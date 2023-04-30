Spot the damselfly!

Matthew found this tweet from Marianne Denton with a hidden damselfly in it. Can you spot it? This is pretty damn hard. PLEASE don’t reveal the location in the comments; just say “found it” if you found it.
I’ve put an enlarged version of the photo at bottom; click once or twice to make it big.
The reveal will be at noon Chicago time.
Find the damselfly? pic.twitter.com/PSSrf7PgkX
— Marianne Denton (@Marianne_Denton) April 29, 2023
Click to enlarge and look for the insect:
I can no longer say that I “never” get these. If I’m right.
I got it. Three seconds (assuming I’m correct, of which I’m not sure).