Squabbling with Amazon

In the past, one advantage I found in dealing with Amazon is that you can actually talk to a human rather than a bot. Well, you could get to a human quickly. Now it’s almost impossible to do that. (This of course is a perpetual beef of most of us.) I call companies like Amazon only when I have a problem that REQUIRES a human being to resolve, but of course you have to keep stating your problem to a bot, and the bot can never grasp an issue that’s not absolutely common. (So much for the Turing test!)

Today I called Amazon because I ordered something with free shipping but, at checkout, they told me I had received a membership in Amazon Prime—something I don’t want (it costs like $15 a month). This was AFTER I’d already rejected Amazon Prime earlier in the ordering process. This is now what you see just before you press the “order” button.

I don’t fricking WANT “prime FREE for 30 days!”So I called the company to get that “free 6 months membership” off my slate, because after that month they start dunning you. And of course the bot couldn’t deal with that.

After shouting “REPRESENTATIVE!” a gazillion times into the phone (I bet you’ve done that!), I got Mariana from Guatemala on the line, and she also proved unable to solve my problem, either. I finally realized how to fix it myself by realizing that they’ve simply added a second offer of Amazon Prime (they always offer it while you’re ordering it) but have disguised it as if it were an automatic membership that comes with your order. If you get that at the final check-out, click the “Try Prime” box at the upper left and you can opt out of it.

Mariana told me that I could eliminate these come-ons from Amazon myself, and she’d send me an email showing how. This is what I got (note what I’ve put in bold); my solution was supposed to be in the part in bold.

Hello,



Amazon places ads on third-party websites to help our customers discover products and services they will like. Although we may have shown an ad we think will be of interest to you, we have not shared information about you, such as your purchase or browsing history, with the site on which you saw this ad.



You can find more information in our Interest-Based Ads notice here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=GLVB9XDF9M8MU7UZ



If you’d like to stop seeing interest-based ads from Amazon, you can update your Advertising Preferences in your Amazon account here: https://www.amazon.com/adprefs. Please note that if you choose not to see interest-based ads from Amazon you will still see ads, but they will not be based on your interests.



For more information about how we collect and use data, please see the following pages:



• Privacy Notice: https://www.amazon.com/privacy-notice

• Cookie Notice: https://www.amazon.com/cookies



We hope to see you again soon. Best regards,

Mariana S.

Ha! Nope, no way to eliminate the annoying prime box, which they apparently now add (along with the other one) at the final step of checking out. Further, look at this (italics are mine):

Please note that if you choose not to see interest-based ads from Amazon you will still see ads, but they will not be based on your interests.

What good is that? I don’t want to see any ads! At any rate, I solved my own issue, but the Amazon human was of absolutely no help, and Mariana was unable to tell me about me the simple fix I figured out for myself.

But trying to get anyone on the phone was the most annoying part. Even when you want emergency road service from AAA, you are unlikely to get a human. I guess bots are not cheaper, but in the old days, if I had an Amazon issue, I could get a human on the line within a minute, and they’d revolve the problem equally quickly.

I am SO tired of calling a company and being given ten options, each associated with a number to press on the phone, AND NOT ONE OF THEM INVOLVES TALKING TO A HUMAN. Sometimes you can get a human by pressing “0” (they won’t tell you that); at other times you can scream “REPRESENTATIVE” to the phone (I find it helps one’s well-being to yell it as loud as possible), but sometimes you can’t get one at all.

Get off my lawn!