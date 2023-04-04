Today’s batch of photos comes from ecologist Susan Harrison, who works at UC Davis. Her captions and narrative are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Birds of the Snowy North Woods

In late February 2023, as headlines warned of a massive snowstorm in the Upper Midwest, I took a long-awaited trip to the boreal forest. The main destination was Minnesota’s Sax-Zim Bog, a mecca for seeing owls and Arctic-breeding songbirds in winter. Despite the storm and the ensuing cold snap – it was minus 25°F at 7:00 am one day – the trip was a success thanks to expert guides Alex Lamoreaux and Chris Brown. It also helped that bird feeding stations have been set up in the bog, creating hubs of animal activity in the frozen landscape. First, some owls…. Northern Hawk Owl (Surnia ulula), a “unique and badass bird” (Alex’s words) that hunts in the daytime, and is a true boreal species ranging only as far south as northern Minnesota:

Snowy Owl (Bubo scandiacus), everyone’s favorite ghostly flier, huddled on a roof:

Barred Owl (Strix varia), waiting at a bird feeder for Red Squirrels (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus), one of which we saw it chase:

We also watched a Great Gray Owl (Strix nebulosa) hunting at dusk, too far away for photos. Second, the lovely songbirds… Pine Grosbeaks (Pinicola enucleator; pink and gray) and Evening Grosbeaks (Coccothraustes vespertinus; orange, black and white) on a pile of sunflower seeds:

Pine Grosbeak male:

Snow Bunting (Plectrophenax nivalis), an Arctic-breeding sparrow with spurred feet that overwinters farther north than any other songbird:

Common Redpoll (Acanthis flammea), an Arctic-breeding finch; we watched a flock of them mobbing the Hawk Owl, which did not budge in response:

Bohemian Waxwing (Bombycilla garrulus) in front of a Cedar Waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum), foraging for Mountain-Ash (Sorbus) berries during the snowstorm:

Canada Jay (Perisoreus canadensis), a bird that survives winter by storing food high in trees, gluing seeds to the bark with its saliva:

Third, the fowl…. Spruce Grouse (Canachites canadensis), another boreal species near its southern limit: Spruce Grouse female:

Ruffed Grouse (Bonasa umbellus), showing the beginnings of its magnificent black ruff:

We witnessed the courtship dances of eight Sharp-Tailed Grouse (Tympanuchus phasianellus), again too distant for good photos. American Black Duck (Anas rubripes: center of photo; female with green bill facing left, male with yellow bill facing right), a species at risk from hybridization with Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos). This Black Duck pair was waiting out the storm in a tiny Mallard-packed pond:

And finally, the scene of a death in the snow. See if you can identify the perpetrator and victim! I’ll post the answers in Comments later today: