Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Monday, April 3, 2023; National Chocolate Mousse Day. It’s a good dessert but rather light: in France they sometimes serve it à volonté (“at your discretion”)—if you finish your portion you can request more.

It’s also Fish Fingers and Custard Day (ugh), Sweet Potato Day, American Circus Day, Armenian Appreciation Day, and National Fun Day. About that first holiday:

Fish Fingers and Custard Day commemorates the introduction of the Eleventh Doctor on the television series Doctor Who, as well as the memorable fish fingers and custard scene from the episode in which he arrives. The episode, which was released on April 3, 2010, is the first from Series 5 of the show, and is titled “The Eleventh Hour.” BBC declared the first Fish Fingers and Custard Day to take place on the second anniversary of the release of the episode. The following year, Birdseye even put the Doctor, who was played by Matt Smith, on their boxes. The day is marked by people eating fish fingers and custard and sharing photos and videos of them doing so.

Here’s the scene from Doctor Who; the fish fingers/custard bit begins at 1:29.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 3 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*More on the Trump indictment. The NYT has three articles on it. One is about how Trump is trying to use it to his advantage:

And so, while no one wants to be indicted, Mr. Trump in one sense finds himself exactly where he loves to be — in the center ring of the circus, with all the spotlights on him. He has spent the days since a grand jury called him a potential criminal milking the moment for all it’s worth, savoring the attention as no one else in modern American politics would. He has blitzed out one fund-raising email after another with the kind of headlines other politicians would dread, like “BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP INDICTED” and “RUMORED DETAILS OF MY ARREST” and “Yes I’ve been indicted, BUT” — the “but” being but you can still give him money. And when it turned out that they did give him money, a total of $4 million by his campaign’s count in the 24 hours following his indictment , he trumpeted that as loudly as he could too.

Rather than hide from the indignity of turning himself into authorities this week, Mr. Trump obligingly sent out a schedule as if for a campaign tour, letting everyone know he would fly on Monday from Florida to New York, then on Tuesday surrender for mug shots, fingerprinting and arraignment. In case that were not enough to draw the eye, he plans to then fly back to Florida to make a prime-time evening statement back at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by the cameras and microphones he covets.

Another is about two tactics that, over years of entangling in court, Trump has found have served him well:

Attack. Attack. Attack. Delay. Delay. Delay. Those two tactics have been at the center of Donald J. Trump’s favored strategy in court cases for much of his adult life, and will likely be the former president’s approach to fighting the criminal charges now leveled against him if he sticks to his well-worn legal playbook. In fact, his attacks against both the prosecutor and the judge in the case have already begun. Over more than four decades, Mr. Trump has sued and been sued in civil court again and again. In recent years, he has faced federal criminal investigations, congressional inquiries and two impeachments. He has neither a law degree nor formal legal training, but over the course of that long history, he has become notorious in legal circles for thinking he knows better than the lawyers he hires — and then, very often, fires — and frequently is slow to pay if he does at all.

The third is about how two Senators who voted for Trump’s impeachment now are claiming he’s being politically targeted. One is a Democrat (?): Joe Manchin:

Two senators who voted to convict former President Donald J. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — one a Republican and one a Democrat — have raised concerns that Mr. Trump has been improperly targeted by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, even before they have learned the details of the indictment. “It’s just a very, very sad day for America,” said Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the Democrat, referring to Mr. Trump’s indictment in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “Especially when people are maybe believing that the rule of law or justice is not working the way it’s supposed to and it’s biased — we can’t have that,” Mr. Manchin said. “But on the other hand, no one’s above the law. But no one should be targeted by the law.”

The other’s a Republican:

Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, who cemented himself as an enemy of Mr. Trump’s with his conviction vote for Jan. 6, 2021, went even further on the same Fox News program — casting doubt over the ethics and motivations of the Manhattan prosecutor.

“It’s wrong. I’ll put it this way — no one should be the target of the law,” Mr. Cassidy said. “This seems to be more about the person than about the crime.”

The question is whether someone who wasn’t Trump, but did the same thing with hush money, would have been indicted as well. I can’t answer that question, but perhaps some legal eagles among the readers can weigh in here.

*Speaking of Trump and possible crimes, the Washington Post reports evidence that Trump might have committed even more obstruction of justice at Mar-a-Lago involving the classified documents.

The additional evidence comes as investigators have used emails and text messages from a former Trump aide to help understand key moments last year, said the people, who like others interviewed for this article spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.

The new details highlight the degree to which special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the potential mishandling of hundreds of classified national security papers at Trump’s Florida home and private club has come to focus on the obstruction elements of the case — whether the former president took or directed actions to impede government efforts to collect all the sensitive records.

The emphasis on obstruction marks a key distinction so far between the Mar-a-Lago investigation and a separate Justice Department probe into how a much smaller number of classified documents ended up in an insecure office of President Biden’s, as well as his Delaware home. The Trump investigation is much further along than the Biden probe , which began in November and is being overseen by a different special counsel, Robert K. Hur. Biden’s lawyers say they have quickly handed over all classified documents found in Biden’s possession.

Here’s the new evidence:

. . . In the classified documents case, federal investigators have gathered new and significant evidence that after the subpoena was delivered, Trump looked through the contents of some of the boxes of documents in his home, apparently out of a desire to keep certain things in his possession, the people familiar with the investigation said.

Investigators now suspect, based on witness statements, security camera footage, and other documentary evidence, that boxes including classified material were moved from a Mar-a-Lago storage area after the subpoena was served, and that Trump personally examined at least some of those boxes, these people said. While Trump’s team returned some documents with classified markings in response to the subpoena, a later FBI search found more than 100 additional classified items that had not been turned over.

Smells like obstruction to me. . .

*Thinking of buying a new car? Or a used one? Forget about it! According to the WSJ, new car prices are the highest we’ve seen in four decades, and jumped hugely during the pandemic. The average price of a new car is $48,000! And used cars also jumped in price, though their price is beginning to fall:

It has almost never been as hard to buy a new or used car in the United States as it is today, despite improving supply issues and inflation beginning to steady. Vehicle transaction prices — the price you actually end up paying after any dealer discounts or markups — have been climbing higher and faster since 2020 than any other point in more than 35 years, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The consumer price indexes for both new and used cars — the average changes in vehicle transaction price over time — are much higher than they were four years ago in 2019.

The data:

The average transaction price of a new car has jumped nearly $12,000 in the past five years, according to data from auto website Edmunds.com. For used cars, the average transaction price is still nearly $9,000 higher than it was in February 2018. “[Prices are] coming down a bit, but not coming down nearly as fast as one would hope,” said Ivan Drury, the director of insights at Edmunds.com. “If you look back, or if you’ve ever done a transaction before in your life, all of these numbers are bad.” . . . Car buyers haven’t seen price hikes like these since the 1970s and 80s. What makes the 2020s unique is how much car prices rose in a short period of time. Over the used car market’s worst 12 months of the pandemic, the index rose 45%. There’s never been a 12-month period since the BLS began keeping records in 1947 when used car prices have inflated more.

I’m more than happy with my 2000 Honda Civic LX, which just got a lot of stuff fixed to guarantee that I’ll own it when I die. I think I paid about $5000 for it a long time ago, and it hasn’t yet hit 80,000. (The seller was a business school student leaving Chicago; he bought the car in California and it had virtually no rust. And I’m the little old man who dries it nearly only on weekends.

*I mentioned yesterday that World Athletics has recently banned transgender women from competing in all elite, international track and field events. John Armstrong, a reader in Financial Mathematics, Probability and Statistics at King’s College London, was asked by members of the UK Athletes Committee to survey the views of athletes on trans competition policy, presumably to act as input for World Athletics. As The Critic reports, his proposal was rejected for using the wrong words (h/t Cora):

I submitted a proposal for ethical review at Kings College London which stated that the aim of the research was “to find the views of athletes and volunteers on the question of when males should be allowed to compete in the female category in athletics”. The ethics committee rejected the proposal, on the grounds that using the terms “male” and “female” in this sentence constituted “misgendering”. The ethics review form asked me to summarise my project’s aims in easily understandable language. So their objection to the terms male and female was surprising. This text was not even part of the planned survey. The ethics committee raised no objections to the proposed survey questions. Nevertheless, I was told that I must seek input from the Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) team on the “wording used in the survey” and the “presentation of the research”. It is important scientifically that survey questions are clear. It is impossible to write a clear question on trans inclusion in sports without using the words “male” and “female”. After all, the concept of “woman” is apparently so difficult that it has most of the Labour frontbench entirely baffled. By preventing me from using the word “male”, the ethics review was in effect preventing me from using the concept of sex at all.

Indeed, especially because “woman” and “man” no longer mean your sex at birth, but the sex you claim to be. It’s even worse because of this view of the King’s EDI committee:

Asking our EDI team for assistance seems unlikely to improve the quality of the research. Our EDI team is part of the university’s human resources function and has no particular research expertise. Until recently, it was teaching in a course aimed at senior managers that sex was a spectrum from male to female with “intersex” somewhere in between.

Apparently Armstrong’s survey wasn’t done, but he describes a number of cases, scientific and medical, in which researchers simply aren’t allowed to ask about biological sex. This affects what can be studied, which grants are given out, and what can be published. As Armstrong concludes, “Activist interference in what can be researched erodes the integrity of science.”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron are going for a constitutional:

Hili: Are we going for a long walk or are we exploring the closest surrounding? Szaron: I’m in favor of a long walk.

In Polish:

Hili: Idziemy na dłuższą wyprawę, czy badamy najbliższe otoczenie? Szaron: Ciągnie mnie na długi spacer.

And a photo of Baby Kulka

********************

From Facebook:

From Stash Krod, a Michael Leunig cartoon:

From Jesus of the Day. All that’s missing is the trigger warning.

A tweet from Masih: acid attack in Isfahan, Iran. The Google translation from Farsi

In October 2013, a series of acid attacks took place in Isfahan city and a number of women were attacked. The perpetrators and Amreen #AcidAttackIsfahan, who targeted women who did not wear the proper hijab, were never arrested. This action was carried out right after the harsh speeches and hate speech of Friday imams and Ansar Hezbollah in this city. Many believe that the Islamic Republic itself was behind this crime. #Nahsi_12th.

From Malcolm, humans interacting with kitties. The expression of the jealous cat is a hoot. (Sound up.)

KITTY 😺 CATS AT IT THIS AFTERNOON FAMILY 👨‍👩‍👧SMILE😁 pic.twitter.com/vDLify075p — LIL GUY (@LILGUYISBACK) March 31, 2023

From Barry. That bird (a cassowary) is dangerous!

Personally, I would find a different beach, in a different country. pic.twitter.com/sce4J9UlU2 — jamie (@gnuman1979) March 26, 2023

From Simon, who lived in Nashville. He says, “I’m still fuming over this.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) on school shootings: "We're not gonna fix it." pic.twitter.com/yZZCbJleUA — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 28, 2023

REPORTER: "What else should be done to protect people like your little girl?" BURCHETT: "Well, we homeschool her." pic.twitter.com/BTKEfkKbUM — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 28, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a man who lived but nine days in the camp before perishing:

3 April 1885 | A Polish Jew, Simon Thurm, was born in Kańczuga. Worker. In #Auschwitz from 15 December 1941.

No. 24581

He perished in the camp on 24 December 1941. pic.twitter.com/NOvslWJ65U — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 3, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb. For the first one Matthew says, “Why is it doing this?” Any guesses? (I have no idea.)

pic.twitter.com/mZ36YEyQHG — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) April 2, 2023

Matthew’s not so sure about the answer given to this one:

Looking at the sky, I asked this question and found this answer. I presume it’s true but… https://t.co/VCdctyEfcd — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) April 2, 2023

An amazing storm in NYC:

Tonight’s lightning storm over One World Trade #NYC pic.twitter.com/qDrSDRWK2X — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) April 2, 2023