A good piece on the ideological infection of biology

I found this article in the Twitter feed of Manchester University developmental biologist Emma Hilton, a passionate defender of biological truth against ideological pollution. And because she said the article was great, I read it. It was.

The article is from Skeptic magazine, edited and published by Michael Shermer, and it’s well worth your while to read the piece. Author Robert Lynch, by the way, is identified as “an evolutionary anthropologist at Penn State who specializes in how biology, the environment, and culture transact to shape life outcomes.”

It’s also free, so click on the screenshot to access it.

The piece is loaded with all kinds of good stuff starting with the assertion and documentation that sex in humans is binary, something that is not just a definition, but a description of what evolution has done to the reproductive development of all animals including H. sapiens. I’ll give a few quotes, but you could do a lot worse than read the whole thing.

I’ve left the footnotes in because he documents his statements extensively. And I’ve picked out three areas of special interest because they are controversial—not because of biology, but because the biological facts contravene fashionable “progressive” ideology. Lynch’s quotes are indented; my own takes are flush left.

Why sex is binary.

The assertion that male and female are arbitrary classifications is false on every level. Not only does it confuse primary sexual characteristics6 (i.e., the reproductive organs) which are unambiguously male or female at birth 99.8 percent of the time with secondary sexual characteristics7 (e.g., more hair on the faces of men or larger breasts in women), it ignores the very definition of biological sex — men produce many small sex cells termed sperm while women produce fewer large sex cells termed eggs. Although much is sometimes made of the fact that sex differences in body size, hormonal profiles, behavior, and lots of other traits vary across species, that these differences are minimal or non-existent in some species, or that a small percentage of individuals, due to disorders of development, possess an anomalous mix of female and male traits,8 that does not undermine this basic distinction. There is no third sex. Sex is, by definition, binary.

I’d add here that saying it’s binary “by definition” leaves out something important: the binary nature of sex didn’t arise because biologists decided to impose a strict binary on something quasi-continuous in nature. Rather, the presence in animals of only two sexes—producers of two distinct types of gametes—is a result of evolution, and the “definition” is more of a “concept”—an encapsulation in words of a dichotomy biologists see when they look at nature. (This also holds for “species”, which is why we have a biological species concept rather than a definition—an encapsulation in words of the discontinuities among plants and animals we see in nature.) There are two paths, and only two paths, for the development of gametes. There is no animal with three gametes. Human hermaphrodites, none of which has ever produced both sperm and eggs that can function, are not a third sex. Neither are the very rare individuals who represent disorders of sex development (DSDs). Transgender people, of course, don’t violate the binary of biological sex; indeed, by transitioning in one direction or the other, they serve to confirm it. Finally, we understand how the sex binary evolved. Once it did, species are resistant to the evolutionary invasion of any more sexes.

Why it’s important to recognize why sex is binary. The short answer is that it explains a ton of other observations about nature, all of them arising from the fundamental difference in gamete size, which leads to a difference in reproductive investment, to sexual selection, and so on. And it also leads to testable predictions about biology:

It was [Robert] Trivers, who four decades earlier as a graduate student at Harvard, laid down the basic evolutionary argument in one of the most cited papers in biology.2 Throwing down the gauntlet and explaining something that had puzzled biologists since Darwin, he wrote, “What governs the operation of sexual selection is the relative parental investment of the sexes in their offspring.” In a single legendary stroke of insight, which he later described in biblical terms (“the scales fell from my eyes”), he revolutionized the field and provided a broad framework for understanding the emergence of sex differences across all sexually reproducing species. Because males produce millions of sperm cells quickly and cheaply, the main factor limiting their evolutionary success lies in their ability to attract females. Meanwhile, the primary bottleneck for females, who, in humans, spend an additional nine months carrying the baby, is access to resources. The most successful males, such as Genghis Khan who is likely to have had more than 16 million direct male descendants,3 can invest relatively little and let the chips fall where they may, while the most successful women are restricted by the length of their pregnancy. Trivers’ genius, however, was in extracting the more general argument from these observations. By replacing “female” with “the sex that invests more in its offspring,” he made one of the most falsifiable predictions in evolution — the sex that invests more in its offspring will be more selective when choosing a mate while the sex that invests less will compete over access to mates.4 That insight not only explains the rule, but it also explains the exceptions to it. Because of the initial disparity in investment (i.e., gamete size) females will usually be more selective in choosing mates. However, that trajectory can be reversed under certain conditions, and sometimes the male of a species will invest more in offspring and so be choosier. When these so-called sex role reversals5 occur, such as in seahorses where the males “get pregnant” by having the female transfer her fertilized eggs into a structure termed the male’s brood pouch and hence becoming more invested in their offspring, it is the females who are larger and compete over mates, while the males are more selective. Find a species where the sex that invests less in offspring is choosier, and the theory will be disproven.

