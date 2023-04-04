Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the Cruelest Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and National Cordon Bleu Day. (This refers to breaded, fried meat stuffed with ham and cheese.) Here’s chicken cordon bleu (literally means “blue ribbon”); sadly, it’s sharing plate space with the world’s worst vegetable.

It’s also International Carrot Day, Tell a Lie Day, Vitamin C Day, and World Rat Day.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 4 Wikipedia page.’

Wine of the Day: I haven’t been eating my weekly t-bone or strip steak as often—perhaps once every ten days—but I always a good red wine with it (and rice and a veggie). The wine below, a gutsy red from northwest Spain’s 2019 vintage, and made mostly from the Mencía grape, proved to be a great bargain at $19. It was dark purple with the barnyard smell I associate with burgundy and also the black-olive aroma I associate with Rhones. It was moderately tannic with a flavor of blackberries and tar (in a good way!)—a perfect accompaniment for a steak. Lots of stuffing in this one. Robert Parker, my wine guru, rates it 94/100 and says this:

The nose of the 2019 Ultreia Saint Jacques is nothing short of spectacular. It shows the varietal character and the juicy and round style of the Valtuille vineyards. It’s harmonious, clean and expressive. They are using more and more stems with long macerations, malolactic in tanks and aging in 30% oak vats (he purchased from Alion) and 70% of the wine in used 225-liter oak barrels for one year. Best After 2022.

Jancis Robinson, another reliable guide to wine, has a long page of analysis, all of it laudatory, including this:

We have tasting notes on the last five vintages of Ultreia Saint Jacques as well as on the 2008. The wine has never been scored less than 16 and the last two vintages, 2019 and 2020, achieved scores of 17, even though this is a wine that can be found for under €9 a bottle in Spain and for just $14.39 in the US. It has been so successful that production is now about 400,000 bottles a year and he has built a special cellar devoted to producing it. (Ultreia Godello is its white stablemate.) ‘Saint Jacques is by far the most important wine I make’, says Pérez. About 85% of the old vines that supply it are grown on clay with the rest on sand. The wine is fermented in traditional oak vats, some bought from world-famous Vega Sicilia in Ribera del Duero, and all but about 20% of the grapes are fermented as whole bunches. The must is kept in contact with the skins for a full two months before the wine is pressed into neutral barrels, where it’s aged for a further 10 months. Most of the grapes are the local Mencía but some field blends go into the blend so there are small proportions of Alicante Bouschet, Trousseau/Bastardo, Palomino and other varieties.

This wine will age for some time. I’m told it’s widely available, and if you can get it below $20, buy a couple of bottles!

Da Nooz:

*Trump left for NYC yesterday, and as you read this, he should be ensconced in his suite at the NYC Trump Tower, getting ready to turn himself in. The Secret Service is going all cattywumpus trying to ensure the Orange Man is kept secure, while the NYC police and mayor are worried that a January-6-like riot won’t break out. It’s not likely:

News cameras tracked his motorcade and then his plane as it took off in Florida, carrying Mr. Trump and a phalanx of nearly a dozen aides, as well as his son Eric Trump. The former president’s team continued to make final plans for his arrest on Tuesday while also trying to maximize his surrender for political benefit. Officials in New York, meanwhile, were bracing for the circuslike atmosphere that expected protests might bring. The Trump campaign on Sunday scheduled a prime-time news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, just hours after Mr. Trump is expected to turn himself in. The campaign has also been using his indictment in fund-raising appeals, and said it had raised $7 million since the news became public, though financial records corroborating the claim will not be available for weeks. The planning reflects Mr. Trump’s belief that the indictment will ultimately bolster his standing in his third bid for the G.O.P. presidential nomination, with Republicans who had been considering alternatives rallying to his side. His recent polling has been among the strongest of his 2024 campaign.

It’s unbelievable that this circus may actually help his campaign, but, as he said, he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and would get off scot-free. I even heard on the radio that they take a mugshot of him, he may put it on mugs and sell them to raise money. The money for this man is pouring in faster than ever.

*Meanwhile, things look as if they’ll be pretty peaceful in NYT today:

Former President Donald J. Trump’s expected appearance on Tuesday in a Manhattan court is a volatile moment for the country with an unpredictable outcome, but law enforcement officials have not yet seen indications of a disruptive, organized backlash akin to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The New York City Police Department, state law enforcement agencies, the Secret Service and the U.S. Marshals Service have all been coordinating efforts, while increasing intelligence gathering and mobilization. The police, for instance, sent a stand-ready order to about 35,000 officers, a force larger and better trained than some national armies. Even as Mr. Trump’s coming arraignment reflects a different set of circumstances, the response is informed by lessons learned from the Capitol riot and from the challenges posed by the nationwide protests against police violence in 2020. They include the need to deploy forces quickly when threats pop up on social media, and the importance of sharing intelligence among agencies in real time, officials have said. “At the moment, they are not seeing those threats, and the department has a lot of experience coordinating with the Secret Service and the court system, so that effort is not terribly concerning,” said Kenneth Corey, who retired late last year as chief of department, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the department.

*This is a surprise: Russia is now making preparations to defend Crimea, which it illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Here’s a map of Crimea (in red) with Ukraine to the North and Russia to the west. As you see, it’s connected to both countries, giving Ukraine access to Crimea from the north.

Bogged down and incompetent, the Russian forces are worried that Ukraine is going to try to take back Crimea, and so are planning. We know because there are trenches:

With Ukrainian leaders vowing to retake all of their territory occupied by Russia, Moscow has readied elaborate defenses, especially in Crimea, the peninsula it annexed illegally in 2014, which is now one of the most fortified in the war zone. After weeks of digging, the area around the small town of Medvedivka, near a crossing to mainland Ukraine, is webbed with an elaborate trench system stretching several miles. The passages are cut into the earth at angles to give soldiers a broader range of fire. Nearby are other fortifications, including deep ditches designed to trap tanks and heavy vehicles. Satellite images provided to The Washington Post by Maxar, a commercial space technology company, show that Russia has built dozens of similar defenses. “The Russian military, apparently, understands that Crimea will have to be defended in the near future,” said Ian Matveev, a Russian military analyst. The defenses have sprung up fast, ahead ofan expectedspring offensive by Ukraine. In just a few weeks, Russia built miles of fortifications near Vitino, a town on Crimea’s western coast — even though analysts say an amphibious assault is unlikely. The BTM-3, a Soviet-era trenching machine, digs as fast as half a mile per hour, even when the ground is frozen. The U.S. Army once marveled at these machines, writing in an internal 1980 report that nothing comparable existed in the United States, Europe or Japan.

The Post has a huge enlargement of the area made with satellite photos, and it’s too large to reproduce here. I’ll just show the trenches (the wiggly lines in the photo below) and some of the armamentarium. The minimap of the area is to the left; it’s the bottleneck where Crimea joins Ukraine:

Tanks, vehicles, and other war materials a bit to the south.

The future of Crimea is a fraught subject. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to return it to his country’s control, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed never to give it up. . . . Though Russia has built defenses elsewhere, the scale in Crimea stands out. “For Putin, Crimea is just a sacred cow,” Matveev said. “If something happens, troops will be immediately sent to this line of defense.”

*I haven’t written anything about the Russians’ seizing and incarceration of a Wall Street Journal reporter, accusing him of spying (almost certainly not true), but it sure looks like a Britney Griner style way of both getting a bargaining chip for a prisoner exchange and a way to get back at the U.S. Now, however, U.S. allies are standing by us in a show of solidarity meant to intimidate the Russians back:

European governments and the chief of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization denounced the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and demanded his release, while a senior Russian diplomat said the investigation in the reporter’s case was ongoing and declined to state when he would be permitted visits from lawyers and U.S. diplomats. Mr. Gershkovich, 31 years old, was arrested Wednesday in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. Russian authorities have accused Mr. Gershkovich of espionage, which the Journal and the Biden administration deny. He is currently being held at a jail in Moscow run by Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB.

“Journalism is not a crime,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a tweet. “Russia must release Evan Gershkovich immediately. His arrest is totally unacceptable. Journalists must not become the plaything of perfidious political maneuvers and the arbitrariness of the Kremlin.” A spokesman for U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the United States, who are leading on the efforts to get Mr. Gershkovich free. We fully support the democratic principles that are in play here.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected Mr. Gershkovich’s detention to be raised at this week’s meetings of alliance foreign ministers in Brussels. “His arrest is of great concern,” Mr. Stoltenberg said. “It is important to respect freedom of the press, the rights of journalists and the rights to ask questions and to do their jobs.” The European Union said it condemned Russia’s detention of Mr. Gershkovich and urged authorities there to deal with the case in a way that results in his release. I bet Russia didn’t expect this show of solidarity, just like it didn’t expect the solidarity of NATO members, including the U.S., when it invaded Ukraine. Now we have two sides in Europe: Russia on one and everybody else on the other. But why is Turkey allowing Finland to join NATO but still blocking Sweden?

*The teacher in Virginia who was shot and seriously injured by one of her SIX YEAR OLD STUDENTS with a handgun is now suing the school district big time. And she probably will win a lot, too, as the school repeatedly ignored warnings that the kid was not only a threat, but was packing heat:

A Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student filed a lawsuit Monday seeking $40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence and of ignoring multiple warnings the day of the shooting that the boy was armed and in a “violent mood.” Abby Zwerner, a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, was shot in the hand and chest on Jan. 6 as she sat at a reading table in her classroom. The 25-year-old teacher spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and required four surgeries. The shooting sent shock waves through the military shipbuilding community and the country, with many wondering how a child so young could gain access to a gun and shoot his teacher. The lawsuit names as defendants the Newport News School Board, former Superintendent George Parker III, former Richneck principal Briana Foster-Newton and former Richneck assistant principal Ebony Parker. . . . Foster-Newton’s attorney, Pamela Branch, has said she was unaware of reports that the boy had a gun at school on the day of the shooting.

And the article recounts the boy’s history of bullying, making threats, and severe behavior problems.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is in great pain. Look at that face!

Hili: Do you know how I suffer? A: I do not. Hili: You see, total lack of empathy, and a mouse just escaped from me into its hole.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy ty wiesz jak ja cierpię? Ja: Nie wiem. Hili: No właśnie, kompletny brak empatii, a mnie przed chwilą myszka uciekła do norki.

And a photo of Baby Kulka:

From Jesus of the Day:

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

From Fat Cat Art:

Posted yesterday by Masih:

Today, Monday, the first chemical attack on students was carried out in the Iranian new year. At least 5 students in Naghade city were poisoned and taken to the hospital. This is the first school to be chemically attacked in the new year, following a series of student… pic.twitter.com/7nnhmA5bCd — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 3, 2023

Biology from Barry:

“I’m a length of inside-out intestine, I blast seawater from my many anuses, and my dick comes off” may not make for the most attractive Tinder profile, but it’s good enough for life in the ocean, because the ocean is where evolution puts its mistakes. https://t.co/fitydo7CKW — Take That Darwin (@TakeThatDarwin) March 31, 2023

From Rosemary we have a video of New Zealand’s new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, who’s also responsible for the big push to make indigenous “ways of knowing” coequal with science in NZ. Here he finds himself unable to define “woman.”

The @nzlabour Prime Minister @chrishipkins can’t define what a woman is. “I wasn't expecting this question so it's not something I have formulated an answer on.” Not a good look for a leader whose country is more than 50% women.#AdultHumanFemalepic.twitter.com/hkfQqFVvxD — Rachael Wong (@RachaelWongAus) April 3, 2023

From Malcolm, quenching red-hot steel with oil and other fluids:

Quenching oil and heat treatment fluids are designed for rapid or controlled cooling of steel or other metals as part of a hardening, tempering or other heat-treating process. This is not water. [read more why: https://t.co/WgQXKwsSfL]pic.twitter.com/BeuTZn67Df — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 30, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman who died at twenty:

4 April 1924 | A Hungarian Jewish woman, Zsuzsa Stelczer, was born in Gyor. In 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/c0H0J3yH5w — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 4, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. My first question is whether the hind flippers are actually atavistic limbs that appear due to a developmental accident. Do they contain bones?

A four-flippered striped dolphin was caught off the coast of Taiji, Japan in January 2023—this is the second individual dolphin with hind flippers captured off Taiji, the first being a bottlenose dolphin in 2006. Short communication here: https://t.co/7fo3zlYsST pic.twitter.com/3kA04tSe6X — Emma Luck (@emmaluck22) April 2, 2023

Hyrax calls for backup; it ends up with nobody hurt (the way I like it):

A red fox pursues a rock Hyrax, only for the Hyrax to "call for backup," and completely turn the tables on the fox! They may look cute and cuddly, but Hyraxes have a vicious mean streak when it comes to defending family! #family #animalbehavior #animal #wildlife #SOCIAL pic.twitter.com/kqhAUAu1qE — Prameek Kannan (@sciencemowgli) April 1, 2023

Caught at 8336 meters, or over five miles down:

Deepest ever fish caught on camera https://t.co/KR7t3PGI1B — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 1, 2023