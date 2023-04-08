Woman opposing participation of trans women on women’s sports teams assaulted at SFSU

This is what is known as a “viral” story, probably because it encapsulates the vitriol heaped upon those who don’t think that transgender women (especially those who have gone through male puberty) should participate in women’s sports. That happens to be a hot issue, at least among political people, both Left and Right.
People are of course free to express their opinion about this issue one way or another, but what you cannot do, at least at a state university, is disrupt and, yes, PHYSICALLY ATTACK someone expressing a view you don’t like.
So here we are back at San Francisco State University (SFSU), site of another fracas involving a professor who showed a painting of Muhammad (see my report here). SFSU must be a hotbed of The Intolerant Offended.
In this case we have two reports; the first one below is from CNN, the second from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE). Both report the same incident: Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer, gave a talk at SFSU in which she opposed allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports. This time the reaction was violent: although I think she actually delivered the talk (through disruptions), she was physically attacked thereafter (as a “transphobe,” of course), and had to hide for several hours.
From FIRE:
Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines said she was assaulted Thursday on the campus of San Francisco State University.
Gaines was at the school to speak about her views opposing the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports, according to the event announcement.
“I was physically assaulted by one person. I was struck twice, both times hitting my shoulder with the second strike grazing my face,” Gaines told CNN’s Natasha Chen.“The rest of the protestors just ambushed and cornered me before I was able to move out with the help of campus police.”
A video Gaines posted from the event showed her moving quickly while surrounded by security officers. A protester can be heard shouting “trans rights are human rights,” but the video is shaky and does not appear to show an assault.
FIRE’s account, in which she apparently gave her talk, or at least most of it, but was disrupted:
Well, that wasn’t an exaggeration. Last night, protestors at San Francisco State University attempted to shout down and shut down a speaking event with former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines. The school’s Turning Point USA chapter had invited Gaines to campus to talk about gender and sports, but she was met by an angry crowd chanting and screaming at her to leave.
While Gaines gave her speech, protestors continued to disrupt the event, drowning her out by stomping and yelling inside the room and in the hallway immediately outside while she spoke. After her speech, police attempted to escort Gaines to a secure location, but the crowd followed them out of the room and down the hallway, screaming and shouting until police locked Gaines in a secure room. Gaines reportedly remained trapped inside the room for almost three hours until the protestors dispersed and police escorted her out.
Here’s the video she tweeted and and then a news report:
The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.
A news report (from Fox News, of course) with more video:
Of course nobody was arrested; these hecklers are free to disrupt anybody anywhere, apparently. Here’s a bit more from CNN. The disruption was condemned by both a conservative and by a liberal organization.
Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point USA [organizers of the event], said he spoke to three people who were in the room Thursday night.
He said they told him Gaines spoke to a room of people during the event, including individuals who disagreed with her viewpoint. According to those present, Kolvet said the conversation was constructive and polite, and that the disruption happened as the event was wrapping up.
Kolvet was not present Thursday evening but was in communication with Gaines via text while she was brought by campus police into a computer room during the incident, where they remained locked inside while protestors were at the door. . . .
. . . “We are conducting an ongoing investigation into the situation. There were no arrests related to the event,” the university police department said in a statement. “The disruption occurred after the conclusion of the event which made it necessary for UPD officers to move the event speaker from the room to a different, safe location.”
University police did not immediately respond to an inquiry by CNN on the nature of “the disruption” and whether the investigation is related to the alleged assault.
Gaines tied transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for fifth place in the women’s 200-meter freestyle final at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships and has been vocal about her opposition to the inclusion of trans women in women’s swimming.
“This is an appalling attack on free speech on a college campus,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter. “House Republicans stand with Riley Gaines and her brave and tireless efforts to protect women’s sports.”
PEN America, a literary and free expression advocacy organization, called the incident a “disaster.”
“Physical intimidation or violence is never an acceptable response to speech, no matter how hateful or controversial that speech may be,” said Kristen Shahverdian, PEN America’s senior manager in free expression and education.
And from FIRE:
SFSU must, in fact, investigate the disruption of last night’s event and determine whether the administration and campus security took appropriate action to satisfy the university’s duty to ensure protected speech and expressive events can occur on campus, and whether they had any role in fomenting or sustaining the disruption.
This latest incident at SFSU illustrates a broader trend of students shouting down speakers with whom they disagree. We saw similar shout-downs on Tuesday at UAlbany and at Stanford Law School last month.
To be clear, the heckler’s veto — substantial disruption of expressive events — is not protected speech. The students who protested outside the event without disrupting it engaged in First Amendment protected activity. But those who stomped and yelled during Gaines’ appearance in an attempt to drown her out, or accosted her in the halls to intimidate her, did not.
If you want to send either a pre-written message or your own message to the President of SFSU, click on the box below, which you can use to send an email. I’ve already done so (the form is at the bottom of the linked page):
This is what I wrote:
Dear President Lynn Mahoney:
This is the second time in two weeks that SFSU has been the venue for illiberal protests against reasonable views (the first incident involved the showing a picture of Muhammad, which you are illegally “investigating,” and now we have a physical attack on swimmer Riley Gaines. Apparently nobody was detained after physically attacking Gaines, even though this was clearly illegal assault.
SFSU needs to educate its students about the First Amendment and the proper way to oppose speech without disrupting it. Otherwise, like Hamline University, you’re going to get a terrible national reputation. I would suggest that students who attack others be arrested, and that you start taking concrete steps to educate people about free speech and then enforce the rules you have (you ARE a state institution). Oh, and please drop the “investigation” of professor Maziar Behrooz, which is unconscionable. You surely know that he did nothing wrong.
Jerry Coyne
Professor Emeritus
Dept. Ecology & Evolution
The University of Chicago
What is sad about this is that the question of how transgender people can participate in sport is going to become an increasingly important question over time given the huge rise in transitioning, so we need to have a discussion about it NOW, before these problems become quite frequent. The discussion needs to involve science (what criteria do we use to determine eligibility?), philosophy, and ethics (how do you balance fairness towards transgender athletes with fairness towards women?) Cisgender men are involved as well, but to a lesser extent.
It’s a shame that nobody can discuss this civilly—at least nobody calling for bans or caution—without being slurred as a “transphobe” or even without being physically attacked.
Women like Gaines who have to swim against biological men who identify as women have a special right to express their views and to be heard, as they are the ones who feel the unfairness on the “cis” side. But no, that’s not in the card: people like Gaines, Martina Navratilova, and J. K. Rowling are the ones deemed most reprehensible.
So it goes.
GOOD REPORTING—AND CONCLUSIONS.
The claims of assault seem hyperbolic to me and think this situation calls for better evidence. All I can take away from the video is that Riley Gaines encountered some very obnoxious protestors who had no interest in dialogue. And given who the organizers were (Turning Point), it is probably the outcome they hoped for (i.e. antagonizing trans activists into doing something stupid).
You don’t believe that she was struck twice? And the verbal harassment and chasing are on the video. Further, the cops held her in a closed room for her safety for several hours. Would you prefer that she’d been beaten to a bloody pulp. And, you know, perhaps the organizers just wanted her viewpoint transmitted rather than provoking the activists, which, if provoked, was not the fault the Turning Point.
What claims did she make that you don’t believe?
I believe her when she says she was struck on the shoulder, but in the context of jostling down a narrow, crowded hallway with zealous protestors screaming, it could have easily been something other than malicious intent. Bodies bumping around, or someone just trying to get her attention as a fan, not a detractor. And Riley did not characterize it as assault (it looks like CNN did). But of course, I simply don’t know and would prefer better evidence, even as I am sympathetic to her cause.
Another video from the fracas….I understand she was barricaded by force for nearly 3 hours in the room by the activists.
I seriously doubt that was the outcome anyone wanted, especially Riley Gaines for whom being pursued by a mob must have been terrifying.
https://twitter.com/IWF/status/1644260315071127559
I’m sure there will be more videos to come, but for now, here’s one piece of “better evidence,” a video from the hall and theroom where Gaines was held hostage:
(From Karen Davis’ substack, Riley Gaines assault, part 2, https://ykright.substack.com/
Starts at 4:03 – 5:30 ( U = university rep; S = students)
U: “We’re hoping to keep this peaceful, and…”
S: “Make her lose her flight!”
U: “… move forward, OK… (inaudible)
S: “Tell her to pay us. Tell her to pay us. Then she can go. $10 bucks each.” (Many student’s yelling.)
S: “ We’re cooperating, so what’s next?”
S: ”So they (the university?) need to do their job…we created a path.”
(Students wanted Gaines to run the gauntlet to be allowed to leave.)
U: “I can’t speak to all of you… when you’re all speaking at one time.”
S: “Don’t let her.. (go)!” (Inaudible, but several students are shushing the crowd so U can be heard.)
U: “What we want to do is maintain what we’re doing right now…” (blocking the hallway and door) “… and continue our conversation, and what were gonna do is hoping to do is keep things peaceful, and…”
S: “Make her lose her flight!!”
U: “… and move forward.”
But I already did my intersectional critical-theoretic exercises for the day, do I have to?
Oh ok, I’ll try:
The cis-gendered meritocratic hegemony is the real assault, and transsexual non-menstruator mens team bench-warmers are the real victims. Riley Gaines should expect this reaction when Gaines problematize the harm suffered by true athletes who can’t get trophies any other way.
When I was an undergrad at State University of New York (Buffalo) in the late 1960s, I had one teacher, a grad student in English, who was not Left. That’s the news!
All the rest were Marxists. Of one flavor or another. Being not a Marxist myself, I was struck dumb. The United States is not a Marxist nation, yet this State University was full to the brim of Left.
Over the years, confirmation of the same did not waver. So …. my perpetual question has been, “What happens to all these Marxists? Do they retract and realign once they find out they live in a free nation and have to earn wealth?” What becomes of millions of newly hatched Left pouring into the fabric of the USA for decades?
We have reached critical mass of the non-retracted. It’s a chain reaction now. To understand the behavior of this harvest-generation, simply go back to that time …
“Repressive Tolerance,” 1965, Herbert Marcuse”
Gist: Genuine tolerance is only found in intolerance for limits on all mainstream and peripheral Marxist positions. Any tolerance (civil discourse included) of a worldview other than the centerline narrative and project of Marx is evil, corrupt tolerance. It shall not be tolerated. It shall not be argued. It shall be shouted down.
And beaten down.
The trans activists at SFSU are simply following the example of the Union of Palestine Students (see: https://www.thefire.org/news/san-francisco-state-student-protesters-disrupt-speech-jerusalem-mayor ). SFSU is, in fact, notorious for anti-Jewish activities, to which trans zealotry can now be added.
The enforcement of trans doctrine has reached a remarkable point. 50 years ago, radical psychologists like R.D. Laing and Thomas Szasz argued that schizophrenia and certain delusions may provide some therapeutic value for some patients. But they never contended that delusions were factually correct. Today, we have the insistence that obvious delusions (such as being “born in the wrong body”) are inerrant Truth, that they must be indulged by society in all respects, and that any deviation from this demand ought to be shouted down. In this regard, the woke trans orthodoxy is now way beyond either the USSR Lysenkoism of the 1940s or the Anglosphere fad of “radical psychiatry” in the 1960s/70s.
“But they never contended that delusions were factually correct. Today, we have the insistence that obvious delusions (such as being “born in the wrong body”) are inerrant Truth, that they must be indulged by society in all respects, and that any deviation from this demand ought to be shouted down.”
TL;DR : true/false is a red herring. Power and control, modulo intersectionality, is all that is in play.
Longer:
Almost, I think. The notion of true/false is not part of the critical-theoretical concept of knowledge. To the critical theory, knowledge is socially constructed – and the product of categories of power. Individuals do not matter either, IIUC.
https://newdiscourses.com/tftw-problematize/
^^I think it is as formulaic as that.
I favour simple rules like “no males in women’s sport” but trans inclusion in sport can have a complicated context.
Elite Canadian hockey has a sexism problem (sexual assaults at junior hockey tournaments) and a homophobia problem (“faggot” gets thrown around in games) and both need to be solved. Part of the PR solution has been trans-themed Pride nights and other events organized by the National Hockey League. But some teams and players have famously objected to the trans emphasis (not other aspects of inclusion), and have been branded bigots for refusing to “wear the ribbon”. That’s the context.
The interesting part is that the NHL also supports women’s pro hockey in the Premier Hockey Federation. The PHF has a gender inclusion policy
https://www.premierhockeyfederation.com/phf-transgender-and-non-binary-policy
that allows transwomen players to qualify if they self-identify as a woman and “live in their [transgender or nonbinary] identity for a minimum of two years.” No medical or surgical interventions are required (indeed “medical gatekeeping” is acknowledged as a historical barrier to inclusion of trans people in public life and in hockey).
Ironically, the only medical provision in the policy is aimed at *females*. Trans men and nonbinary female individuals who are receiving testosterone must have a medical use exemption to qualify for the PHF (notably this is not called “medical gatekeeping” in the policy).
There are no transwomen in the PHF afaik. I suspect that the obstacle isn’t inclusion but money: playing women’s pro hockey isn’t lucrative. Only one PHF player makes a six-figure income, but if that becomes common then I expect the men will start showing up to play. What will the NHL do when a hockey version of Riley Gaines starts complaining about that?
Wanted to share this that just popped into my mailbox, but have not had a chance to read.
Trans activists attacks on women now span several countries….largely Anglophone ones. And includes the punching out of a 70-year old feminist in New Zealand while the police did little. (The police doing little, if not siding with the activists, is now a leit motif.)
No doubt some of you will find the article contentious, so would be wonderful to get your ripostes!
“Why Trans Activists Attack Women
Beware false claims of “genocide” ”
https://public.substack.com/p/why-trans-activists-attack-women
It’s high time the media stopped using the phrase “transgender women” in sport. “Male ‘women'”, though no less self-contradictory, would more closely portray the ludicrousness of the situation.
And why do the media refer to Thomas as ‘her’ and ‘she’?
Well tell the media, not me. And seriously, you don’t know why they use the female pronoun? Really?
I was telling the media, using you as a conduit.
It’s astonishing how the tactic of “calling out” — bringing public attention to an individual’s harmful words or behavior — has so rapidly devolved into what resembles schoolyard taunts or the mobs who protested civil rights. It’s not just deployed in the trans issue (though that seems to provide the most obvious examples) but in any situation where the rights or “safety” of marginalized people are seen as being in some kind of jeopardy. Take on the persona of an authority pushed to the breaking point and opening a can of whoop-ass. Scream, shout, spit, scold, push, jeer, snarl — and be sure to jump on any weakness or vulnerability: “Why are you running? Huh?…Are you crying? Are you f*cking crying?”
This is being done by under cover of “Be Kind” by kids who sat through lessons on why it’s bad to bully other kids. This is coming from the Right Side of History. Do they not see the contradiction? How could those doing it fail to notice that they’ve become that which they presumably hate?
Good point. I think the answer is largely that these folks are deep into catastrophic thinking about transphobia (and climate change and everything else): it will lead to “genocide” or some other disaster if not opposed by any means necessary.
Why catastrophizing has become so common among zoomers and millenials is a question above my pay grade as Jerry says.
Thanks for posting the link for sending an email to President of SFSU. I sent one. I don’t have time to follow most things online (news, twitter, fire, anything), but do see what you write, Jerry.
In a galaxy far away, three generations of kids sat through lessons on “building Socialism” and getting on “the Right Side of History” via the precepts of Marxism-Leninism, and they joined the Young Pioneers and the Komsomol. The outcome of this thorough program of indoctrination was Yevgeny Prigozhin & Co.
Freedom of expression and physical integrity aren’t, apparently.