looks like some unexpected empathy from that conservative court. In my view, of course, there should be no capital punishment in the U.S.—or anywhere.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Princess demands to be praised! I have to admit, she looks very regal: more so than King Charles. (Paulina takes good cat photos.)

Hili: Do I look good? Paulina: Undoubtedly. (Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Hili: Czy wyglądam korzystnie? Paulina: Niewątpliwie. (Zdjęcie: Paulina)

From Masih, just to remind you that there’s a lot more than hijab-wearing at stake in Iran:

Two prisoners in Iran are going to be executed on charges of blasphemy tomorrow morning. #Youssef_Mehrad and #Sadrollah_Fazeli_Zare are two innocent people who are going to be hanged by the Islamic Republic. I call all international human rights organizations to stop this… — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 4, 2023

From Barry; check out this cat’s reaction time to a snake strike. (But why didn’t the videographer stop this?)

The average cat’s reaction time is approximately 20-70 milliseconds, which is faster than the average snake’s reaction time, 44-70 milliseconds. pic.twitter.com/hykJwX894r — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 2, 2023

From Frits. The diagonal distance should, of course, be 8.48 feet:

From Malcolm, baby pandas living it up on a slide. I hope they don’t get splinters! (sound up):

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a girl gassed to death upon arrival. She would have been 89 today.

6 May 1934 | A Hungarian Jewish girl, Judit Berger, was born in Nagyszőlős (Veľká Sevljuš) to Moshe and Anna Berger. In May 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/RxkiNhSR5K — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 5, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, I’m glad to see the Brits have their priorities straight!

. . . also their priorities about the coronation:

I see that the fantastic Georgian architecture of Bath's Crescent is being celebrated. pic.twitter.com/gemx3TIClT — Resolute Reader (@resolutereader) May 5, 2023

I’m not sure if this BBC show from yesterday, about the banning of evolution education in India, is still available, but you can try.

Bye bye Darwin? Indian schools have been told to drop evolution from mainstream secondary education, and biologist Vineeta Bal angrily tells Science in Action that it's not to reduce the workload of students, but because of regressive nationalism.https://t.co/4FMzVt0LSb — Roland Pease (@PeaseRoland) May 4, 2023