Maher on political division and national divorce

Reader Divy called my attention to this bit from Bill Maher’s latest show, saying, “Great message. I LOLED at Jesusippii.”

Maher goes on about the divisions within both Democrats and Republicans—divisions that would make it impossible to have coherent new “countries” that secede within the United States. His message: regardless of our messy and fractious country.

“We could just stick with the one [America]—the one where everybody gets to disagree on everything except for one thing: you have to want to stay in the marriage. You can’t call yourself a patriot of the United States and not be for the ‘united’ part.”

Sadly, this message will fall on deaf ears.