Spot the damselfly!

April 30, 2023 • 7:30 am

Matthew found this tweet from Marianne Denton with a hidden damselfly in it. Can you spot it? This is pretty damn hard.  PLEASE don’t reveal the location in the comments; just say “found it” if you found it.

I’ve put an enlarged version of the photo at bottom; click once or twice to make it big.

The reveal will be at noon Chicago time.

Click to enlarge and look for the insect:

2 thoughts on “Spot the damselfly!

Leave a Reply