Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Sunday, March 19, 2023, and National Oatmeal Cookie Day. This is my least favorite cookie, though they can be made edible with the addition of chocolate chips.

It’s also National Chocolate Caramel Day, National Poultry Day, Minna Canth‘s Birthday and the Day of Equality (she was a writer and feminist in Finland) Buzzard Day, explained this way:

Each year on March 15, turkey vultures, or buzzards, return to Hinckley, a township in Medina County, Ohio. Observers watch them as they arrive at Buzzard Roost inside of Hinckley Reservation, a Cleveland Metropark. Here they nest in trees along Whipps Ledges. The area is an ideal nesting ground for buzzards because of its open fields, rocky ledges, and forests. In 1957, Walter Nawalaniec, a Cleveland Metroparks ranger, told Cleveland Press reporter Robert Bordner that he had seen buzzards return to Hinckley on March 15 for the past six years. He also told Bordner that his predecessor, Charlie Willard, had kept a log of them returning on the date for 23 years prior to that. On February 15, Bordner published a story that predicted the buzzards would return in exactly one month. Like clockwork, the buzzards arrived on Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m

Here’s a video showing the buzzards’ return to Hinkley (and a guy in a weird turkey vulture costume). But the Official Spotter spots one!

Speaking of clockwork, today’s also the celebrated “Return of the Swallow”, the annual observance of the swallows‘ return to Mission San Juan Capistrano in California. However, the swallows are nowhere near as regular as the buzzards. But here’s der Bingele singing about their return (Pat Boone also did this song):

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the March 19 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*I never thought I’d see the day, especially if it involved the crime of paying hush money to a porn star. Yes, it now looks like ex-President Donald Trump, the randy Orange Man, will be charged with a crime and will have to appear in a New York court. The crime was covering up the payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump had sex (probably once). This is on top of other criminal investigations of his behavior with respect to the Georgia election and of possession of classified government documents.

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Even as a Trump lawyer and spokesperson said there had been no communication from prosecutors, Trump declared in a post on his social media platform that he expects to be taken into custody on Tuesday. His message seemed designed to preempt a formal announcement from prosecutors and to galvanize outrage from his base of supporters in advance of widely anticipated charges. Within hours, he sent a fundraising email to supporters while influential Republicans in Congress issued statements in his defense. In a later post that went beyond simply exhorting loyalists to protest about his legal peril, the 2024 presidential candidate directed his overarching ire in all capital letters at the Biden administration and raised the prospect of civil unrest: “IT’S TIME!!!” he wrote. “WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!” . . .Law-enforcement officials, including from the district attorney’s office and the New York Police Department, held a meeting late this week to discuss preliminary security plans for a potential Trump indictment, according to people familiar with the matter. The officials were planning for Mr. Trump to face the charges in New York as soon as this coming week, the people said. The precise charges that the prosecutors are considering aren’t known, but the office has looked at charging Mr. Trump with a felony version of a state offense for falsifying business records. The offense is a low-level felony that carries no requirement of prison time. Charging that offense as a felony requires connecting it to another crime, which could bring a host of legal challenges for prosecutors.

For this, at least, he doesn’t seem likely to be LOCKED UP even if convicted, and there seem to be some people who think that it would be unseemly for a former President to go to jail for anything. But that’s stupid. Lady Justice wears a blindfold because we’re all equal in the sight of the law (or absence thereof), and if he’s ultimately convicted of any crime for which the normal sentence is prison time, then to jail he should go. Not for retribution or reform, but to get him out of civilized society, where he’s a menace.

*Alex Jones, in the hole for nearly $1.5 BILLION to pay families whom he defamed in his false claims about the Sandy Hook shooting, is now trying to evade payment by declaring bankruptcy in a way allowed for small businesses, and then transferring his many millions to other places.

The Infowars conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones, who faces more than $1.4 billion in legal damages for defaming the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, has devised a new way to taunt them: wriggling out of paying them the money they are owed. Mr. Jones, who has an estimated net worth as high as $270 million, declared both business and personal bankruptcy last year as the families won historic verdicts in two lawsuits over his lies about the 2012 shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. A New York Times review of financial documents and court records filed over the past year found that Mr. Jones has transferred millions of dollars in property, cash and business deals to family and friends, including to a new company run by his former personal trainer, all potentially out of reach of creditors. He has also spent heavily on luxuries, including $80,000 on a private jet, bodyguards and a rented villa while he was in Connecticut to testify at a trial last fall. “If anybody thinks they’re shutting me down, they’re mistaken,” Mr. Jones said on his new podcast last month. The families now face a stark reality. It is not clear whether they will ever collect a significant portion of the assets Mr. Jones has transferred. So their ability to get anything remotely close to the jury awards is inextricably tied to Mr. Jones’s capacity to make a living as the purveyor of lies — including that the shooting was a hoax, the parents were actors and the children did not really die — that ignited years of torment and threats against them. Lawyers for Mr. Jones said in a filing late last year that “any argument that Jones must give up his public life, or discontinue public discourse, is contrary to supporting his ability to fund a plan and pay creditors.”

If there was a just god (though there’s no god), Jones would have to pay up and keep paying up till his fine was paid. But he hasn’t paid a penny to any person claiming damages–only to his lawyers. And he’s hasn’t even filed an income tax return since 2020. What’s up with that?

*Wyoming became the first U.S. state to outlaw the use of pills for abortion, That is, even though some other states ban nearly all types of abortions, Wyoming became the first state to ban medication abortions as a separate issue from banning abortion services themselves.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill Friday night prohibiting abortion pills in the state and also allowed a separate measure restricting abortion to become law without his signature. The pills are already banned in 13 states with blanket bans on all forms of abortion, and 15 states already have limited access to abortion pills. The Republican governor’s decision comes after the issue of access to abortion pills took center stage this week in a Texas court. A federal judge there raised questions about a Christian group’s effort to overturn the decades-old U.S. approval of a leading abortion drug, mifepristone.

Medication abortions became the preferred method for ending pregnancy in the U.S. even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling that protected the right to abortion for nearly five decades. A two-pill combination of mifepristone and another drug is the most common form of abortion in the U.S. Wyoming’s ban on abortion pills would take effect in July, pending any legal action that could potentially delay that. The implementation date of the sweeping legislation banning all abortions that Gordon allowed to go into law is not specified in the bill. With an earlier ban tied up in court, abortion currently remains legal in the state up to viability, or when the fetus could survive outside the womb.

Despite a majority of Americans favoring abortion choice along the Roe v. Wade lines, these people just can’t wait to take total control over women’s bodies. And Texas’s overturning FDA approval of the two-drug combination used in most abortions could have the effect of taking that drug away from all Americans. That cannot possibly stand—but of course the Supreme Court could do anything, including something that odious.

*Over at The Free Press, Nellie Bowles produces another snarky and absorbing weekly news summary, “TGIF: Death of the Tech Bro“. I proffer three of her items:

→ Let’s feed kids even worse food: Kraft Heinz has struck a major deal with the U.S. government to provide Lunchables as official school meals. The goal of the movement that says there’s no such thing as unhealthy food is to sell us more junk food. And it’s working beautifully for adults. The holy grail, though, is getting even more children eating junk food, since that gets their taste buds set on it for life. This meets perfectly with the movement to spend less on public school food. And from this unholy matrimony of trash, the school Lunchable is born. When I’m the fascist leader, everyone involved with this deal will be sent to Lunchables-affiliate jail. There’s no joke here. Just cold hard jail time, as cold and hard as a Lunchables mini pizza.

Lunchables (go here) are not healthy; they are full of fats and sugars.

→ Abolish prosecution: Abolishing the police was too politically toxic. But abolishing prosecution is quieter and just as effective. Abolishing prosecution is just a nice plan between nice lawyers, who all agreed at Yale that prosecuting crimes is bad. That’s what’s happening in Washington, D.C., where prosecutors are simply choosing not to prosecute at all. Here I’m pulling from a great site called DC Crime Facts.

I thought this was a joke but it isn’t. Check the link:

→ San Francisco Board of Supervisors backs $5M reparations to every black resident: A city-appointed reparations panel brought their proposal to the Board this week and was met with unanimous support. The reparations plan includes “$5 million to every eligible Black adult, the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family.” The reparations panel now continues its work and will return with a final proposal in June. There’s a lot that’s weird here. San Francisco history is by no means perfect—I’m thinking of the underpaid Chinese railroad workers; I’m thinking of Japanese internment camps. But San Francisco never had slaves. Which means that many people whose ancestors never had slaves are now going to pay people whose ancestors never were slaves. The plan would cost an estimated $600,000 per household. Just out of morbid curiosity about what literally happens to the city if this plan goes through, I’m in favor. Also, after the exodus of people fleeing to avoid this new tax, there’ll be a lot of nice properties around for cheap. I’d like one of those. So let’s do this.

*Am I going to be called a bigot if I deem this story “sooooo Italian”? I don’t think so, for it’s not only typical of the culture, but cool and, in this case, useful. Yes, the Italian team is going to have an espresso machine in its dugout at an event I didn’t know existed: the World Baseball Classic. Here’s the entire AP story:

Old-time baseball players would be appalled. Italy’s dugout at the World Baseball Classic comes outfitted with an espresso machine. And it’s getting lots of attention. “We are kind of shocked, actually, because this is something in Italian culture that’s sort of like water. I mean, coffee would be right after water,” Italy manager Mike Piazza said. Piazza said he was content with the Nespresso machine in the dugout, but dissatisfied the coffee was being served in a paper cup and not a ceramic one. “I don’t like espresso out of a paper cup. It’s kind of sacrilege,” Piazza said. “But when it’s the only option you have, you have to deal with it. Maybe next time we’ll bring the metallic machine with the copper eagle on the top and someone in there knocking espressos out. You have to make the most with the tools you have.” Andre Marcon, the president of the Italian Baseball Federation, said he was content with the exposure Italian baseball was getting — even for its coffee habits. “Right now we are the most followed national team for a series of things which took place connected to our ‘good old Italian customs’,” Marcon said.

Yay for the Italian manager for beefing about paper cups–that’s DEATH to espresso! And imagine how energized the players will be!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sharpening her claws outside, although she also likes Malgorzata’s chair

Hili: The lilac bush on this corner of the house has the best bark. A: In what way? Hili: Not too soft and not too hard.

In Polish:

Hili: Krzak bzu na tym rogu ma najlepszą korę. Ja: Pod jakim względem? Hili: Nie za miękką i nie za twardą.

And a photo I took of the venerable and adorable Szaron:

Speaking of woke, this is from reader Pliny the in Between’s cartoon “Far Corner Cafe” (click to enlarge)

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

From the same site (a goldmine of idiocy). Are they trying to deceive people into buying the world’s most repugnant vegetable?

From Masih translated from the Farsi:

In Kurdistan, they don’t mourn, they don’t hug the knees of grief, but they turn every event into a protest movement and fan the flames of revolution. This is a picture of the ceremony #Homan Abdullahi of an innocent young man who was shot dead by IRGC soldiers. Homan’s mother recited a revolutionary poem in Kurdish yesterday for her son and all the innocent children of the revolution. His father also addressed the Islamic Republic in Farsi and said, your government will be overthrown. The song that is played is by the militant singer Nasser Razazi with a poem by Shirko Bikes, known as the world’s poetry emperor: In the rain of the good news season, that you rain on us You are not dead and you are still alive…

#Mehsa Amini

#WomanLifeFreedom

در کردستان عزاداری نمیکنند، زانوی غم بغل نمی‌کنند، بلکه هر مراسم را به حرکتی اعتراضی تبدیل می‌کنند و در آتش انقلاب می‌دمند. این تصویری است از مراسم #هومن_عبداللهی جوان بی‌گناهی که به ضرب گلوله سربازان سپاه کشته شد. مادر هومن دیروز شعری انقلابی را به زبان کردی برای فرزندش و همه… https://t.co/lOSORJWGzL pic.twitter.com/XAVngdU791 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 18, 2023

Zelensky on the International Criminal Court’s indictment of Putin for war Crimes (there are subtitles in English):

International Criminal Court issues warrant of arrest for Putin. The historic decision, from which historical responsibility will begin. pic.twitter.com/cUW0WbeGKJ — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 17, 2023

From Malcolm; I’m not sure what this is all about:

From Gravelinspector, a thieving moggy but clearly not Jewish. The tweeter is Janina Ramirez.

Crying with laughter. My old toothless ex-homeless cat Monsieur has just come home with his catch from hunting. Is it a mouse? Is it a bird? No, it’s someone’s perfectly cooked pork steak!!!! I think my neighbours may be having a word… 🤣🤣🤣🥩🥩🥩 — Dr Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) March 14, 2023

From Barry. a.) the gator is strong; b.) the guy is either brave or nuts:

🐊😳 FL GATOR VS FENCE! This giant alligator in SWFL walked up to a fence in Florida and bent the metal bars as it forced its way through. 📍 Placida, FL 📹: Eric Dagg pic.twitter.com/07Hi2tosud — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) March 13, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a woman, her three siblings, and father all died in the camp:

19 March 1922 | A German Jewish woman, Sara Jacobson, was born in Hamburg. She lived in Amsterdam. In August 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz together with her father Naphtali and three siblings: Bernhard, Dina and Ernst. None of them survived. pic.twitter.com/pW1fD6oqf9 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 19, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. Read more about the story here (she’s accused of using meth, too, but an autopsy of the fetus shows that its death wasn’t due to the drug):

20 year-old Native American woman, Brittney Poolaw, was convicted by an Oklahoma jury of manslaughter for the death of her 17-week-old, nonviable fetus. She faces four years in prison for a miscarriage she suffered less than halfway through her pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/L4miIxgLMY — MP Arizona☀️🏳️‍🌈💙🌵🐕🐕‍🦺🫂💦🏜🐟🌴🎙🌎🌻♍️🌊 (@AzPetrich) March 17, 2023

Cat on a plane! What happened to it?

On last night’s @JetBlue flight, ONT-JFK: “Is anyone missing a CAT. A grey-and-white CAT.” Yes I woke up for this. pic.twitter.com/XE5ywPM9x7 — Yi Shun Lai (賴儀遜) (@gooddirt) March 17, 2023

The answer:

The cat’s owner was found!! It had escaped from its carrier and was roaming the plane. — Yi Shun Lai (賴儀遜) (@gooddirt) March 17, 2023

Matthew says this is “the only dog I [Jerry] could ever possibly own”: