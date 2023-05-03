Send in your photos, folkx! (That’s the ideologically correct spelling of “folks”.) I am in desperate need of wildlife pictures.

Here’s today’s contributor, as described in a previous post:

Today’s photos come from Rosemary Alles, who lives in South Africa and works for a conservation organization that partners with local people. Her narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. I am an American living (temporarily) in SA. These pics were taken from my small studio in rural South Africa and while within the greater Kruger region. I am originally from Sri-Lanka, a war-torn nation just to the south of India. My family and I immigrated to the west to escape a violent civil war in Lanka.



You can find more about us (the work our org does) here. We focus primarily on indigenous women/children at the intersection of conservation.

Her narration is indented:

Here are a few more from our most recent trip with the kiddos. Will send you more eventually. Nothing new; however, there’s an interesting sighting: a breeding herd of elephants walked (intentionally) into a pride of lions, and the two dominant male lions got up – immediately- and gave way to the elephants, (specifically, to the matriarch) signaling “no contest and surrender”. It was too dark for a video clip. A single data point, but it confirms my pseudoscientific hypothesis that the real king of the forest is the elephant.

Here is a warthog she has befriended, sent on the occasion of Agustín Fuentes’s claim that the sexes aren’t binary:

He’s my friend Colonel Ballsy. He shows up (sometimes) in a tutu, but alas, still a male. Cheers from South Africa, where we are not as confused as Agustín Fuentes.

JAC: This is the common warthog (Phacochoerus africanus).

Baby elephant [ African bush elephant, Loxodonta africana]

Adult elephant:

Baby elephant: