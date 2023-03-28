Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s the Cruelest Day: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and National Black Forest Cake Day, a cream-covered cake made with layers of chocolate cake separated with cream filling and cherries. Good, no? Here’s one:

It’s also Eat An Edy’s Pie Day (formerly “Eskimo Pie”, not changed to “Inuit Pie”), National Hot Tub Day, Weed Appreciation Day (they’re not talking about cannabis), Serfs Emancipation Day in Tibet, and Respect Your Cat Day. Here is Mishka, an English shorthair staffed by Jay and Anna:

There’s also a Google Doodle today (click below to go to its links) honoring Justine Siegemund (1636-1705), who, according to Wikipedia, “was a Silesian midwife, whose book, Court Midwife (1690) was the most read, female-published German obstetrical manual.”

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the March 28 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Another week, another school shooting, this time in Nashville, where six people died at the hands of a woman shooter

A 28-year-old from Nashville fatally shot three children and three adults on Monday at a private Christian elementary school, officials said, leaving behind writings and detailed maps of the school and its security protocols. In the latest episode of gun violence that has devastated American families and communities, the assailant opened fire just after 10 a.m. inside the Covenant School, in the affluent Green Hills neighborhood, where children in preschool through sixth grade had just begun their final full week of classes before Easter break. The shooter, who the police identified as Audrey E. Hale, had entered the building by firing through a side door, armed with two assault-style weapons and a handgun, according to John Drake, the chief of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and went to the second floor, firing shots before being killed by the police. Chief Drake said that the assailant was “at one point a student” at the school. Surveillance video released by the police on Monday night showed the shooter drive up to the school in what the police described as a Honda Fit. In the clip, two sets of glass doors shatter from bullets before the assailant ducks into the building through the broken glass. Wearing camouflage pants, a black vest and a backward red baseball cap, the assailant walks through rooms and hallways with a weapon drawn. At one point, the shooter can be seen walking in and out of the church office and down a hallway past the children’s ministry, as the lights of what appear to be a fire alarm flash.

The shooter has been identified in different reports as either a trans man or trans woman; here’s what the NYT says: There was confusion about the gender identity of the assailant in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Chief Drake said the shooter identified as transgender. Officials used “she” and “her” to refer to the shooter, but, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, the shooter appeared to identify as male in recent months. After the attack, Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, but you know the chances of that are exactly zero. I keep calling for more restrictions on guns, as do many Americans, but the chances of that are also zero. What was that old bromide about changing the things you can, and accepting the things you can’t? I cannot accept that every two weeks people die because we have a crazy amount of guns in this country.

*After announcing a plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary system, which caused Israelis to riot en masse, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed off, This is a really contentious issue and I’m trying to read about it, but it turns out that it’s more complicated than I thought. So far, I have no dogs in this fight but want to report on Netanyahu’s about face. I’m going to read two long articles about this tortuous debate; one of them is here and the other here.

“Out of national responsibility, from a desire to prevent the nation from being torn apart, I am calling to suspend the legislation,” said Netanyahu, adding that he reached the decision with the agreement of the majority of his coalition members.“When there is a possibility to prevent a civil war through negotiations, I will give a time-out for negotiations.” he said.

The plan to remake the courts — which would give Netanyahu’s government greater power to handpick judges, including those presiding over Netanyahu’s corruption trial, in which he is charged in three cases and faces potential prison time — has pitted liberal and secular Jewish Israelis against more right-wing and religiously conservative citizens, along a fault line long in emerging. An explanation of the proposed reform is below. Clearly the attempt to control judges presiding over Netanyahu’s trial stinks of mendacity, but the problem is that Israel has no constitution, and the Supreme Court sometimes makes decisions not on whether something conforms to the Constitution-equivalent “basic laws,” but based on whether they consider a law “reasonable.” It’s that criterion that I’m trying to find out more about. The controversy stems from several bills amending Israel’s “basic laws” — legally equivalent to constitutional amendments — which would grant Knesset lawmakers control over judicial appointments, eliminate judicial review of legislation and allow parliament to vote down Supreme Court decisions. Effectively, these changes would mean “there is no legal boundary to government,” said Aeyal Gross, a professor of constitutional and international law at Tel Aviv University. “A government with no limits totally undermines any idea of democracy.” In Israel’s parliamentary system, the Supreme Court has been seen as the sole check on lawmakers and the prime minister. Israel’s high court both reviews appeals from lower courts and hears petitions filed against the government and public bodies. It has struck down laws targeting Ukrainian refugees and African asylum seekers and has delayed the eviction of Palestinians in a sensitive Jerusalem neighborhood. In other cases, rights groups say, it has upheld key violations of Palestinian rights. *Can it be that the conservative Supreme Court actually agrees with the Biden administration on something? Apparently, and that something is the argument that it’s illegal to encourage foreigners to come to America illegally. This was in a case that upheld the right to encouragement on First Amendment grounds. Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared inclined to uphold a federal law that made it a crime to encourage illegal immigration, signaling agreement with President Joe Biden’s administration that the measure does not violate constitutional free speech protections. The justices heard arguments in the administration’s appeal of a lower court’s decision in a case from California to strike down the decades-old provision, part of a larger immigration statute, as overly broad because it may criminalize legitimate speech protected by the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. The case involves a man named Helaman Hansen who deceived immigrants through a phony “adult adoption” program and was convicted in 2017 of violating that law and others. In invalidating the law, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out Hansen’s conviction for violating the provision, which bars inducing or encouraging noncitizens “to come to, enter or reside” in the United States illegally, including for financial gain. The 9th Circuit upheld Hansen’s convictions on mail and wire fraud charges. The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority. Its conservative justices appeared to agree with Biden’s administration that the law does not cover certain hypothetical scenarios that concerned the 9th Circuit, such as simply encouraging immigrants in the country illegally to remain in the United States or advising them about available social services. The law targets only facilitating or soliciting unlawful conduct, not “general advocacy,” the administration argued. . . .Biden’s administration urged the justices to restore an “important tool for combating activities that exacerbate unlawful immigration,” particularly because of the high volume of immigration-related litigation and criminal prosecutions that occur in the states covered by the 9th Circuit. A ruling is due by the end of June. So we may soon we have yet another case of speech that is not legally protected by the First Amendment. I am surprised, though, that Biden is trying to do anything to restrict immigration. *The NYT has a “build your own college rankings” article, in which you take the criteria below and move the slider towards the right for each criterion to show how important it is for you. The article then tells you which colleges are right for you: After I moved my sliders, the article spit out these as my top six colleges: They want me to go to CUNY, one of the schools reported to be most ridden with anti-Semitism in America! And the University of Florida is a party school, when I ranked partying as of zero priority. Something is wrong here1

*And a bit of persiflage-y news about the late Queen Elizabeth, who apparently specified what “state gift” she wanted from Germany:

Two horses fit for a queen, please. That’s what Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II had asked for as a gift during her state visit to Germany in 1978, weekly Der Spiegel reported Monday. The expensive present raised eyebrows among German bureaucrats at the time, who noted that the Holsteiner and the gray Elizabeth requested cost more than any other offering made to a visiting head of state since the end of World War II. Nevertheless, Germany’s then-President Walter Scheel approved the gift in the interests of good bilateral relations, Der Spiegel reported citing previously confidential archive papers. The magazine reported that the papers also noted the late monarch’s aperitif preferences — gin and tonic — and dislike of helicopters.

I didn’t know that heads of state could request special gifts from other heads of state, but this all sounds a bit greedy to me–and not like the Elizabeth I’ve heard about. However, she does have good taste in aperitifs, though I would have liked her better had she chosen a Campari and soda—or a very dry fino sherry.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is very upset:

Hili: I’m horrified. A: Of what? Hili: The state of the world.

In Polish:

And a picture of Szaron:

From David:

From Nicole:

And a cartoon from Thomas (I can’t make out who drew the cartoon):

God and Titania McGrath have pretty much stopped tweeting, which is a great shame. But we must move on, and Masih Alinejad is a reliable source of tweets about the situation in Iran.

Piers Morgan seems shocked that Richard Dawkins really is an atheist, and doesn’t believe in souls or an afterlife:

Richard Dawkins says he doesn't believe that a spirit or soul survives after death, but tells Piers he would be "pleasantly surprised" if proved wrong. "I fear the process of dying but when you're dead, you don't know anything."@RichardDawkins | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/W6f9I3aLmY — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 20, 2023

Two tweet from Barry. All of these roosters need more practice, but the one in the second tweet has good lung capacity! Sound on, but maybe not too high. . .

From Malcolm. Perhaps this cat has something wrong with its rear legs, but it doesn’t look like it. Even if it does, this is a remarkable ability.

Cats are so weird 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0dZ1JRsWbw — Pier Pets (@PierPets) March 25, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a girl gassed at 14:

28 March 1930 | A Jewish girl, Olga Meszaros, was born in Paris. She lived in Cluj. In 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/UbMHBCY2oE — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 28, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. The last known thylacine (Thylacinus cynocephalus: the marsupial “Tasmanian wolf”) died in a zoo in 1938, but many people thought they were still out there in the wild. People still report sightings, but there have been no pictures or reliable evidence. These new data suggest that the animal lived on until recently. (I think it’s extinct, but one can hope. )

Researchers have created an incredibly valuable database of 1237 alleged #thylacine sightings, and modelled their likelihood of being true. Their concusion is that #thylacines most likely persisted into the last few decades.

We lived alongside them.

🔖 https://t.co/WcWTqnWs1n pic.twitter.com/qMVTheCgqI — Jack Ashby (@JackDAshby) March 24, 2023

Here’s some colorized footage of the last one known:

The French manage to enjoy their cafes despite what’s going on over there: