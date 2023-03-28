Today’s photos are of a Swim with Otters by reader Michael Glenister. His intro is indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. The organization appears to be devoted to rehabilitation, conservation, and acquainting children with nature.

I recently took a trip to San Diego to cross off a bucket list item – swimming with river otters. A group called Nurtured by Nature, offers 1 hour swim with their otters, plus interactions with their other animals, which include armadillos, lemurs, and capybara’s. Attached are a few of my photos. We had to wear swim masks with the otters to avoid passing on any diseases to the animals.