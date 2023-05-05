Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, May 5, 2023, and National Enchilada Day. Here’s a tasty photo from Wikipedia (I love all kinds of mole sauce):

It's also International Space Day, International Tuba Day, Museum Lover's Day (not erroneous apostrophe placement), No Pants Day, Oyster Day, National Cartoonists Day, World Portuguese Language Day (International), and, of course, Cinco de Mayo in Mexico and the U.S.

There’s a Google Doodle today celebrating the life of Corky Lee (1947-2021), described by Wikipedia as “a Chinese-American activist, community organizer, photographer, journalist and the unofficial Asian American Photographer Laureate.” Click on the screenshot to read more; it’s up because it’s Asian Pacific Heritage Month.

The article adds this about Lee, who died young:

Lee died at Long Island Jewish Hospital in Forest Hills on January 27, 2021. He was 73, and developed complications of COVID-19 in the time leading up to his death.[6][9][19] It was likely that he had become ill from patrolling with neighborhood watch groups, protecting Chinatown from anti-Asian violence.

Da Nooz:

*I can’t help but be happy about this, as I think it’s justice properly rendered. Four members of the far-right fascistic gang The Proud Boys were convicted yesterday of an unusual crime—sedition (or “seditious conspiracy”—for their role in the January 6 insurrection. “Seditious conspiracy” is simply a conspiracy to damage or destroy the government.

Four members of the Proud Boys, including their former leader Enrique Tarrio, were convicted on Thursday of seditious conspiracy for plotting to keep President Donald J. Trump in power after his election defeat by leading a violent mob in attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The fifth defendant in the case, Dominic Pezzola, was found not guilty on the sedition charges, although he was convicted of other serious felonies. The verdicts, coming after seven days of deliberations in Federal District Court in Washington, were a major blow against one of the country’s most notorious far-right groups and another milestone in the Justice Department’s vast investigation of the Capitol attack. The trial was the last of three sedition cases that federal prosecutors brought against key figures in the Capitol attack.

The sedition charge, which is rarely used and harks back to the Union’s efforts to protect the federal government against secessionist rebels during the Civil War, was also used in two separate trials against nine members of another far-right group, the Oath Keepers militia. Six of those defendants — including Stewart Rhodes, the organization’s founder and leader — were convicted of sedition; each of the others was found guilty of different serious felonies.

They face a maximum of 50 years in prison for sedition alone, but the NYT notes that they were found guilty of other felonies as well. They’re going to be cooling their heels for a LONG time, although of course 50 years seems far too draconian a punishment, and I doubt they’ll be sentenced to even half that.

*According to the Torygraph, a transwoman won New Mexico’s biggest cycling competition for women by a long stretch, taking home over $35,000

In what has been described as a “Lia Thomas moment” for cycling, Austin Killips, a 27-year-old transgender rider, has won first prize for women at the Tour of the Gila, the premier road race in New Mexico. It marked the most significant result yet for Killips, a trans-identifying biological male from Chicago, who also won a medal in women’s cyclo-cross at the US National Championships and who is now tipped to challenge for a place at the Tour de France Femmes and at next summer’s Paris Olympics. This year’s running of the Tour of the Gila marked the first time in the event’s 36-year history that equal prize money had been offered, with a total purse of $35,350 (£28,145) in both the men’s and women’s races. Killips, who only took up cycling in 2019 before starting hormone replacement therapy, earned almost £8,000 for finishing top of the women’s general classification, plus an £800 bonus as “Queen of the Mountains”. “Austin is cycling’s equivalent of Lia Thomas,” Inga Thompson, a three-time US Olympian and five-time national road race champion, told Telegraph Sport. Thomas won a US women’s collegiate title in swimming last year, in the 200-yard freestyle, having been ranked 554th in the country in the equivalent male category. Killips is a candidate to make the US Olympic women’s cycling team in Paris next summer, should the UCI, the global governing body, maintain its policy of allowing transgender riders to compete so long as they suppress their testosterone levels below 2.5 nanomoles per litre over a two-year period. The average testosterone level for women is between 0.5 and 2.4 nmol/l, while the British Journal of Sports Medicine has suggested that trans women are stronger and maintain better heart and lung capacity than women, even 14 years after taking hormone therapy.

Spiked adds this:

Killips, who only began cycling in 2019, smashed to victory, finishing 89 seconds clear of second-placed Marcela Prieto. He took home the $35,000 prize money and also won a bonus prize as he was named ‘Queen of the Mountains’. In the field of professional cycling, where the margins are usually incredibly tight, the distance between first and second place was seismic. Killips was allowed to compete in the Tour of the Gila thanks to the world cycling governing body’s extraordinarily lax rules on trans athletes. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) allows biological males to participate in female races, so long as their testosterone levels have been below 2.5 nanomoles per litre for a 24-month period. Believe it or not, these eligibility criteria were even looser prior to June last year, when a policy change halved the testosterone limit and doubled the observation period.

All I can say is that this is wrong, palpably unfair to women, and the UCI is in big trouble. Those who dismissed the issue of transwomen participating in women’s sports as “not worth talking about because it’s so rare” have another thing coming to them!

*From reader Ken:

The hits just keep coming for Clarence Thomas. It turns out Thomas’s billionaire benefactor, Harlan Crow, paid the private school tuition of a relative Thomas “raised as a son” — and that, as with his other gifts from Crow, Thomas failed to disclose this on his mandatory federal financial disclosure forms:

More revelations on the financial ties between Clarence Thomas and billionaire pal Harlan Crow: The GOP megadonor paid the private school tuition for a Thomas family member the Supreme Court justice raised "as a son." And no, Thomas didn't disclose the payments. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/8iGOMgVU20 — ProPublica (@propublica) May 4, 2023

The Federalist Papers (and why legal scholar Alexander Bickel adopted this phrase as SCOTUS needs to fix this situation, but fast. There’s a reason why Alexander Hamilton called the courts “the least dangerous branch” in(and why legal scholar Alexander Bickel adopted this phrase as the title for his famous treatise on the Supreme Court ). The Court has no power to direct any armed forces or law enforcement agency to enforce its orders. Instead, it depends upon the goodwill and respect of the other two branches and, ultimately, upon the goodwill and respect of the American people — which is fading as fast as the picture of Ben Franklin on a cheap, counterfeit C-Note. The judicial branch needs an inspector general to investigate malfeasance in its ranks, and congress needs to force a mandatory code of ethics down the throat of the hubris-filled snowflakes wearing the SCOTUS robes (who seem to think that the fault for their falling public public approval numbers lies not with them, but with the American public for failing adequately to appreciate them). Either that, or the Justice Department will have to commence criminal investigations.

*Elizabeth Holmes has temporarily delayed her 11-year prison sentence with a last minute appeal, but she also gave her daughter a name that suggests a lack of remorse for her blood-machine grifting. This is from yahoo! news via the Daily Beast; click to read:

Holmes gave birth to her second child with Evans only three months ago, and according to the Daily Mail, which is claiming to have acquired the child’s birth certificate, the would-be Silicon Valley scion christened the baby girl Invicta, which is a feminized take on the Latin word meaning “unconquered.” “What’s the opposite of remorse? Yeah that,” Bijan Salehizadeh, an investor at Highland Capital Partners who passed on investing in Theranos in 2006 when Holmes couldn’t answer his questions, tweeted Tuesday. “Naming a kid after a poem that political and war prisoners often cite is precious. The demons of denial are raging. Minimum security prison camp with Jen Shah of RH sadly won’t fix that.” If the Mail indeed isn’t bullshitting, for Holmes to have named her own daughter after her personal defiance in the face of her now-inevitable imprisonment is about as acute a display of narcissism as one’s ever likely to see. The context of Invicta’s naming is especially chilling when you consider the fact that in January, prosecutors said they learned that Holmes had purchased a one-way ticket to Mexico, and that “only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled.” Yeah: heavily pregnant, she allegedly tried to flee.

By the way, nobody has explained to me why this purchase of a one-way ticket didn’t make the prosecutors put her in jail as a flight risk, and why she’s still free on appeal.

You probably have heard of the male version of the name, “Invictus“, a famous poem by William Ernest Henley. Here’s the whole thing:

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the Pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul. In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed. Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds, and shall find, me unafraid. It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate:

I am the captain of my soul.

*We still don’t know who sent two exploding drones over the Kremlin, but my money is now on Ukraine. Russia, however, thinks that Ukraine is doing this at the U.S.’s bequest:

The Kremlin spokesman on Thursday accused the United States of ordering what Moscow alleges was an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin with two drones that were sent to attack the Russian president’s official residence. “We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv, but in Washington, and Kyiv does what it is told,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

John Kirby, the spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, said Peskov “is just lying.”

Kirby said that it was still not clear to Washington what had happened, but he bluntly rebutted Peskov’s claim. “I can assure you that there was no involvement by the United States in this, whatever it was,” he said during an appearance on MSNBC. “We had nothing to do with this. Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple.” Ukrainian officials have denied any role in the alleged attack. Some suggest Russia staged it to create a pretext for escalating its war.

Peskov called the U.S. and Ukrainiandenials “absolutely ridiculous.” . . . and a tidbit from the Guardian: Russian forces in Ukraine are so degraded they cannot mount any significant offensive moves and are focused for now on consolidating control of occupied territory, the US intelligence chief said. Avril Haines said Putin’s strategy is likely to be to prolong the conflict until western support for Kyiv wanes.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is on the hunt, while Paulina’s hunting with her camera:

Paulina: What are you thinking about? Hili: About the probability that this bird sees poorly, hears poorly and flies poorly. (Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Paulina: Nad czym myślisz? Hili: Nad prawdopodobieństwem, że ten ptak źle widzi, źle słyszy i źle fruwa. (Zdjęcie: Paulina)

Paulina’s picture of Szaron:

********************

From Facebook. What is this bird guide?

From Nicole:

From David:

From Masih. The well of brave Iranian women never runs dry:

The courage of Iranian girls is incredible. This is a video of police officers of the Islamic Republic harassing a girl who isn’t wearing the mandatory hijab. But the girl resists and bravely tells the officers that she will not put a scarf on her head.pic.twitter.com/GbvzpPvLhF — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 4, 2023

I wish I had Emma’s snarkiness. Here she goes after a notorious signaler of virtue:

Transcendence of…evolution? — Emma Hilton (@FondOfBeetles) May 4, 2023

A cat mastermind from Malcolm. Notice that the d*gs can’t open the door, and merely parasitize the cat’s ability:

Cats are always the masterminds… pic.twitter.com/z5gi2PJ5Rs — Rock & Tattoo Lady…🎸😷 (@PenelopeRuzy) April 30, 2023

From gravelinspector. See the paper: the woman’s DNA (yes, the wearer was a woman) soaked into this elk-tooth pendant to the extent that they could tell a lot about her:

Hey peeps, ~20,000 years ago a female touched/made/wore(?) an elk tooth pendant and her DNA preserved on its surface. How cool is this? As always, #DenisovaCave rocks!

More below from a stellar team of colleagues: https://t.co/mKrbAF1rzX https://t.co/UyVIEvwgCE pic.twitter.com/r84j8sjtK1 — Katerina Douka (@Katerina__Douka) May 3, 2023

From Barry. It’s amazing that this woman can keep her cool when a tiger’s playing with her (sound up):

My cat does this with me all the time. Obviously the tiger is playing but remarkable she's able to keep calm. pic.twitter.com/NhZezq14kF — QENNY BEAST MODE 3 (@AKBrews) April 30, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

5 May 1928 | An Italian Jewish girl Giuseppina Da Fano was born in Rhodes. She was deported to #Auschwitz in July 1944. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/K0mNb8Wox0 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 5, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb. First, a copycat (I’ve probably posted this before):

Here’s a swarm of bees (a migrating colony) that’s resting on an airplane wing!

My flight leaving Houston is delayed because bees have congregated on the tip of one of the wings. They won’t let us board until they remove the bees. But how on earth will this happen? Won’t they leave the wing when we take off? pic.twitter.com/DhodBz0m5n — Anjali Enjeti (she/her) (@AnjaliEnjeti) May 3, 2023

. . . And what happened to the bees (they were okay). There’s more in the thread about the delays endured by the passengers. If you enlarge the second video, you can see the bees leave.

Omg y’all. Entire the flight crew deplaned. Delta decided to give our gate to another flight. As soon as our plane’s engine turned on, THE BEES LEFT!!! All Delta had to do was TURN ON THE PLANE pic.twitter.com/gILlJ8EMZg — Anjali Enjeti (she/her) (@AnjaliEnjeti) May 3, 2023