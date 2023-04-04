Plants make noise when stressed!

No, they don’t scream, but two species tested in today’s paper make ultrasonic noises when they’re either cut or stressed from drought. Or so says a group of scientists from Tel-Aviv University in a new report in Cell.

We’ve known for some time that some species of plants emit volatile compounds when stressed, but this is the first finding that the plants make noises that travel through the air. Granted, you wouldn’t be able to hear these noises (they’re ultrasonic), but some animals might, and it’s possible (though unknown) whether other plants might be able to detect the sounds, too.

Click on the screenshot below to read the report, or find the pdf here (the reference is at the bottom).

I’ll be brief, or try to.

The authors put potted plants, tomato or tobacco, in an acoustically-insulated chamber 1 X 1 X 0.5 m along with special microphones that could record ultrasonic sounds. They then treated the plants in three ways:

a. control 1: no treatment and no plant: just a pot

b. control 2: potted plant no treatment (they also recorded sounds of neighbor plants next to untreated plants)

c. Plants unwatered, so began to wither from drought.

d. Plants cut off at the base with scissors (cut-off piece was recorded).

Three plants at a time were put in a box, each having two microphones pointed at it, and recordings were made under the treatments above. Here’s a diagram of the experiment with the caption from the paper. As the bottom of the figure, the sounds were then subject to computer analysis for frequency, duration, number of emissions, and THEN an AI learning program was used to see if the computer could distinguish the treatments from each other and from the controls.

If you want to hear what a screaming plant sounds like, manipulated so that human ears can here it, there are audios of tomato sounds here x

The upshot is that the experiment was a success: for both tomato and tobacco, plants emitted many more sounds when stressed than when unstressed. Moreover, using machine learning, in both species cutting could be distinguished from drought, and both could be distinguished from the control—all with a pretty high level of certainty.

The figure below shows the number of sounds emitted per hour by the plants. As you can see: the control (just a pot) and the plant controls (one with the microphone focused on the untreated control plant [“self control”] and the other focused on its neighbor [“neighbor control”], emitted many fewer sounds than the stressed plants. As the authors note,

The mean number of sounds emitted by dry plants was 35.4 ± 6.1 and 11.0 ± 1.4 per hour for tomato and tobacco, respectively, and cut tomato and tobacco plants emitted 25.2 ± 3.2 and 15.2 ± 2.6 sounds per hour, respectively (Figure 1B). In contrast, the mean number of sounds emitted by plants from all the control groups was lower than 1 per hour. Our system did not record any sound in the Pot control (Figure 1B) over >500 h of recordings.

Well, it’s good to know that pots don’t make noise! Here’s the figure with its legend. For both tobacco and tomato, either treatment (drought stress or cut stress) was significantly different from the controls, and the two stresses were significantly different from each other.

I won’t go into the messy details of how the various aspects of the songs were analyzed, but the neural-network analysis was able to distinguish the two stress treatments from each other with at least 70% accuracy, which is pretty good. Here are a pair of plots showing the difference in the amplitude and power (normalized amplitude of the sound spectrum) for both treatments and for both plants. They don’t look that different, but, when combined with other aspects of sound, like frequency, the analysis was able, from the sound spectra, to tell drought from cutting with a high level of accuracy.

Amplitude:

Power (analyzed from [C]):

Finally, the accuracy of telling apart pairs of treated plants. The red line is the best one, and reflects the “scattering network” method of sound analysis. As you see, each pair could be distinguished with at least 70% accuracy, and all differences were highly significant; only the first four are relevant to us because the two treatments on the right reflect comparison of sound to the ambient “electrical noise”.

The authors note in passing that they also recorded sounds from wheat, corn, cabernet sauvignon grapevines, henbit, and pincushion cactus (it’s not clear whether these plants were drought-stressed or cut), but didn’t get sounds from the woody parts of almond or grapevine. They note from this that:

We thus expect that many plants emit sounds, but the diversity of characteristics of these sounds are yet to be researched.

They also note that tomato plants experiencing a different stress—infection with a virus—also made noises, but didn’t analyze them to see if the noise spectra could be distinguished from those occurring under drought or cutting.

A few questions:

How are these sounds produced? The authors note: “One potential mechanism that may be responsible for the emission of at least part of the sounds we record is cavitation in the stem.” Cavitation, as noted here, is simply the formation of bubbles in the stem when, in the xylem tissue, changes in water pressure cause the formation of bubbles. It’s presumably these bubbles that make the sounds, and the authors adduce more evidence for this, but you can read the paper to see it.

Can anything hear these sounds? Using models of animal hearing, the authors conclude that these sounds could be heard “by many mammals and insects” from 3-5 meters away. I’m not sure if that’s relevant to the animals unless insects, for example, would prefer to eat or lay eggs on damaged plants. Perhaps botanically oriented readers could weigh in here

Is there any practical applications of these findings? The authors suggest that they could use the machine-generated recognition patterns to monitor plants for drought or disease in the field or greenhouse, allowing more efficient watering. But I think there are already ways to determine soil moisture and the drought status of plants.

What are potential problems with the authors’ conclusions? The authors have a section called “limitations of the study” which mentions a couple of potential problems. The most serious to me is that these noises were recorded in acoustically modified chambers that allowed maximum sensitivity of the microphones to sound. In the open field it’s much less likely that the sounds could be detected even a meter or two away.

They also mention that they used only two plant species, but note that sounds were produced in several others that were tested. Further, we don’t know whether other stressors would cause plants to make noises, and whether those noises could be distinguished from those produced by cutting or drought. (They did say, as I noted above, that viral infection of tomatoes also led to sound production.) Yes, we need to see this phenomena is general, and, even if not, what caused it in these two species. I suspect the phenomenon is more general since they didn’t choose for analysis just two species they knew made distinctive sounds. How general, though, remains to be determined.

And of course the biological significance of these sounds also remains to be determined. If they’re due to cavitation, they may have no significance other than being simple byproducts of plant stress, and might not affect other plants or animals in the area.

Still, in the end I think it’s pretty cool that plants make detectable sounds when they’re stressed. Think about that the next time you pick a tomato!

__________________

Khait, I. et al. 2013. Sounds emitted by plants under stress are airborne and informative. Cell: DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2023.03.009