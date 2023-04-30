Sunday: Hili dialogue

We have reached the tail end of April; it’s Sunday, April 30, 2023, and National Raisin Day. Let us thank Ceiling Cat for the gift of the grape, for without it we wouldn’t only lack raisins, but wine.

It’s also the same days I touted yesterday, because I put up yesterday’s Days assuming it was April 30. So it’s It’s also Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, Bugs Bunny Day (“On April 30, 1938, a cartoon character known as “Happy Rabbit” made his debut in a short Warner Bros. cartoon titled “Porky’s Hare Hunt”), Eeyore’s Birthday (celebrating the natal day of my animal alter ego), International Jazz Day, National Go Birding Day, National Oatmeal Cookie Day, National Raisin Day, Save the Frogs Day, World Veterinary Day. What I didn’t note yesterday is that April 30 is also the Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare (United Nations), International Dance Day (UNESCO), Honesty Day, International Jazz Day (UNESCO), May Eve, the eve of the first day of summer in the Northern hemisphere (see May 1), and Walpurgis Night (Central and Northern Europe)

There’s a Google Doodle today honoring Alan Rickman (1946-2016), the British actor and director who played everything from Shakespeare to Harry Potter. He died at only 69 of pancreatic cancer.

Here’s an interview with Alan Rickman on the wonder of movies and his career as an actor. It was apparently made the year he died.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 30 Wikipedia page. The reason for his celebration today?

Rickman made his debut as Vicomte de Valmont in a Broadway production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses on 30 April 1987.

Da Nooz:

*Ukraine is already ramping up its spring offensive, the latest sign being a serious drone attack on an oil depot in Crimea.

A massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine’s drones, a Russia-appointed official there reported Saturday, the latest in a series of attacks on the annexed peninsula as Russia braces for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, a port city in Crimea, posted videos and photos of the blaze on his Telegram channel. Razvozhayev said the fire at the city’s harbor was assigned the highest ranking in terms of how complicated it will be to extinguish. However, he reported that the open blaze had been contained. Razvozhayev said the oil depot was attacked by “two enemy drones,” and four oil tanks burned down. A third drone was shot down from the sky, and one more was deactivated through radio-electronic means, according to Crimea’s Moscow-appointed governor, Sergei Aksyonov. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview this week that his country will seeking to reclaim the peninsula in the upcoming counteroffensive. . . .The attack reported in Sevastopol comes a day after Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine, killing at least 23 people. Almost all of the victims died when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the city of Uman, located in central Ukraine. Six children were among the dead, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Saturday, adding that 22 of the 23 bodies recovered have been identified. Two women remained missing, Klymenko said. Russian forces launched more drones at Ukraine overnight. Ukraine’s Air Force Command said two Iranian-made self-exploding Shahed drones were intercepted, and a reconnaissance drone was shot down on Saturday morning. Razvozhayev said the oil depot fire did not cause any casualties and would not hinder fuel supplies in Sevastopol. The city has been subject to regular attack attempts with drones, especially in recent weeks.

*Another day, another mass shooting, this time with a semiautomatic weapon. It was in Texas, of course.

A man using an AR-15-style weapon shot and killed five people Friday, including an 8-year-old — an angry response to the neighbors’ request that he stop shooting in his yard while their baby was trying to sleep, Texas authorities said Saturday. The gunman then fled, prompting an ongoing manhunt. Authorities charged Francisco Oropeza, 38, with five counts of murder and were searching for him Saturday morning, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told The Washington Post. Authorities believed he was about two miles from the area and were working to apprehend him, he said.

Ten people, all family members, were in the Cleveland, Tex., home during the shooting. Three women, a man and an 8-year-old boy were killed, Capers said. Five others survived, including three children. The suspect was the victims’ neighbor and went to their home Friday night after they asked him to stop shooting an AR-15-style weapon in his front yard because of the noise, Capers said. Oropeza frequently shot the gun in his yard, Capers said, and allegedly became angry when the neighbors said their baby was trying to sleep around or after 11 p.m. Authorities saw video footage of Oropeza walking up to the victims’ front door before going inside. “The neighbors walked over and said … ‘Hey man, can you not do that, we’ve got an infant in here trying to sleep’ or whatever,” Capers said. “They went back in their house and then we have a video of him walking up their driveway with his AR-15.”

All five victims were shot in the head, he said. Two of the women who were killed were found lying on top of the surviving young children in a bedroom, “trying to protect them,” Capers told The Post by phone from the scene. What is remarkable about this latest spate of killings is the trivial things that provoke them: a kid ringing the doorbell, a ball rolling into somebody’s yard, and now some neighbor’s complaining that a guy is shooting an AR-15 rifle next door to their house! Isn’t that illegal, anyway? And can’t we at least ban these kind of weapons?

*In the NYT, op-ed columnist Michelle Goldberg describes “This is what the Right-wing takeover of a progressive college looks like.” And yes, it’s not pretty. The “progressive” college is New College of Florida, a pretty good public liberal-arts school in Sarasato. After Ron DeSantis appointed six activist conservatives, including Christopher Rufo, to the college’s Board of Trustees, Goldberg says that things began disintegrating:

When I spoke to Rufo in early January, he said that New College would look very different in the following 120 days. Nearly four months later, that hasn’t entirely come to pass, but it’s clear where things are headed. The new trustees fired the school’s president, replacing her with Richard Corcoran, the Republican former speaker of the Florida House. They fired its chief diversity officer and dismantled the diversity, equity and inclusion office. As I was writing this on Friday, several people sent me photographs of gender-neutral signage scraped off school bathrooms. But day-to-day, students, parents, and professors told me, life at New College has been pretty much the same. Faculty have mostly been left alone to do their jobs. Corcoran, several professors said, was rarely on campus. Sam Sharf, who chose New College in part because she feels safe there as a trans woman, said that classroom discussions in her Politics of the African Diaspora and Alternatives to Capitalism classes haven’t changed, though she’s constantly aware that such subjects might soon be taboo, and is planning to transfer. Whatever New College’s administration does, this will likely be the last year classes like the ones Sharf is taking are offered, because a bill making its way through the Florida Legislature requires the review of curriculums “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States.” The sense of dread on campus, however, goes beyond what’s happening in Tallahassee. Well, we shall see. Right now things aren’t horrible,

. . . Eliana Salzhauer, whose 17-year-old son is a New College economics student, compared the seemingly inexorable transformation of the school to Twitter under Elon Musk: It looked the same at first, even as it gradually degraded into a completely different experience. “They are turning a top-rated academic institution into a third-rate athletic facility,” she said. Salzhauer was referring, in part, to the hiring of Mariano Jimenez, who previously worked at Speir’s Inspiration Academy, as athletic director and head baseball coach, even though there’s no baseball diamond on campus. In the past, New College hasn’t had traditional sports teams, but the administration is now recruiting student athletes, and Corcoran has said he wants to establish fraternities and sororities, likely creating a culture clash with New College’s artsy queer kids, activists and autodidacts. Before Wednesday’s board meeting, about 75 people held a protest outside. “We’re Nerds & Geeks, not Jocks & Greeks,” said one sign.

But, as Goldberg reports, the trustees themselves just rejected five tenure applications (at least there’s still tenure!), and though I don’t know the candidates, that is a bit worrying, since when trustees turn down an application, it’s usually been approved by the department and the administration right through the President’s office. This is a watch-and-see situation, but it’s already clear that the right has the same ability as the left to hit colleges in the solar plexus.

*Our new mayor Brandon Johnson takes office in may (he defeated Paul Vallas, who promised to be tougher on crime), but he’s already got me worried. Yes, he seems a bit soft on crime, though Chicago is plagued with it. This is described in the new Quillette piece, “Chicago’s criminal irresponsibility.” Bolding is mine. And yes, this “wilding” happens more often than I’d like, and involves looting, vandalizing, and terrorizing onlookers.

The second weekend of April in Chicago was a wild one. On Friday April 14th, hundreds of teenagers took over a public beach creating chaos. There were reports of illegal fireworks, a 14-year-old boy was shot, and the window of a police car was smashed. The following day, crowds of Chicago youth decided to heed social-media invitations to participate in a genre of mob madness known as “wilding.” Hundreds of young people, mostly teenagers, descended on the Loop district of central downtown. Ample video evidence documents incidents where innocent victims were beaten.

In an area limited to just one intersection, about 200 juveniles were fighting, vandalizing storefronts, and jumping on moving vehicles. Several pedestrians and motorists, including tourists, were attacked and escorted to safety by the police. Before pulling its crew out of the area, a local TV station reported that one man was beaten so badly he required hospital treatment after a group of youths smashed the windshield of the car in which he and his wife were sitting.

This particular episode of wilding received national attention, probably because of its central location and the shocking nature of some of the videos. Eventually, the Chicago’s mayor-elect, Brandon Johnson, issued a public statement: “In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. … However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.” In unprepared remarks, he went on to say that “demonizing children is wrong” and that “we need to keep them safe as well.” The mayor-elect characterized the Chicago teens’ predatory takeover of downtown as an example of “silly decisions” kids make.

And here’s a tweet from a Tribune reporter:

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on last night’s chaos in the Loop: “In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth…” pic.twitter.com/CdkFfao4p0 — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) April 16, 2023

Let’s go, Brandon!

*Theranos fraudster Eizabeth Holmes was supposed to report to prison on Thursday (she has an 11 year sentence for wire fraud), but has managed to delay this once again, even though her request to remain free during the appeal process had been denied by a federal judge. (I still think she’ll never do time.) The Wall Street journal, who has covered her case most thoroughly, gives the details:

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos founder convicted of criminal fraud, doesn’t have to report to prison Thursday. Ms. Holmes appealed her guilty verdict to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in December and this week asked it directly if she could stay out of prison while her case makes its way through the appeals process, according to a legal filing Wednesday. The request automatically puts Ms. Holmes’s reporting date on hold while the court considers her request.

Ms. Holmes previously had asked the judge who oversaw her trial in federal court in San Jose, Calif., if she could remain free pending appeal, but U.S. District Judge Edward Davila earlier this month denied her request, saying in a filing that he didn’t think her arguments for a new trial were strong enough to merit a different outcome. Judge Davila set a reporting date of April 27, 2023, at Ms. Holmes’s sentencing hearing in November. The Ninth Circuit denied a similar request by Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, Ms. Holmes’s No. 2 at the blood-testing startup, who was convicted of defrauding Theranos investors and patients. Mr. Balwani has started serving his nearly 13-year prison sentence at a low-security facility in San Pedro, California.

As far as I understand, it could be months or years before Holmes could go to prison during this process. They might even give her a new trial, though both of these possibilities seem to me unlikely. What do the lawyers amongst our readers think? Reader Ken usually gets it right: will she be wearing the orange suit any time soon?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is meowing for a treat (I don’t know what it is.)

Hili: What is in that little bag? Paulina: The producer asserts that it’s something delicious for you but I didn’t try it. (Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Hili: Co jest w tej torebce? Paulina: Producent twierdzi, że coś pysznego dla ciebie, ale ja nie próbowałam. (Zdjęcie: Paulina)

A photo of Szaron, also by Paulina:

********************

A cat meme from Nicole:

From Thomas:

From David. Misspelling can have bad consequences!

Ariana Grande obeyed that sign in a famous incident:

A tweet from Masih, showing Iranian people getting fed up with the morality police:

In Mashhad police tried to arrest a Mother for not wearing her hijab. But her son defended her. The police handcuffed him to take him away. People got united– forcing the police to release him. This is an example of people’s resistance against the regime.pic.twitter.com/XqucOmYLRY — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 29, 2023

A good tweet from Titania (and note the virtue-flautning poster over the bench):

These anti-homeless spikes have been painted in the trans colours. In order to be truly progressive, we must get rid of beggars in an inclusive and empowering way… 🏳️‍⚧️👊 pic.twitter.com/5IRpVsCRLV — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) April 28, 2023

Somehow I don’t think that tactics like these, even if the protestors don’t hurt the art itself, isn’t a great way to call attention to climate change:

Protesters smeared paint on the case and pedestal of Edgar Degas’s “Little Dancer Aged Fourteen” sculpture in the National Gallery of Art in D.C. to bring attention to the climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency. https://t.co/FWiuFqJzId pic.twitter.com/8AQkeIWlQH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2023

From cesar: Big Brother comes to Minnesota:

MN Democrats want to create a database to track the speech of Minnesotans that they deem hateful. pic.twitter.com/zYPFdr0NRN — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) April 26, 2023

From Barry: a kangaroo being a jerk:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a fit-looking Czech who survived only five weeks after arriving at Auschwitz:

30 April 1912 | A Czech, Ladislav Tater, was born in Krč (part of Prague). In #Auschwitz from 29 April 1942.

No. 33897

He perished in the camp on 7 June 1942. pic.twitter.com/OAQUBGiWfQ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 30, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. If this first one is real mimicry—and I suspect it is—then it’s really cool. It may have evolved to get these leeches close to predatory fish, so they can clamp onto them and suck their blood:

Another example of a behavior I've seen noted only by a photographer is some marine leeches holding themselves exactly in the shape of a seahorse! Even staying attached by the tail while the rest of the body wobbles in the current stiffly: pic.twitter.com/LnvmIMsNa6 — Jonathan Wojcik (@bogleech) April 29, 2023

As many Brits have pointed out, the NYT erred here. Real Toad in the Hole is Yorkshire pud backed with sausages in it.

I've seen this, and I don't think the New York Times has ever done a worse thing to our country https://t.co/aMinfP4uJs pic.twitter.com/xyfxoSXOTP — Will 🇺🇦 Absolute Shower (@ShowerAbsolute) April 28, 2023

One critic of the misguided picture above is our friend Emma Hilton from Manchester (she’s also Matthew’s colleague, who called my attention to her tweet below).

Below that: a real Toad in the Hole, and it’s a dinner dish:

Err, sorry Emma.

This⬇⬇ what I was raised to believe is toad-in-the-hole⬇. pic.twitter.com/s90NOGQ2HU — A Jane♀Bloggs (@AJaneBloggs) April 29, 2023

Jamie Oliver makes a real Toad in the Hole: