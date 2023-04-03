Black DEI director fired for being too conciliatory

I don’t know the Compact site, but it looks like it’s antiwoke judging from the authors and articles. Here’s one of their articles that was sent to me by several readers. The author, Tabia Lee, was the faculty director for the Office of Equity, Social Justice, and Education at Anza Community College in Cupertino, Californa. Her story is how her more extreme colleagues managed to get rid of her for a variety of sins (including jealousy from a colleague who was passed over for Lee’s job. I’ll let you read it for yourself, but there is one telling slide that I’d like to show.

Click to read:

One or two excerpts:

My crime at De Anza was running afoul of the tenets of critical social justice, a worldview that understands knowledge as relative and tied to unequal identity-based power dynamics that must be exposed and dismantled. This, I came to recognize, was the unofficial but strictly enforced ideological orthodoxy of De Anza—as it is at many other educational institutions. When I interviewed for the job in August 2021, there was no indication that I would be required to adhere to this particular vision of social justice. On the contrary, I was informed during the interview process that the office I would be working in had been alienating some faculty with a “too-woke” approach that involved “calling people out.” (After I was hired, this sentiment was echoed by many faculty, staff, and administrators I spoke to.) I told the hiring committee that I valued open dialogue and viewpoint diversity. Given their decision to hire me, I imagined I would find broad support for the vision I had promised to bring to my new role. I was wrong.

Even before any substantive conflicts came to a head, warning lights started flashing. Within my first two weeks on the job, a staff member in my office revealed he had also been a finalist for my position and objected to the fact that I had been chosen over someone who had been there for years “doing the work.” I would have a rough ride ahead, this person told me—and, indeed, I would. It also soon became clear that my supervising dean and her aligned colleagues were attempting to prevent me from performing my duties.

From the beginning, efforts to obstruct my work were framed in terms that might seem bizarre to those outside certain academic spaces. For instance, simply attempting to set an agenda for meetings caused my colleagues to accuse me of “whitespeaking,” “whitesplaining,” and reinforcing “white supremacy”—accusations I had never faced before. I was initially baffled, but as I attended workshops led by my officemates and promoted by my supervising dean, I repeatedly encountered a presentation slide titled “Characteristics of White-Supremacy Culture” that denounced qualities like “sense of urgency” and “worship of the written word.” Written meeting agendas apparently checked both boxes.

Voilà, the slide mentioned.

Have a look at that slide. The jugs are labeled “poison”, and include individualism and objectivity. Yes, some of the traits are bad ones, but are they really characteristic of “white supremacy culture”? After all, “worship of the written word” is the way that a lot of antiracism spreads.

More from Lee about the slide:

You may have encountered this graphic or similar ones before. Derived from Kenneth Jones’s and Tema Okun’s 2001 book, Dismantling Racism, it has appeared in different forms on many institutional websites, sometimes provoking controversy. After all, doesn’t the statement that “objectivity” and “perfectionism” are “white” qualities seem kind of, well, racist? On these grounds, the National Museum of African American History eventually saw fit to remove a “White-Supremacy Culture” page from its site in 2020. But if you are wondering whether this document is still circulating and being cited inside publicly funded educational institutions, the unfortunate answer is yes.

For something equally offensive, go to this post and have a look at the two posters showing “Aspects and assumptions of whiteness & white culture in the United States,” mentioned above, which were briefly on display at National Museum of African American History & Culture, a museum in Washington, D.C. that’s part of the Smithsonian Institution. Eventually people realized the racism of those posters, like that of the one above, and they were removed. And indeed, all three of these are racist in that they make unwarranted and invidious generalizations about ethnic groups. And imagine if you took the opposite of each of these characteristics, put them on the posters, and labeled it “characteristics of black culture.” That makes the racism palpable.

Her further crimes against DEI were multifarious: refusal to swallow whole hog Ibram Kendi’s antiracism doctrines, attempts to find common ground between different varieties of antiracism, and—worst of all—she tried to include Jews into a multifaith attempt to create solidarity:

The conflicts were not limited to my tenure-review process. At every turn, I experienced strident opposition when I deviated from the accepted line. When I brought Jewish speakers to campus to address anti-Semitism and the Holocaust, some of my critics branded me a “dirty Zionist” and a “right-wing extremist.” When I formed the Heritage Month Workgroup, bringing together community members to create a multifaith holiday and heritage month calendar, the De Anza student government voted to support this effort. However, my officemates and dean explained to me that such a project was unacceptable, because it didn’t focus on “decentering whiteness.” When I later sought the support of our academic senate for the Heritage Month project, one opponent asked me if it was “about all the Jewish-inclusion stuff you have been pushing here,” and argued that the senate shouldn’t support the Heritage Month Workgroup efforts, because I was attempting to “turn our school into a religious school.” The senate president deferred to this claim, and the workgroup was denied support.

G-d forbid! As we know, Jews are demonized by the progressive Left, all called “Zionists” and assumed to be colonizers and genocidal maniacs. But Lee, though she was given her pink slip, ends on a hopeful note:

As my experience shows, questioning the reigning orthodoxies does carry many risks. But the alternative is worse. Authoritarian ideologies advance through a reliance on intimidation and the compliance of the majority, which cowers in silence—instead of speaking up. Engaging in civil discourse and ensuring that multiple perspectives are presented are crucial, if we want to preserve the components of education that ideologues are seeking to destroy. There is some reason to hope. Since my firing, I have been contacted by scores of people who have said that they are attempting to resist similar pressures. As bleak as things may seem, there are many who still believe in academia as a space where divergent viewpoints can and must be explored.

The question, of course, is whether “the many” can resist the few, for it is the vocal few who push these programs through and, though being loud, make everyone else feel guilty for not adhering to The Program.