Sabine Hossenfelder on the transgender phenomenon

Here physicist Sabine Hossenfelder turns her attention away from physics towards a far more incendiary topic: gender transitions. In this 27-minute video (the last 1.5 minutes is a commercial) she covers the topics below, concentrating on published data to draw her conclusions. In general it’s a good introduction to the issue, and certainly not “transphobic”.
If you haven’t kept up on the issues like the recent determination in some countries that hormone blockers should be considered an experimental clinical procedure rather than a routine treatment), it’s edifying to watch the video. As a physicist, she’s particularly attuned not just to statistically significant effects, but large effects with high statistical significance. We don’t see that in many studies on the effects of affirmative care, puberty blockers, transitioning, and so on, and she is right that sample sizes are quite low and studies generally over too short a period.
I am distilling Hossenfelder’s conclusions below, inserting my own take only when necessary (I make it clear when I do).
a.) What makes a male versus a female? Although she implicitly complains that there are two sexes (and some rare intersexes), she relies on a chromosome-based sex definition rather than one based on gamete size. (She is correct that XXs are usually females and XYs males, but this is not always the case due to chromosome-related “disorders of sex determination”; and at any rate, she should use the definition adopted by biologists who actually deal with sex in plants and animals.)
b.) What is gender and gender dysphoria? Unfortunately, as per some trans activists, Hossenfelder uses sex and gender interchangeably, and adopts the term “assigned gender at birth” for the entire video. But genders aren’t “assigned” at birth; rather, biological sex is RECOGNIZED at birth (usually by its correlates). The phrase is thus doubly confusing. This is my quibble; I have no objection to the rest of her discussion, which is short.
c.) How hard is it to be transgender? Hossenfelder describes the stigmatization of transgender people throughout the world (it’s illegal in some places), the higher rate of sexual violence they experience, and their higher risk of suicide (she doesn’t mention that the latter may be a correlate of gender dysphoria, which itself could result from general mental problems, rather than suicide being actually caused by a person identifying as a member of one’s nonbiological sex.
d.) Is the recent rise in the proportion of transgender people due at all to social contagion? The rise is quite dramatic in the US and UK where we have decent data: in some place a doubling or tripling in the last five years. It’s also seen in Sweden, Canada, and other places that keep records. She notes that most of the increase comes from gender dysphoria in young biological women (a reversal of the situation in past years). Hossenfelder notes that social contagion is at least a plausible hypothesis because far more adolescent girls than adolescent boys have mental health issues, which could lead to gender dysphoria. But there are no solid data implicating social causation, says Hossenfelder, nor conclusive evidence for the syndrome of “rapid onset gender dysphoria” said to be prompted by social contagion (i.e., people being prompted to identify as trans due to social pressure or a desire to conform).
e.) What about gender affirming care and puberty blockers? (These are associated, of course, because part of gender-affirming care is a readiness to prescribe puberty blocks to children with gender dysphoria.) Hossenfelder notes that the touted “perfect safety” of puberty blockers is dubious. Although they do stop puberty, they also have some noxious side effects. More important, there are not enough long-term studies of the medical effects of taking puberty blockers, but the data we have suggest that bone density doesn’t recover after stopping them, and they may be associated with heart problems and infertility.There’s also no strong evidence that taking puberty blockers improves the mental health of the children taking them.
f.) Is hormone therapy efficacious or dangerous? Yes, it does change secondary sex characteristics, but is neither completely reversible nor efficacious in completely eliminating sex-based differences in some traits, even if discontinued. However, hormone therapy does seem to increase life satisfaction and reduce depression, but the changes are small and some of the studies lack control groups or placebo-effect treatments. Further, the studies haven’t been long-term studies, sample sizes have been small, and hormones like testosterone may reduce depression in biological males themselves, not just in trans males, so it may be a general and not transgender-specific effect. In some of these conclusions Hossenfelder relies on critiques by Jesse Singal.
Her conclusion are summarized in this chart:
Here general take, as you see, is one of caution towards both the physical and psychological effects of transitioning. We don’t know whether the rise in gender dysphoria and transitioning is due to social conditioning, a new freedom to be yourself, or both. As she says, “Anyone who insists that one of those possibilities doesn’t exist is pushing an agenda, and shouldn’t be taken seriously.” The fact that we can’t separate those two causes explains why countries like Sweden, the UK, and Finland are placing hormone blockers in the category of an experimental treatment.
Thanks for this analysis –
New thoughts from me :
It seems to say something, the ages interested in whatever this is new phenomena is called. Does it get the participants attention? Is there a problem being solved – and what, precisely, is that problem?
There is much reason (even if there are no solid data) to suspect a kind of social contagion at work, as well as TikTok’s undeniable influence in the perpetuation of fads and fashions amongst the young, who are subjected to additional pressure in school and by celebrities not to be, in any manner whatsoever, guilty of “transphobia”.
Some children, particularly at early ages, like to imagine themselves being cats, dogs, or other lovable animals, and display their choice by making appropriate animal noises. I have established a foundation to help empower such children in their new identities. The program, which we call affirmative affirmation, provides psychological affirmation, instruction about the animal of choice, imitation fur, and such physical interventions as may seem appropriate. Contributions to the foundation can be sent directly to me, preferably in cash. We accept $ and £, but no Swedish or Finnish currency.
Just some comments about particular points made.
c): On the difficulty of being in the trans gender spectrum: I don’t think we can rule out that just being on that spectrum is in itself very challenging, and maybe it does associate with other problems that also can lead to suicide. But I would expect that the main reasons for suicide, self-harm, depression, obesity, and the like is thru both stigmatization from others, and from ones’ own non-acceptance that you are and will always be obviously different.
That comes across as an unfounded claim on my part, but isn’t it true that effective medical intervention and support for people who on the spectrum is associated with better psychological outcomes?
Gender dysphoria is not like other dysphorias like anorexia. An anorexic that is allowed to become skeletally thin still thinks they are grossly obese, and they still continue to starve themselves. But a person claiming to be trans can show considerable gains in mental health once they go thru the procedures that they desperately want.
d): Is there a social contagion aspect to the rise in claimants for gender dysphoria? This too cannot be understood right now. But I had read both here and elsewhere mention that “many” young people who claim themselves to be on the spectrum in fact never act on that aspect of themselves. They live the cis and straight life. But I don’t know if that is really true or what it really means.
Mark, if you listened to Hossenfelder’s video, then you know that, at present, strong claims for the psychological benefits of transitioning cannot be supported with good-quality evidence. (All we hear in the North American mainstream media is that sooo many American medical associations support affirmative care. This is highly misleading. Also, health authorities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and England have characterized the treatments at issue as experimental, and have restricted access to them. I’d like to read an article about that in the New York Times! Though, the Times, since it hit peak woke about 1 year ago, has done some real journalism on this whole issue.)
Hence the answer to your question
is “We don’t know.”
You write that [emphasis added by me]:
This might well be true, but if good-quality studies of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones show only small positive average effects on psychological well-being, then there must be individuals whose psychological well-being takes a considerable negative hit from these medical interventions. This simply follows from the definition of the mathematical average: If the average effect is zero, but some people experience considerable positive effects than some other people must experience considerable negative effects.
An example of a person who suffered considerable negative effects from these treatments is Keira Bell:
And there are many people like Keira Bell. See, for instance, here:
How is this bullshit getting jbto journal’s? Heads need to roll, its embarrassing.
Dr. Hossenfelder certainly is popular and prolific on U-Tube. But as we’ve seen in many other cases, a person who is an expert in one field is not automatically an expert of all fields. Hence her errors on sex versus gender, etc. I wish that academics with the ambition to wander out of their lane would have other experts check their terminology before they publish!
So I asked Chat GTP “What is sex and what is gender?” and it did slightly better than Dr. Hossenfelder, but it too struggled a bit:
“Sex and gender are two related but distinct concepts [that is one place where it was better]. Sex refers to biological characteristics such as genitalia, chromosomes, hormones, and reproductive organs that typically categorize individuals as male, female, or intersex. These characteristics are generally considered to be determined at birth.” [that is where it did not do so well].
[But I don’t see a problem with gender, which it goes to next]:
“Gender, on the other hand, refers to the social and cultural expectations, roles, behaviors, and identities that are associated with being male, female, or non-binary. Gender is not necessarily determined by biological sex and can vary across different cultures and societies.
While sex and gender are often thought of as binary (male or female), it’s important to recognize that there is a spectrum of biological and gender identities, and that individuals may identify as gender non-conforming, non-binary, or transgender.
It’s also important to note that gender identity is not the same as sexual orientation, which refers to a person’s emotional and physical attraction to others. Sexual orientation is separate from gender identity and can include heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, pansexual, and asexual orientations, among others.”
Given that definition of “gender,” a gender identity would be where each person places themselves on their self-assessed scale of masculinity and femininity formed according to their culture.
There is an interesting correlation between gender dysphoria and autism. I wonder whether this could be a different situation where the feeling of difference in autism is internally correlated with gender. It’s an area where more research is needed, from what I have found.
Hossenfelder may have concluded that the existence of ROGD is undetermined, but there are some approaches to the topic I didn’t see her mention. A recent article by Kay S. Hymowitz in City Journal on trans and social fads persuasively argues that the theory that there is social contagion in this area fits what we already know about child and adolescent psychology.
Children are not little adults. The view that kids and teens have an unprecedented, almost mystical certainty concerning “who they really are” when it comes to something complex like gender has never been supported by the consensus of experts in the field of child development. As for ROGD, she writes
Aside from the otherwise inexplicable queue of girls at gender clinics, the obvious point in ROGD’s favor is that it is consistent with what we already know about teenagers, whereas the idea of adolescent intuitive wisdom is most decidedly not… Gender identity, with its vision of autonomous children in touch with their innermost authentic desires, negates all we know about adolescence, just as it does early childhood
According to Hymowitz, another problem is that the literature on ROGD seldom takes the enormous amount of time teenagers spend on social media into account. Young people questioning their gender online run into a Petrie dish of all the elements for social contagion, as well as all the mechanisms that back up a placebo effect when Gender Affirming treatments are eventually tried. The studies and statistics are crucial, but so I think is having a background understanding of the different psychology of children and their particular susceptibility to suggestive influence.
Why is the demo shifting to teen girls, overwhelmingly? And with sudden onset?
The world destroyed the unbalanced “deal.” Woman were told it was wrong to shelter in the protection of a good man — and that they did not need to do so. And that it was insulting, patriarchal, and fascist to think they needed to. This is called “women’s liberation.”
So now women have to face the harsh battlefield of physical protection and wealth-creation swimming in the same pool (sick irony) as he-men. Evolution did not select for that over 6,000,000 years of our Genus. How could women possibly possess the fitness traits for that role?
And men, having a large part of their evolved mission demonized and obliterated, yet not deprived of the ‘reward’ of sex … is it any wonder they become “players?”
Is it any wonder there is a swelling in the teen girl population of “Gee, I’d be a lot better off and less fearful if I were a man.”
I think Abigail Shrier pointed it out clearly: sudden onset gender dysphoria (SOGD) has little to do with actual gender dysphoria, but more with pubescent girls being unhappy with their bodily changes. I think her comparison to ‘Anorexia nervosa’ is pretty apt. Anorexia nervosa has plummeted, but SOGD has been skyrocketing.
As an added benefit ‘trans’ allows for ‘victim status’. All this about the epidemic of girls wanting to be men.
On the other side, I think it is more murky, a chance for omega males to access and rape females, or just cheating in women’s sports.
I have some sympathy with the former (girls ‘transitioning’ to males), with but none with the latter.
As far as Sabine stepping out of her lane, she is no different than but perhaps more reliable than everyone else and their uncles who proclaim definitively on this issue. For example, here are quotations from George Takei’s Substack on April 28, with both he and Charlotte Clymer, a trans woman, in the byline:
“Contrary to the vile propaganda spread by anti-LGBTQ extremists, the effects of puberty blockers are reversible. If an adolescent ceases using them, the effects of puberty proceed without issue.”
“I’m not a medical provider. You should not take blind faith in me when it comes to medical issues. Instead, you should ask medical experts, and on this, they are abundantly clear: gender-affirming care is aligned with best medical practices.”
“But here’s the best reason to support gender affirming care: we know beyond any shadow of a doubt that it is lifesaving.”
I’m a fan of Takei, and I understand his motivation in publishing this, to wit, counteracting the vitriol coming from the Right. Still, despite her disclaimer that she is not a medical professional, Clymer makes strong, ostensibly indisputable claims without any citations backing them up. (The link to the JAMA study didn’t work for me; I did find a likely candidate, but its conclusions are far from the bulletproof backup Clymer implies. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/fullarticle/2779429) Whatever criticisms we can level at Sabine, her point that we need more well-designed experimentation yielding more reliable data is spot on.
The point about no data to support or refute a social contagion hypothesis strikes me as the kind of study that would be nearly impossible to pursue in today’s climate of self-censorship. I can imagine it being quite difficult for an enterprising researcher to even get funding for this type of work, given the power of the gender activists. Yet, we have many examples of young girls getting caught up in manias of all sorts. Beatlemania, Elvis, Sinatra, fashion fads, etc. Boys fall into fads, too, of course. A good sociologist could begin by cataloging social trends of all sorts and ask which demographic groups and age cohorts are most frequently associated such trends. Something interesting would pop out.