I love that last paragraph, for seahorses (and pipefish) are the exception that proves the rule.

The sex difference in gamete size, because of sexual selection, has led to sex-specific selection pressures that have given human males and females different behaviors. Yet the blank-slaters deny this because their ideology tells them that any differences they see in behavior between the sexes must have a cultural or sociological rather than a biological origin. Yes, of course there are social influences that affect the sexes differently. But men and women are also biologically different in important ways. I’ll give one more nugget from this mother lode of an article:

Biological differences in behavior between men and women.

The evidence that many sex differences in behavior have a biological origin is powerful. There are three primary ways that scientists use to determine whether a trait is rooted in biology or not. The first is if the same pattern is seen across cultures. This is because the likelihood that a particular characteristic, such as husbands being older than their wives, is culturally determined declines every time the same pattern18 is seen in another society — somewhat like the odds of getting heads 200 times in a row. The second indication that a trait has a biological origin is if it is seen in young children who have not yet been fully exposed to a given culture. For example, if boy babies are more aggressive than girl babies, which they generally are,19 it suggests that the behavior may have a biological basis. Finally, if the same pattern, such as males being more aggressive than females, is observed in closely related species, it also suggests an evolutionary basis. While some gender role “theories” can attempt to account for culturally universal sex differences, they cannot explain sex differences that are found in infants who haven’t yet learned to speak, as well as in the young of other related species. Many human sex differences satisfy all three conditions — they are culturally universal, are observable in newborns, and a similar pattern is seen in apes and other mammals. The largest sex differences20 found with striking cross-cultural similarity are in mate preferences, but other differences arise across societies and among young children before the age of three as boys and girls tend to self-segregate into different groups with distinct and stereotypical styles.21 These patterns, which include more play fighting in males, are observable in other apes and mammal species,22 which, like humans, follow the logic of Trivers’ theory of parental investment and have higher variance in male reproduction, and therefore more intense competition among males as compared to females. If so, why then has the opposite message — that these differences are either non-existent or solely the result of social construction — been so vehemently argued? The reason, I submit, is essentially political. The idea that any consequential differences between men and women have no foundation in biology has wide appeal because it fosters the illusion of control. If gender role “theories” are correct, then all we need to do to eliminate them is to modify the social environment (e.g., give kids gender-neutral toys, and the problem is solved). If, however, sex differences are hardwired into human nature, they will be more difficult to change. Acknowledging the role of biology also opens the door to conceding the possibility that the existence of statistically unequal outcomes for men and women are not just something to be expected but may even be…desirable. Consider the so-called gender equality paradox23 whereby sex differences in personality and occupation are higher in countries with greater opportunities for women. Countries with the highest gender equality,24 such as Finland, have the lowest proportion of women who graduate college with degrees in stereotypically masculine STEM fields, while the least gender equal countries such as Saudi Arabia, have the highest. Similarly, the female-to-male sex ratio in stereotypically female occupations such nursing is 40 to 1 in Scandinavia, but only 2 to 1 in countries like Morocco.

Note the play fighting in males, which become more overt aggression when boys turn into men at puberty. And this is certainly an explanation for the palpably greater degree of risk-taking of postpubescent men compared to women. It takes all kinds of forms, including street racing, which is a male pursuit, and a dangerous one.

Do note the explanation for ideological resistance to biological facts given in the third paragraph. The “gender equality paradox” of the last paradox is resolutely ignored by “progressives,” who argue that any difference in representation of sexes in a profession must be due to sexism—most likely of a structural nature.