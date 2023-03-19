It’s Sunday, and John Avise is here with his collection of themed bird photos. His narrative and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Building Birds Several avian species are named after human buildings (such as houses or related structures, or parts thereof). Such birds provide the theme for this Sunday’s post. Except where otherwise indicated, all photographs were taken here in Southern California. House Wren, Troglodytes aedon:

Another House Wren:

House Finch male, Haemorhous mexicanus:

House Finch female:

House Sparrow male, Passer domesticus (don’t forget that it’s World Sparrow Day):

House Sparrow female:

House Sparrow pair:

Chimney Swift, Chaetura pelagica (Georgia):

Barn Owl, Tyto alba:

Barn Owl head portrait:

Barn Swallow, Hirundo rustica:

Barn Swallow flying: