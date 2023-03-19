Nick Cohen on Wokeism

Nick Cohen seems to have retired from mainstream journalism to write on Substack, which is a shame as I always liked to read him in The Observer. All Wikipedia says is this:

Cohen’s last column for The Observer was published in July 2022.[11] In December 2022, he began publishing on Substack. In January 2023, the Press Gazette reported that he had resigned from The Observer on “health grounds”.

Well, as long as he keeps writing I guess it’s okay. I’ve always liked his writing, particularly his books on free speech and censorship.

Right now Cohen’s writing a several-part series on Substack (Writing from London) about Christopher Hitchens. The first piece, “Whatever happened to New Atheism?“, was okay, but I decided not to highlight it here because I perceived a lack of substance. What I will highlight is part 2 of the series, since it deals in part with “Wokeism”, a term that seems to divide people but one I’ll continue to use as a pejorative name for what I once called “regressive liberalism” or “authoritarian Leftism”. Click below to read, but subscribe if you read Cohen regularly. At the bottom I’ve also put a bonus video of Hitchens taken from Cohen’s post.

Cohen begins by referring to this notorious tweet by conservative author Bethany Mandel, whose new book, Stolen Youth: How Radicals are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation, targets adults for inculcating children with wokeism. Despite that, Mandel couldn’t even define “woke” when asked:

LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" pic.twitter.com/uwRSSH0LaM — The Vanguard (@vanguard_pod) March 14, 2023

Well, “woke” as Mandel uses it isn’t that hard to define. We’ve talked about how Freddie DeBoer construes it, and readers chimed in with James Lindsay’s definition (DeBoer’s is more a characterization than a definition, but the two show a lot of overlap). Liberals, says Cohen, used Mandel’s befuddlement to show that wokeness doesn’t really exist, and the Left is the same as it ever was. But Cohen says no, that’s not true (like me, he’s in the “center Left”, which used to be the “regular Left”):

Mandel’s inability to define her terms supposedly proved that today’s liberal-left is no different from its predecessors. The best retort I have read recently comes in a new book from the American writer Matt Johnson How Hitchens can Save the Left: Rediscovering Fearless Liberalism in an Age of Counter-Enlightenment. Johnson offers more than an examination of Christopher Hitchens’s life and thought. His research takes him from the controversies about the Russian Revolution to today’s culture wars. No one reading it can deny that there has been a jolting cultural change in the US left over the past 10-15 years. I cannot see why progressives would deny it, unless they want to place their ideology beyond the normal bounds of debate. Two ideas can be true simultaneously. A new and distinct “woke” ideology developed after 2010 in American academia, and boorish right-wingers use “woke” to mean “whatever I don’t like”.

I read Johnson’s book, and have to say that despite my admiration for Hitchens I didn’t enjoy it a lot, perhaps because I’ve read so much about Hitchens. I won’t say you shouldn’t read Johnson’s book, because I can’t remember exactly why it didn’t enthrall me. If you want it, you can buy it in the US here, though I note that it’s not selling like hotcakes.

Like Cohen’s first piece, this ibw is a bit disjointed, for Cohen immediately moves from wokeness to censorship without a transition statement. I presume he’s referring to how the woke use social media to quash ideas they don’t like, and to their hypocrisy and censorship, though he takes digs at the right as well.

Here’s a bit of that section; the topic is the Jyllands-Posten cartoons in Denmark that satirized Islam and Muhammad and eventually provoked offended Muslims to rioting and murder:

When Hitchens discussed the violence on CNN, he was not in the least surprised that the station refused to show the cartoons. CNN was not censoring to spare the feelings conservative Muslims, he told the host, but “because you’re frightened of retaliation and intimidation”. Astonishingly, the host agreed. I cannot overemphasise how rare it is to hear admissions of fear. Journalists, writers and artists of all kinds want to pose as truth-tellers. They do not admit that fear drives them to self-censor. The first and hardest task in fighting censorship is to admit that censorship exists, and they regularly fail it. Instead of facing reality, the liberal media of 20-years ago accepted a justification from the regressive left. In the 1990s/2000s, exposing an ultra-reactionary Islamist movement was “punching down,” it said. Satire or indeed sober secular critiques hurt the feelings of religious conservatives in the UK or US and inflamed racism. There was truth in this, the far right of the day did indeed begin to target Muslims above any other minority. But the regressive left of the time showed virtually no concern for the interests of secular people of Muslim heritage or of the victims of the theocracy in Iran and Afghanistan, whose oppressors were men with terrifying power. (Punching them could not plausibly be described as “punching down”.)

I still think that Leftists and liberal feminists don’t pay nearly enough attention to the oppression of women elsewhere in the world, especially when the women are oppressed by Muslims, who, considered “people of color”, must be excused of all oppression. One of the most cringeworthy aspects of the Left is its love of Palestine while calling Israel an “apartheid state.” (I’d say I’m guilty of “whataboutery” in saying this except that the oppression faced by many women in Muslim countries is so much more severe than that facing women in the West.)

Cohen, who can be seen as the heir of Hitchens without the soaring rhetoric, then takes the New York Times to task for its ridiculous behavior in the Tom Cotton affair of 2020:

The fear that drove the New York Times to grant a veto to anyone determined to find offence was not a fear of an assassin planting a bomb in the office but of denunciation from “their side”. Kingsbury’s predecessor had lost his job because the New York Times had breached a new tenet of progressive philosophy that severely limited debate. Once liberals believed that speech should be free unless it was a direct incitement to crime: a demagogue whipping up a mob outside a mosque or synagogue, for instance. In the 21st century, as the protesting New York Times journalists showed, “liberals” were willing to ban any statement or article that, however indirectly, might lead to violence or prejudice. There was a theoretical possibility that if the US army was deployed to quell riots, and if a racist soldier saw a black New York Times reporter, he might open fire. Fortunately, if unsurprisingly, nothing of the sort happened. Again, you can see the seeds of the woke movement’s passing. It has no argument against the right and far-right when it uses its power to censor and control as Ron DeSanits is doing in Florida today. As significantly, heresy hunting leads the left to devour its own. Radical feminists, who once demanded the banning of pornography, have learned the hard way in the Terf wars that the sanctions you want to inflict on others may one day be inflicted on you.

I’m not sure what Cohen means about the Left’s impotence to criticize what Ron DeSantis is doing; there is plenty of criticism of that from venues like the NYT or Washington Post. But it is true that the Left is devouring its own. It’s not just the far Left (the “woke” segment) devouring the center left, but the woke devouring other woke, so that in the end the Left will be severely fragmented—handing the Right a political advantage.

One of the aspects of wokeism that has the potential to convert those in the center to denizens of the Right is the ease with which the term “harm” is used as a hyperbolic synonym for “offense”. There is no way in hell, as Cohen notes, that NYT staffers were going to suffer harm from Cotton’s editorial, but that’s what they claimed, and that’s what got the editorial-page editor, James Bennet, fired from the paper. The propensity of the Left to use the word “harm” as often as possible, despite its implausibility—as well as the abject failure of Left-centrists to call out this hype—is why its usage will increase, and with it the advantage of the Right.

At any rate, Cohen sees the woke harboring the seeds of their own destruction, though once again I don’t completely get the relevance of DeSantis (perhaps Cohen’s claiming that the woke have no credibility to criticize DeSantis when it’s doing its own censoring):

In the end, and I can’t really agree with this, Cohen forecasts that wokeness will dissolve because it doesn’t deal with problems of class, which occupy the British Left far more than its American counterpart:

The most relevant difference between the US and Europe is that the US never had a mass socialist party. Class matters more in Europe. The failure of American progressives to think about class is a great weakness. You see the ignorance manifested in their awkward academic language and insistence on coining neologisms that exclude working people, and in their willingness to drive workers from their jobs. Anyone brought up in a trade-union tradition instinctively defends workers against management. The woke movement will use the power of management to discipline and fire to secure its ends. The modern phenomenon of woke capitalism is not an oxymoron. It is the terminus of a movement that believes it can co-opt corporate power to enforce its values. I can’t see the future and am not an American, but my best guess is that the next movement on the US left will react against the woke failure to take class seriously.

I don’t agree. If wokeness goes away—and I hope it does—my own best guess is that the reason will be its ineffectiveness. After endless palavering, spending on DEI initiatives, and policing language, people may simple tire of the whole futile endeavor. But I don’t think this will happen in my lifetime, which—and again this is my best guess—will last about a decade more.

In the end, the Cohen piece is okay, but not the masterpiece that a couple of readers have touted. It’s simply too disjointed.

BONUS HITCHENS VIDEO (included at top of Cohen piece); the topic is the Jyllands-Posten cartoons and Hitchens’s acrid response to an appeaser.

One of the comments under the video says, “Stop missing Hitchens, and become a Hitchens; Its what Hitchens would’ve wanted.” True, and we should adopt his attitude of calling out nonsense when we see it. But none of us have the rhetorical power of this man that made him so effective. Still, where are the Leftists who insist on calling out Islamic countries for their apartheid nature, and where is the derisive laughter from the Left when the Perpetually Offended claim that they’re “harmed”?

One thing’s for sure; all of us would dearly love to hear Hitchens’s observations on the culture wars that he missed.