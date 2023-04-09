Today is Sunday, and so we have a batch of themed bird photos from John Avise. His narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Hawks Overhead

Many hawks spend much of their time soaring around, looking for prey below. This means that birders routinely have views of hawks flying overhead, against a sky backdrop. Expert birders (and I’m not really one of them) can recognize each species by noting details such as the size and shape of the wings and tail, the flying motion, and various plumage characteristics. But this can be tricky because the plumages of most hawks vary with age, and some hawks even come in different plumage-color phases. This week’s photographs show several hawk species captured in overhead flight. I took all of these photos here in Southern California, which often means a blue-sky backdrop.

Red-tailed Hawk adult, Buteo jamaicensis: