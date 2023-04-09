Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, April 9, 2023, Easter, Passover, Ramadan, and National Chinese Almond Cookie Day. These are okay, but are a bit dry and need to be dipped into coffee.

An Easter groaner:

Q. What’s the Easter Bunny’s favorite restaurant?

A. IHOP!

A Christian Easter joke:

Jesus walks up to a crowd of people getting ready to stone a lady to death for committing adultery and says, “Whoever is without sin may cast the first stone.” So this little lady walks up with a big rock and smashes it down on the poor woman and splits her head wide open. Then the little lady dusts off her hands and starts walking away. Jesus shakes his head and says, “Mom, sometimes you really get on my nerves.”

And a Jewish Easter joke (posted six years ago):

This comes from the site Southern Jewish Humor, which gets the story from Eli N. Evans, who wrote The Provincials: A Personal History of Jews in the South: Evans said he searched for the best example he could find of Southern Jewish humor. He told the story of a Jewish storekeeper in a small town who was approached by the Christian elders to show solidarity for their Easter holiday. Mr. Goldberg was chagrined but when Easter came, after sunrise services on a nearby hilltop, the mayor, all the churchgoers, and the leading families in the city gathered in the town square in front of his store. The store had a new sign but it was draped with a parachute. After an introduction from the mayor, at the appointed hour, the owner pulled the rope and there it was revealed in all its wonder for all to see: “Christ Has Risen, but Goldberg’s prices remain the same.”

He is risen!

He is NOT risen! Happy Passover!

It’s also National Gin and Tonic Day, National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day, Jenkins’s Ear Day (read the story about how a severed ear helped promote war), National Winston Churchill Day (he was made an honorary citizen of the U.S. on this day in 1963, only the second person ever to accrue this honor ), National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, Remembrance for Haakon Sigurdsson (The Troth), a pagan holiday, and, in Canada,Vimy Ridge Day.

Da Nooz:

*The NYT reports on Biden’s new initiative giving guidance for participation of transgender people in school sports. This clarifies some news reports yesterday that were a bit ambiguous:

Under the Department of Education proposal, “categorically” barring transgender athletes in that way would be a violation of Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination at educational institutions that receive federal funding. But it would give universities and K-12 schools the discretion to limit the participation of transgender students, if they conclude that including transgender athletes could undermine competitive fairness or potentially lead to sports-related injuries, a key part of the debate about transgender athletes in women’s sports. Elementary school students would generally be able to participate in school sports according to their gender identity, under the proposal. But at more competitive levels, including high school and college sports, questions of physicality and fairness could prompt restrictions on transgender athletes. The Education Department advised that schools would have to assess the ages of students and the level of the competition, as well as the nature of the sport itself. The impact may be different, for example, in track versus badminton. The proposal must undergo a period of public comment. Once it is in effect, a senior official with the Education Department said, the federal government will be ready to investigate and enforce violations — up to and including withholding federal funding, if necessary.

That sounds fair enough, as there may be some sports (I don’t know of any, including badminton) in which men don’t have an average athletic advantage over women. But if there are, fine! However, do you go on averages or on individual performance. Does a really good woman badminton player get to play on men’s teams? If so, does a really good male badminton player get to play on women’s teams (assuming each claims that they’re a member of the opposite sex)? This would be a disaster.

*We now have opposite appellate court rulings on whether the FDA approval of the abortifacient drug mifepristone should be rescinded. A Texas judge says “yes”, while on the same day a judge in Washington State ssaid “no”. The Texas ruling bothers me as I don’t think it’s up to judges to rule on the safety of a tested and approved medication (and that’s the basis for the Texas decision). This case may well be headed to the Supreme Court. The WaPo says this:

“It is totally unclear how FDA is supposed to resolve this because this isn’t the way FDA does its job,” said Kirsten Moore, director of the advocacy organization Expanding Medication Abortion Access Project. “It shouldn’t have to say in these states the drug is approved, in these states the drug isn’t approved. That’s not tenable.”

The conflicting opinions probably mean a fast track for a legal showdown before a conservative Supreme Court that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion last June. If the high court were to uphold the ruling handed down by U.S. Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk in Texas, the FDA’s authority to vet and approve drugs, considered the gold standard around the world, could be permanently undermined, scholars said.

“This kind of Monday morning quarterbacking logic would allow courts to invalidate almost any FDA approval,” said Nathan Cortez, a law professor at Southern Methodist University, one of 19 legal experts who signed onto an amicus brief supporting the agency’s position that the pill had been properly approved in 2000. . . .The FDA said in a statement Friday that it would appeal the decision. “FDA stands behind its determination that mifepristone is safe and effective under its approved conditions of use for medical termination of early pregnancy, and believes patients should have access to FDA-approved medications that FDA has determined to be safe and effective for their intended uses,” the agency said. And this is the most worrisome bit: Ameet Sarpatwari, an expert on pharmaceutical policy and law at Harvard Medical School, said Kacsmaryk’s ruling is likely to encourage a spate of additional challenges. “This opens the door to the courts’ second-guessing any FDA approval — especially for drugs for controversial areas like gender-affirming care, or PrEP for HIV prevention.”

If you read the Texas judge’s decision (see the footnote on page 2), you’ll see that he is making a medical decision that’s really based on politics. That’s why the Supreme Court cannot let this decision stand, as it applies not just in Texas, but in every state in America.

*The NYT has a deeper analysis of what’s going on with these rulings, concluding that even if the drug become illegal in the U.S., you’ll be likely to get it overseas. But here’s the skinny on the conservative judge’s ruling.

The lawsuit in the Texas district court, filed by a consortium of groups and doctors opposed to abortion, argues that the F.D.A. did not adequately review the scientific evidence or follow proper protocols when it approved mifepristone in 2000 and that it has since ignored safety risks of the medication. The F.D.A. and the Department of Justice have strongly disputed those claims and said that the agency undertook rigorous reviews of mifepristone over the years that repeatedly reaffirmed its decision to approve mifepristone, which blocks a hormone that allows a pregnancy to develop. They point to numerous studies showing that serious complications are rare, with patients needing hospitalization in less than 1 percent of cases. In his ruling, Judge Kacsmaryk, who previously worked for a conservative Christian legal organization, repeatedly used the language of abortion opponents, calling medication abortion “chemical abortion,” calling abortion providers “abortionists” and referring to a fetus as an “unborn human” or “unborn child.” He appeared to agree with virtually all of the anti-abortion groups’ claims, writing: “Here, F.D.A. acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns — in violation of its statutory duty — based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions. There is also evidence indicating F.D.A. faced significant political pressure to forgo its proposed safety precautions to better advance the political objective of increased ‘access’ to chemical abortion.”

The F.D.A. has regulated mifepristone more stringently than many other drugs and applied a special framework of restrictions that is currently used for only 60 drugs in the country. In the case filed in federal court in Washington State, Democratic attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia are seeking to eliminate that special framework of extra restrictions on mifepristone. Judge Rice did not grant that request in his ruling Friday but did order the F.D.A. not to do anything to limit current access to mifepristone.

Three bits of heartening news. First, withdrawing a drug’s FDA approval is a LONG proess, and could take months or years. Second, the other drug usually used in the two-drug combination, misoprostol, is approved by the WHO to be used by itself to induce abortion. Third, patients in all states could, without much difficulty, order high-quality drugs from agencies overseas like the telemedicine service Aid Access,

*Over at CNN, three young climate activists, , , and

President Joe Biden’s recent approval of the Willow Project in Alaska has alarmed many young people and once again made us question his seriousness about addressing the climate crisis before it is too late. His decision to greenlight ConocoPhillips’ massive oil project isn’t just a betrayal of his promises on the campaign trail when he vowed to halt drilling on federal lands and to help the United States make the transition toward clean energy. It’s a betrayal of our generation’s future and of the millions of people suffering the impact of the climate crisis. As if that were not enough, the Biden administration is auctioning off more than 73 million acres of waters in the Gulf of Mexico to offshore oil and gas drilling — double the size of the Willow Project if it goes ahead as planned. The president faced one of the greatest tests of his commitment to addressing climate change, and he failed. His administration must step up and commit to do better. By the administration’s own estimates, the Willow Project on Alaska’s North Slope is projected to add 9.2 million metric tons of carbon pollution to the atmosphere per year. That’s the equivalent of adding 2 million gas-powered cars to the road every year — potentially for 30 years. Despite the large amounts of emissions that await, the administration — which faces pressure from unions, Alaskan lawmakers and some Native Alaskans who support the project — argues that refusing a permit for the Willow Project would trigger legal issues due to previously issued leases. However, this decision not only contradicts Biden’s promises but also undermines the steps set forth by last month’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change synthesis report. The IPCC, a panel of experts brought together by the United Nations, made it clear that the world already has too many fossil fuels in production to limit global warming to the relatively safe level of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) unless swift action is taken.

Yep, this is one of the most arrant lies among Biden’s campaign promises. The other, which he couldn’t do anything about, was to “reach across the aisle” to forge legislative consensus between Democrats and Republicans.

*Here’s a gruesome Easter story for you from the AP, and shows how crazy religion can make people behave:

Eight Filipinos were nailed to crosses to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a bloody Good Friday tradition, including a carpenter, who was crucified for the 34th time with a prayer for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to end because it has made poor people like him more desperate.

The real-life crucifixions in the farming village of San Pedro Cutud in Pampanga province north of Manila resumed after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. About a dozen villagers registered but only eight people showed up, including 62-year-old carpenter and sign painter Ruben Enaje, who screamed as he was nailed to a wooden cross with a large crowd watching in the scorching summer heat.

In a news conference shortly after his crucifixion, Enaje said he prayed for the eradication of the COVID-19 virus and the end of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has contributed to gas and food prices soaring worldwide.

A photo. Yep, they’re really nailed up there!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s striving to be an intellectual:

Hili: I see complexity. A: And what? Hili: I’m trying to analyse its component parts.

In Polish:

Hili: Widzę złożoność. Ja: I co? Hili: Próbuję ją rozłóżyć na czynniki pierwsze.

And a photo of baby Kulka

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idoicy. Get the reference?

From Nicole:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Masih. I doubt these girls are faking it. Sound up.

These girls can not breathe. Again Iranians are witnessing series of chemical attacks taking place across Iran where students are being poisoned. This terror attack is their revenge against school girls standing up to the mullahs. #WomanLifeFreedom

pic.twitter.com/U08th2Eg1E — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 8, 2023

From Amy; Jerry the Cat is still taking care of the de Havilland Aircraft Museum:

Jerry has had a hard day ⁦@deHavMuseum⁩ greeting visitors and accepting strokes and taking his #museumcat role seriously. Here he is quietly having a doze on volunteer’s lap. Come and see him and our #dehavilland collection. pic.twitter.com/fHSsyGCPxS — de Havilland Aircraft Museum (@deHavMuseum) March 15, 2023

AOC clearly wants non-medically-treated transgender women to compete with biological women. In other words, she favors the demise of women’s sports. Such is the conflicts that beset “progressives”:

Absolutely no reason for the Biden admin to do this. It is indefensible and embarrassing. The admin can still walk this back, and they should. It’s a disgrace https://t.co/3aUR0dnS5Q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 6, 2023

From Simon, who says, “Still the greatest”. Muhammad Ali gives the host a boxing lesson, demonstrating the Ali Shuffle:

the goat's footworkpic.twitter.com/yWfu8grJmv — Roots of Combat (@RootsOfCombat) April 2, 2023

A tweet I found. In DodoLand, all ends well, and this caged tiger finally gets to roam free:

Tiger forced to do tricks her whole life is thrilled to scratch on a tree for the first time 🧡 pic.twitter.com/duVw0bKL53 — The Dodo (@dodo) April 6, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a boy (wearing lederhosen!), dead at twenty:

9 April 1923 | A German Jew, Sigmund Wolfgang Haberhauffe, was born in Kropp bei Schleswig. In #Auschwitz from 19 February 1943

No. 103757

He perished in the camp on 30 December 1943. pic.twitter.com/igGLgEAIFr — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 9, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, Moose on the loose!

A young moose caused a stir when it strolled through the front doors of a Providence Alaska medical facility Thursday afternoon in Anchorage — apparently without an appointment. (Video provided by Providence Alaska) https://t.co/OQVCNju8Oh pic.twitter.com/lAe9025J0X — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) April 7, 2023

All you can eat potato chips??? Served bread butter and sauce so you can make potato-chip sandwiches! OY! I repeat: the Brits don’t know the meaning of a “proper sandwich”.

It’s all happening in Hull pic.twitter.com/eIzYTnqpP0 — The Lancashire Hotpots (@thehotpots) April 7, 2023

Mars! Enlarge the photo to see the dust devil; the thread shows how this was made:

Two days ago on Sol 755 @NASAPersevere sent back these amazing views of Jezero crater from the outer fans of Jezero delta.

Even a huge dust devil happened to swirl around near the crater rim. https://t.co/pybXofudfE

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Simeon Schmauß pic.twitter.com/oVKGYleF1Y — Simeon Schmauß (@stim3on) April 7, 2023