Bill Maher bestows Cojones Awards for anti-wokeness

Reader Gregory sent me this clip from last night’s Real Time show, in which Bill Maher recounts how censorship, once the purview of the Right, now comes more often from “Twitter, the Ivy League, and the progressive Left.” (He defends J. K. Rowling, which of course will rile his opponents.) In response, he suggests starting an awards show “to honor the brave people who fought back” against Cancel Culture.
The award show, called The Cojones (honoring “outstanding achievement in growing a pair”), begin at 3:05. And the winners, who receive a mounted pair of golden testicles, are:
Martha Pollack, the President of Cornell University, for her rejection of trigger warnings.
Trader Joe’s, which refused to give up the names of “problematic” products like “Trader José’s Beer” and “Trader Ming’s” Chinese food.
Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, who refused to give in to those who demanded the cancelation of Dave Chapelle and told employees that comedy can cross boundaries, and employees who didn’t like that might want to work elsewhere.
Ben Stiller, who directed and starred in the movie Tropic Thunder, which and recently defended it. Maher says it’s a great movie, though I haven’t seen it, but apparently, while highly rated and popular, it was also deeply controversial for supposedly mocking the mentally disabled, using anti-Semitic tropes, and showing blackface. As Maher says, “The scolds have been after it for years.” Here’s what Wikipedia says about Stiller’s defense:
In February 2023, Stiller defended Tropic Thunder on his Twitter account by stating he had “no apologies” and that he is “proud of it and the work everyone did on it.” Stiller’s defense was a response to a fan of the film who suggested that the former cease apologizing for making the film in light of the pervasive cancel culture which rose during the late 2010s and early 2020s
A tweet from Stiller in response to another one:
I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don’t know who told you that. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it. 🙏✊😊
— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 21, 2023
Maher’s lesson, which is a good one, is this:
“If you stand up to the mob—for just a day or two—their shallow, impatient, immature, smartphone-driven gerbil minds will forget about it and go onto the next nothingburger and you—you will still have your cojones.”
If you’ve seen “Tropic Thunder,” weigh in below.
And I have a shortlist of my own Cojones Awards, none of them going to conservatives.
J. K. Rowling, for extraordinary aplomb and passion in defending women’s rights in the face of vicious trans activists
John McWhorter and Glenn Loury, who refuse to adhere to the Critical Social Justice playbook and say what they think about race in America
Riley Gaines, an NCAA swimmer who was chased and assaulted at San Francisco State University after giving a talk opposing the inclusion of transgender women in women’s sports. She’s been a vocal critics of this “inclusion” that is actually a trampling on women’s rights, and she says she’s not going to stop just because a pretty dire attack on her person.
And there are all those academics who were fired or disciplined for speaking the ideologically improper, but I don’t have time to list them all. Who would you award a Cojones Award (or perhaps a Golden Ovaries Award) to?
A similar award should be granted to anyone in the publishing industry willing to take a principled stand against the censorship of Christie, Dahl, and, most recently, Wodehouse. This trend is disturbing and disgraceful indeed.
Keeping up with the cojoneses is an admirable project! 🙂
Tropic Thunder was funny af, with Robert Downey Jr. giving a (to my ear) perfect simulation of a very black actor. And you won’t recognize Tom Cruise. I keep saying that his range as an actor is very under-utilized. But it is a crude and lewd movie. Last I checked, most streaming services pointedly will not play it. It has been pretty much cancelled.
Yes, the movie is hilarious, as was Tom Cruise, of all people (not especially noted for being funny).
Cruise is hilarious. Particularly when he’s trying to act “straight”. Rolling in the aisles, helpless with mirth – until I tune to something interesting.
Saw it ages ago and remember it as dumb AND funny.
I saw Tropic Thunder once when it came out in 2008. The first time I laughed out loud was a death scene they were filming. The soldier was injured in battle. His intestines and other guts came flowing out, and flowing and flowing, enough guts for ten men. I was laughing loudly- along with everyone else in the theater. It was witty and clever. In 2008 we were aware that the black face and other boundary crossing humor was not politically correct, but it’s humor. I don’t find adolescent fart and puke movies funny. Anyone who makes me laugh out loud over and over for the duration of a movie has my respect. Good for him for not apologizing.
Can there be a lost cojones designation (with perhaps a lost article claim slip for the award?) for people who uncritically go along with the loudest voices?
Steve Novella was the recipient I had in mind since in addition to all his biological sex nonsense on the Science Based Medicine site, he has also disputed that cancel culture even exists on his other site Neurologica.
He’ll have to be joint recipient with PZ Myers, a once-fearless defender of the truth turned embarrassment to his profession and antithesis of the ‘freethought’ he purports to value. His defence of transgender dogma is a sight to behold; his posts ‘explaining’ why human sex is far from binary are filled with irrelevancies without ever actually offering any substantial evidence for his initial claim. They are, in fact, so confusing, leaping from irrelevance to irrelevance so swiftly and so often that they make the famous ‘Gish gallops’ seem succinct by comparison.
A Golden Ovaries for Ophelia Benson would be apt. She faced down the baying mob at FTB, refusing to comply with their ridiculous demands and standing by her principles, left what had become the poisoned, hive-mind network that FTB had devolved into, and continues to be an unflinching supporter of feminism and women’s rights whilst pulling apart the central tenets of trans dogma with her trademark style of wit, anger and unflinching honesty.
Tropic Thunder is surreal humor. I’m glad Stiller hasn’t resiled from it.
I’d nominate PCC(E)!
Your choice of species and gametes, of course, or to decline the “statue” altogether.
Agreed, golden backbone awards to PCC(e) and to Loury and McWhorter, and Ophelia Benson, and Bill Maher himself. I would add James Carville, Colin Wright, and Professor Stanley Goldfarb of Penn, author of “Take Two Aspirins and Call Me By My Pronouns” about the woke onslaught on medical education.