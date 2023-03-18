Reader Divy called my attention to this bit from Bill Maher’s latest show, saying, “Great message. I LOLED at Jesusippii.”
Maher goes on about the divisions within both Democrats and Republicans—divisions that would make it impossible to have coherent new “countries” that secede within the United States. His message: regardless of our messy and fractious country.
“We could just stick with the one [America]—the one where everybody gets to disagree on everything except for one thing: you have to want to stay in the marriage. You can’t call yourself a patriot of the United States and not be for the ‘united’ part.”
Sadly, this message will fall on deaf ears.
5 thoughts on “Maher on political division and national divorce”
Maher (re: TFG DJT): “Big talk from a guy that can’t even shut-up his girlfriends.” 9.99 * 10^99 points for nailing it!
Nice bit by Maher, though one should hope that none of this need be explained to thinking Americans.
The blue and the red are in a terrible marriage, contempt and hatred are overflowing, and a reconciliation between the parties seems more and more unlikely. Just today the NYT posted an article about conservative residents of eastern Oregon agitating for secession from the western part of the state with the east possibly becoming part of conservative Idaho. Yet, even in this relatively “easy” case many practicalities would make this eventuality becoming reality very difficult. On a national scale, a thousand questions would have to be answered before the divorce could become effectuated. In contrast to 1861 where there was a natural division between slave and non-slave states (although even then there was no monolithic agreement among the residents of the states in regard to slavery), today the distribution of red and blue people in the states is very marbled, thus making separation next to impossible.
Among the thousands of questions that would need to be answered before separation could take place, here are few outstanding ones:
1. Why assume that separation would take place on a state-by-state basis? Maybe the demand would be for separation would be on a county-by-county basis. If so, who would decide this? Would, for example, northern Illinois be content being a blue island in a vast red sea?
2. Who are the individuals be chosen to negotiate the separation? Would there have to be such people elected by statewide elections or by some other means?
3. How would the economic and monetary systems be divided between the two nations?
4. How would the military (including nuclear weapons) be divided among the nations?
5. Who would write the new constitutions for the two countries?
6. Would passports be necessary for people to travel between red and blue areas?
7. Even if the greatest political miracle of all time took place and agreement on separation was reached, how would the new countries treat and accommodate the tens of millions of people that would desire to migrate to the country of their ideological liking?
Thus, as much as millions of blue and red people would like it nothing better to be free of their detestable neighbors, this cannot happen peacefully or probably at all. This means that the love free marriage will continue until one of the partners no longer exists. It means that short of national reconciliation, each partner will try to crush and gain dominance over the other. This is why the future is so ominous.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/18/us/oregon-secession-greater-idaho.html
Aside from all these issues, the idea of separation ignores the historic areas of conflict like access to the Pacific and who controls the Mississippi. The whole idea is ridiculous.
Separatism is never the answer.