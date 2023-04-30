It’s Sunday, and here is John Avise with his weekly batch of bird photos. John’s narrative and IDs are indented, and click on the photos to enlarge them.

Home Sweet Cavity

Many avian species are cavity nesters in nature, either excavating or taking over holes in dead or living trees for their nests. However, especially with the dwindling of old-growth forests across much of North America, a paucity of natural wood cavities has become a limiting factor in the breeding success of some such species. Accordingly, bird lovers have built and put out countless nesting boxes explicitly for these birds. This week’s batch of photos show several cavity-nesting avian species and either the excavated cavities or man-made boxes that they utilize for nesting. Except where noted, all pictures were taken in Southern California.

Nuttall’s Woodpecker (Dryobates nuttallii) and its excavated tree cavity: