The Freedom From Religion Foundation supports the “right” of transgender women to compete in women’s sports, claiming that it’s a church/state issue

I’ll begin this post with my introduction to the same issue last November:
I’ve always been a fan of and a member of the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF). I am on their Honorary Board of Directors, and in 2011 received their “Emperor Has No Clothes Award”, which as they say is “reserved for public figures who take on the fabled role of the little child in the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale and ‘tell it like it is’—about religion.” I’ve was very honored with their recognition, and humbled to be added to the many people I admire who have also gotten the gold statue of the naked emperor—a statue made by the same company that makes the Oscars.
Lately, however, the FFRF has crept out of its bailiwick of enforcing separation of church from state, and is, like the ACLU and the SPLC, engaged in matters of social justice. Well, that’s their call, and I wouldn’t beef about it unless I thought they’ve undertaken campaigns that are unwise.
Well, the FFRF has, and has gone to ground on the same issue where the ACLU went astray: transgender issues in sports. I hasten to add again that I think that with almost no exceptions, transgender people should have all the rights, privileges, and moral status as cisgender folks. I’m happy to call them by their chosen sex, treat them as members of their chosen sex, and use their chosen pronouns.
The few exceptions, which I’ve written about in detail, include sports participation (particularly trans women competing against biological women), rape counseling, and inhabiting sex-segregated prisons. There are good reasons for these exceptions, and the reasons all involve fairness to biological women—fairness that can be abrogated by considering transsexual women as fully equivalent to biological women.
The occasion for tbat long post was the FFRF’s signing an amicus brief supporting a challenge to an Indiana law that prohibited trans women from competing against biological women in sports. The law prohibited trans women in all grades from K-12 (roughly up to age 18) from this participation. The suit involved a ten-year-old trans girl who sought to compete on a girls team, which isn’t in itself nearly as unfair as a trans woman who’s gone through male puberty doing the same thing (see below). But the FFRF sought to overturn the entire law, which would allow biological men, self identified as women, to compete against biological women even if the trans women had undergone no medical treatment, including puberty blockers, hormones, or surgery.
As I’ve written many times before, and won’t reprise here in detail (see data cited in this post and the addendum below), there’s plenty of evidence that trans women who have gone through puberty have significant athletic advantages over biological women—advantages in muscular, grip strength, body size, bone density, and so on—and these advantages don’t disappear even after several years of hormone treatment. That’s why the Olympics has bailed on its previous hormone-titer criterion for competing in women’s events, and why the International Athletics Council (IAC), which regulates participation in international track and field events, recently barred all transgender women from competing in elite events. In the latter case, the IAC explicitly prioritized “fairness and the integrity” of female competition over inclusion. To my mind, that’s the right decision, and will remain the right decision until we find ways to “level the playing field” for transgender women who want to compete athletically against biological women. (Transgender men are rarely an issue in these decisions since they have an athletic disadvantage against biological men.)
At the time, I didn’t write to the FFRF, but let them know of my objections to the sports issue (not the issue of transgender rights in general) on my blog post. Apparently a lot of FFRF members objected, too, and I got emails from some of them. Some members even resigned from the organization and removed any bequests to the FFRF. I stayed on as an honorary director, even after the FFRF dug in its heels on the issue by claiming that trans rights, including the ‘right’ of transgender women to compete in sports against biological women, was a church/state issue. Why? Because many religious Christian nationalist groups, said the FFRF, fight against trans rights, and so all trans rights thereby become church/state issues: the bailiwick of the FFRF.
I believe the pushback against the FFRF’s stand from some members led the organization to get Patrick Elliott, the FFRF’s senior litigation council, to write the following article that appeared in both the paper and online issue of the organization’s newsletter, Freethought Today. Click to read:
Elliott’s article mentions sports several times, and yes, he’s right: some 0n the religious right are indeed using sports to attack trans rights in general. As he wrote:
We are familiar with this playbook. The Religious Right finds issues to push their religious agenda, but it doesn’t come out and say “religion!” We see this with issues such as abortion, gay marriage and, now, bans of LGBTQ books. Religion-minded groups and lawmakers are fighting a religious fight but they have wised up and are not pointing to the bible as the source of their concern. Instead, they feign concern for competitiveness in girls sports (why have they never cared before?) and the “appropriateness” of school library materials.
But there are plenty of people NOT on the religious right—liberals like me and other members of the FFRF—who firmly believe that trans people should be accorded almost every right enjoyed by non-trans people, but with a few exceptions, including the “right” to compete in athletics against biological women, the “right” to be rape counselors for biological women, and the “right” to be put in a women’s prison if you identify as a woman. Several colleagues and I (all liberals) wrote to the FFRF laying out our objections, and received a polite letter back from co-Presidents Dan Barker and Annie Laurie Gaylor, basically telling us, “Thanks for the advice, but this is a church/state issue, we’re sticking to our guns, and the sports thing isn’t that big a deal anyway.”
So it goes. But I guess the FFRF is still receiving complaints from members about this one issue, as it’s just put up another piece at Freethought Now—this time by Kat Grant, an Equal Justice Works Fellow working for the FFRF. It’s pretty similar to Elliott’s piece above, defending the “right” of secondary-school trans women to compete in athletics against biological issues. After all, it’s a church-state issue!
Click to read:
Again, I have no complaint about most of what Kat Grant says, but there’s one bit about sports that the FFRF is still pushing (emphasis below is mine):
Sexual assault and domestic violence advocates have debunked the “bathroom predator myth” for years, noting that transgender people are more likely to be victims of violent assaults in public bathrooms, rather than perpetrators. Similarly, claims that transgender people are a danger to girls’ and women’s sports are unfounded. Many state school athletic associations have had policies allowing transgender children to play on teams that align with their gender identity for years before they started making headlines, and the Olympics have had trans-inclusive policies since 2004. Yet in competitions where transgender girls and cisgender girls compete together, there is no consistent history of transgender athletes dominating, because there is no consistent correlation between testosterone levels and athletic performance.
The bit in bold is deeply misleading, and in fact mostly wrong. Yes, there were no rules a while back because there were very few trans women seeking to compete athletically against biological women. That number has now grown strongly, and, contrary to Grant, there is a consistent history of “transgender athletes dominating” when they, as trans women, compete against biological women. It’s almost humorous that Grant distorts the data this way.
The claim that there is no “consistent correlation” between testosterone levels and athletic performance” may be true if you look only within biological women, but if you compare men or trans women with biological women, there certainly is a correlation across the groups! That is in fact exactly why the Olympics used to use testosterone levels as a criterion for participation in women’s events: there was an upper limit. (As I said, in the face of the data that even setting an upper testosterone level doesn’t “level the playing field”, the Olympics has thrown up its hands and bailed on the whole issue, saying that each sport has to make its own criteria). And so Grant is also wrong in her claim about the Olympics.
The whole paragraph is misleading, and somebody at the FFRF should be fact-checking this.
The upshot? Well, we’re seeing mission creep in the FFRF, which used to attack more blatant church-state issues like praying in schools or legislatures. (By the way, why isn’t the FFRF making gun control a huge issue given that, like attacks on trans rights, it’s largely the religious who oppose gun control?)
And although trans rights are indeed attacked by Christian nationalists, the sports, rape, and jail issues for trans women are of concern to nonreligious people like me and many others, including J.K. Rowling (you might have heard the podcast about her on the Free Press). If the FFRF is going to take on trans rights, they should stop going down the Chase Strangio road of claiming that any biological male who merely claims to identify as a women, regardless of hormone treatment or surgery, should be recognized as a woman and enjoy all the rights of biological women.
I’ll finish by saying something that I think most rational people would agree with, but with which the FFRF apparently disagrees:
It is unfair, and should not be legal, for a biological male who identifies as a woman—and has had no surgery or hormone treatment—to compete in track and field events against biological women.
Agreed, right? Then you’re opposed to the views of the FFRF.
What mystifies me about all this is that the FFRF has always had a strong feminist slant, beginning with its founder Anne Nicol Gaylor and continuing through today. Many of their stands help defend the rights of women, which is great. But it seems that in this case they’re throwing biological women under the bus to defend the “rights” of biological men to compete in women’s athletics—when those men, deemed “trans women” have a palpable advantage in size, strength, and athletic ability. In other words, the FFRF is prioritizing a declared trans “right” over the rights of women. And that is wrong. This is another example of MacPherson’s Rule, named after reader Diana, which states that “whenever two claimed rights clash, and one of the rights is women’s rights, that is the one that always loses.”
I’ve always been a strong supporter of the FFRF: it’s my very favorite secularist/humanist organization. But this time they’ve gone too far, and have refused to take what most of us would see as a reasonable stand on this issue. I will share this post with them, but I have little hope that they will modify their stand on trans rights so that they don’t trample on women’s rights.
UPDATE: Here’s a relatively new paper showing that, on average, even when you compare men and women with equal muscle size, the men are generally stronger and perform better in weightlifting.
23 thoughts on “The Freedom From Religion Foundation supports the “right” of transgender women to compete in women’s sports, claiming that it’s a church/state issue”
As an amateur sportsman, this debate I find has two aspects. Playing squash, although the objective was to win. But the whole point was to improve and one does that by playing against stronger opposition. So, in the men’s league, I played in, had the occasional woman who was improving their game. No problem.
The issue seems to arise if we are doing sports for fame or monetary gain. I suspect some of the controversies we are experiencing, are more to make a political point as much as anything.
We’re talking mostly about school sports teams here, and the biological women on those teams are objecting to the participation of trans women. The trans women aren’t just practicing to get experience, they are part of regular school and college competition. The point is NOT monetary game, but fair competition. And no, the women on those teams who are objecting are doing so because they rightly consider it unfair, not because they want to make a political point.
rom, the question at issue is, in terms of the example you gave, what would it be like for women players if playing in the men’s league was their *only* option to play — i.e. they had no league of their own from which men were excluded? They would know beforehand that they effectively have no chance of ever winning. Clearly that will have an effect on depressing the motivation for women to enter the sport, to put it mildly.
What about the women’s league having the occasional man playing? How do you think the women would have felt about that?
I can remember playing (in my late twenties) a woman who was in her sixties. I was just learning. She trounced me 9-0, 9-0, 10-9 (I think she was taking pity on me). Turns out she was an ex-English number one.
I think with suitable handicaps (mine was my ability at the time). But to answer your question … if we are playing for fame then it matters, if we are playing for enjoyment I would argue not.
Really? What about transmen being hurt in rugby “for fun”. They are banned from World Rugby. As for giving people handicaps, you know that is unworkable for team sports and also for individual sports.
Our host makes this parenthetic note in passing: “(Transgender men are rarely an issue in these decisions since they have an athletic disadvantage against biological men.)” Don’t we have here the seed of a new “Equity” issue? Equal outcomes for transgender men can only be ensured by barring biological men from competition in men’s sports. We can expect the ACLU (and maybe FFRF too?) to favor this when the issue is raised.
Seriously: the argument that FFRF should weigh in on the sports issue because the Religious Right is against trans rights takes guilt-by-association to a level of parody. If the Religious Right favors highway speeding limits, does that require FFRF to
oppose speed limits? And should Liberals favor jumping out of windows when we discover that Republicans (well, most of them) believe in the existence of gravity?
“Transgender men are rarely an issue in these decisions.”
In some instances, the transmen say the quiet part out loud. Last year in preparation for the 2023 Boston Marathon, a third category for nonbinary runners was established. But some transmen realized they might not be competitive against the transwomen, and argued for a fourth category so that male and female trans people could compete separately.
https://twitter.com/ekaht/status/1569543822656548864
At press time, the Boston Athletic Association web site noted that “Discussions are ongoing with non-binary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all B.A.A. events”, but the 2023 race still has only one nonbinary category.
https://www.baa.org/races/boston-marathon/qualify
The r/atheist subreddit has a thread proclaiming that it’s only Christian bigotry that opposes trans inclusion in women’s sports/spaces, because nobody else could possibly take issue with that.
This is extremely disappointing.
On a more uplifting note, there is this somewhat old story of how trans and other non-binary hockey players have teamed up to play each other. This is one way to solve this whole issue very amicably: https://www.sbnation.com/2020/4/2/21199583/trans-hockey-team-first-ever-friendship-series-boston-pride-hockey
Mark, I like those stories too. More people should play hockey! I played beer league with female players, and some were very good players (I was not!), but all were smaller than almost all the guys and everybody had to be a little more careful about physical contact with the females. Even in non-contact hockey bad outcomes are expected when males play against females. This Quillette story is one example.
https://quillette.com/blog/2022/12/09/ignoring-biological-reality-puts-female-hockey-players-at-risk/
Scroll down for video of a bad injury caused by a huge transwoman hitting a much smaller transman. Only at about half speed but results in a bad head injury. It’s all amicable as you say – all the players responded quickly with compassion. And of course guys get hurt too playing hockey against other guys or just by tripping over the blueline (that was my specialty), but injuries are expected to be more common for females hurt by incidental contact with larger faster males. Any transwoman should be welcome in a men’s game, but I think they should stay out of women’s hockey and not play against transmen or other females. One could say that in both cases the transmen are choosing to play against males, but I wonder how willingly (imagine the backlash against a transman who says it’s unsafe).
edit: A propos of that backlash, the player who was hit from behind and suffered a concussion later described the incident as “playing the puck [followed by] a very odd fall into the boards”, said that talking about this was “sensitive”, and made no mention of having been checked from behind by a much larger male player.
The FFRF seem to be in favour of trans ideology, not on its merits, but purely because right-wing Christians are against it. That is tribalism rather than a reasoned, evidence-based approach.
And anyone who doesn’t accept that, in the vast majority of sports, men overall have a big advantage over women, and that that is the entire point of segregating sports by sex, is not taking a reasoned, evidence-based approach.
It is sad to see the FFRF going the way of too many atheist/humanist organisations in the US and becoming woke.
Like PCC, I sent them an email after last year’s amicus brief, and got the seemingly personal email from Ms Gaylor emphasizing that the case was about a 10 yr old (presumably pre-pubescent) while not mentioning that the law in question would apply to a 17 yo post adolescent male. And I pointed out that just because fundamentalist X’ians were for or against any one thing, didn’t mean that atheists had to take the opposite stand, as in comments #2 and 6.
And there was a personal note about the difficulties faced by a teen aged trans step-grandchild. (I hadn’t said anything about how it would have been very difficult for my daughters to have had to compete with biologic males when they were in HS track and x-country). FFRF’s stance seems rather anti-feminist.
I hadn’t read their latest scribe, knowing what it would likely say, so I thank PCC for doing so and putting it up here. And now I think I’ll respond and tell them, like the ACLU, they’re getting no more dosh from me now nor in my “afterlife.”
I have read Kai Grant’s article and find little to disagree with except the sports issue. The push of the Christian nationalists/Republican Party on the role of transgendered people in American society is one skirmish in the many front culture war to establish a theocracy in the United States. The FFRF clearly realizes this and has apparently chosen to fight the Christian nationalists on every front. I applaud them from this. So, why do they support transgender women participating in women’s sports? I think there are two possibilities: 1) they don’t understand the science or 2) they choose to ignore the science because their political strategy is never give an inch to the Christian nationalists, regardless of what the issue may be.
If they have adopted a “never give an inch” strategy, it seems to be a poor one in this instance. It may be a boon to the Christian nationalists if most people that have an opinion on this issue think that transgendered women should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports. In other words, the religious right could use the FFRF’s position as a wedge to deny transgendered their legitimate rights in other areas. In regard to this issue, the FFRF has ignored the big picture. The Christian nationalists/religious right/Republican Party are banking their hope for political dominance via the culture wars. Economic and foreign policy issues are sideshows. Their secular opponents need to understand that a good general in this war will not fight battles that are likely unwinnable. Good generals will not waste their resources, in this case political capital and public support. The FFRF should disengage from this battle and prepare for the later ones that will really count.
I have no idea why the FFRF has evolved to this direction. But it walks and talks and quacks like its because it has been infiltrated by people who came in with the evidence-free ideologies in the first place.
This will all become moot …. if.when “Congress” finishes passing the “Equality Act.” which has been floated many times, never passed. It has all the Woke identity categories in it. This “Equality Act” is a proposed vast widening of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/5/text
I love how it lists grievances to be fixed, and then says “and for other purposes.”
I am only slightly exaggerating when I say this Act widens public accommodation basically to “all of reality.” For instance, it includes “goods and services,” which is nearly everything humans do with each other, so this is “nationalizing privacy.” It gives Government (the State) criminal basis for thoughts/motivations leading to contract decisions. For instance, if I for any reason decline to contract to fill a custom order for a cake, being a baker. Government has to either a) forbid declining for any reason; or b) “investigate the motive” for declining, and then “adjudicate” if my transgression is subsumed under The Act. If that is not Thought Police, I don’t know what is.
Gist: you are not allowed to decline to engage with someone for any reason if deemed to “discriminate” by …. by everything Woke declares to be mean. I predict it will extend to “having a dislike” of a person as a criminal act — which is why Woke forced dictionaries to wedge “dislike” into the definition of “phobia.”
Perhaps it is time for moderate Democrats to reexamine the concept of government prosecuting crimes of “discrimination” AKA for 1) declining to contract/engage; and 2) thoughts. Does “public accommodation” really extend to all of human endeavor? Do you see how the ‘first flush’ of this act, when ridden up the mountain by activists, will answer ‘yes’ to that — “everything is public.” [“The personal life is dead in Russia.” ~ Strelnikov to Yuri Zhivago.]
Try keeping a 240 lb. male linebacker from forcing his way onto the girls swim team after this “Equality Act” goes into effect.
There are a good number of people on both the left and right advocating against the insanity of the Equality Act.
Ironic. Trans Ideology (distinct from gender dysphoria and those who suffer from it) IS a religion.
Here’s an excerpt from an essay by an 8 year old. She quotes:
“In a review article by Emma N. Hilton and Tommy R. Lundberg titled “Transgender Women in the Female Category of Sport: Perspectives on Testosterone Suppression and Performance Advantage,” they found that:
Males have: larger and denser muscle mass, and stiffer connective tissue, with associated capacity to exert greater muscular force more rapidly and efficiently; reduced fat mass, and different distribution of body fat and lean muscle mass, which increases power to weight ratios and upper to lower limb strength in sports where this may be a crucial determinant of success; longer and larger skeletal structure, which creates advantages in sports where levers influence force application, where longer limb/digit length is favorable, and where height, mass and proportions are directly responsible for performance capacity; superior cardiovascular and respiratory function, with larger blood and heart volumes, higher hemoglobin concentration, greater cross-sectional area of the trachea and lower oxygen cost of respiration.”
You can read the full essay here:
https://www.realityslaststand.com/p/an-8th-grade-girl-explains-why-male
Someone should forward this young girl’s essay to the FFRF.
I’m coming around to the view that trans and gender ideology is indeed our newest secular religion, and shares many of the markers of a religion in that one is not allowed to question its orthodoxies and there are social rewards for displaying allegiance to the ideology. And of course, sanctions for not towing the line. So FFRF has really tied itself into a gordian knot here, especially as trans ideology becomes more widely accepted into government policy.
Somewhat related to this thread: I came across this article yesterday, written by a gender nonconforming biologist who conflates sex and sexual development in an effort to promote this new religion. Maybe others will find it interesting:
https://www.jfmclaughlin.org/blog/trans-inclusion-in-the-biology-classroom
US eighth grade is not 8 years old. 🙂 8-yr-olds can’t write like that, though 13-yr-olds can.
I don’t understand why you claim that trans ideology is a religion. Please explain.
Who are you asking? I didn’t make that claim.