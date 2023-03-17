Once again: is there a better term for “woke”?

After I read Freddie deBoer’s new Substack piece on the meaning of “wokeness”, I suddenly realized why I sometimes get emails or comments from people who object strenuously to my using the term “woke” or “wokeness” as pejorative adjectives or nouns. The letters all go like this: “Don’t you know that ‘woke’ originally meant awareness of and compassion for oppressed people? Now you use it as if it was something bad. Therefore I couldn’t read your email after I saw the word ‘woke’ appear.”

Well, we all know that the word has changed meaning from a term of approbation to a term of denigration, but these people cling to the earlier usage, and do so in order to discount what I say. They are petulant individuals who are themselves “woke” (in the pejorative way), and are simply looking for an excuse to reject my criticisms say because I use the word in the modern sense. In that way they place themselves as morally superior beings without having to absorb and address my arguments.

But deBoer’s piece (click below to read for free, but subscribe if you read often) makes it clear why they use this tactic. It’s because “new” wokeness is centered on words rather than action, and on words as a substitute for action. Just as the woke prefer to police language rather than change society, so they prefer to criticize the language of an argument rather than come to grips with its substance.

Like deBoer, I’ve grappled on and off with finding a substitute for “woke” or “wokeness”. But there isn’t one. deBoer suggests “social justice politics”, but that’s a mouthful, isn’t an adjective (“social-justice political” is worse), and can’t be easily used as a noun (“social-justice politician”?) I’ve also toyed with “authoritarian liberalism”, but while that captures the intolerance of the movement, it leaves out its Pecksniffery as well as its obsession with language: you can be an authoritarian liberal and still try to do something. “Progressive” politics also rankles me, for I see extreme left “progressives” as somewhat regressive in their attempts to quash free speech, their dogmatism, and their attempts to declare truth by fiat and shun discussion. Now I recognize that the motives of many of the woke are laudable: they want social improvement and a more level playing field. It’s just that they talk a good game, make nuisances of themselves over trivial issues, and in the end don’t accomplish anything for society.

I think it’s best to just admit that the meaning of “woke” has changed, as we all know, accept that, and move on. I agree with deBoer when when he says this:

No to woke, no to identity politics, no to political correctness, fine: PICK SOMETHING. The fact that they steadfastly refuse to do so is a function of their feeling that they shouldn’t have to do politics like everyone else. But they do. And their resistance to doing politics is why, three years after a supposed “reckoning,” nothing has really changed. (If there’s no such thing as the social justice politics movement, who made the protests and unrest of 2020 happen? The fucking Democrats?)

They haven’t picked anything but “progressive”, and that word sticks in my craw. Plus “progessive” hasn’t changed meaning: it still seems to mean those who favor policies that, when implemented, will actually change the world. Many liberal consider themselves progressive in that sense, but not “woke.” So woke it will be on this site—at least until the word changes meaning again.

What is best about deBoer’s piece is his list of eight salient characteristics of “woke” itself (or “wokeness”). I’ll put them in bold and indent them (any flush left words are mine). This is greatly condensed, as you should read deBoer’s piece for yourself. He’s right on the money:

Woke is defined by several consistent attributes. Woke is:

Academic – the terminology of woke politics is an academic terminology, which is unsurprising given its origins in humanities departments of elite universities. Central to woke discourse is the substitution of older and less complicated versions of socially liberal perspectives with more willfully complex academic versions. . . . Immaterial – woke politics are overwhelmingly concerned with the linguistic, the symbolic, and the emotional to the detriment of the material, the economic, and the real. Woke politics are famously obsessive about language, developing literal language policies that are endlessly long and exacting. Utterances are mined for potential offense with pitiless focus, such that statements that were entirely anodyne a few years ago become unspeakable today. Being politically pure is seen as a matter of speaking correctly rather than of acting morally. The woke fixation on language and symbol makes sense when you realize that the developers of the ideology are almost entirely people whose profession involves the immaterial and the symbolic – professors, writers, reporters, artists, pundits. . . Structural in analysis, individual in action – the woke perspective is one that tends to see the world’s problems as structural in nature rather than the product of individual actors or actions. Sometimes the problems are misdiagnosed or exaggerated, but the structural focus is beneficial. Curiously, though, the woke approach to solutions to politics is relentlessly individualistic. . .

This of course is why you rarely see problem of institutions attributed to bigoted, racist, or sexist individuals. No, they are structural problems. But they are, as deBoer says, supposedly to be rectified with “individual moral correctness.”

4. Emotionalist – “emotionalist” rather than emotional, meaning not necessarily inappropriately emotional but concerned fundamentally with emotions as the currency of politics. In woke circles, political problems are regularly diagnosed as a matter of the wrong emotions being inspired in someone. Someone feeling “invalid” is no longer an irrelevant matter of personal psychology best left to a therapist but instead a political problem to be solved, and anyone who provoked that feeling is someone who has committed a political crime no matter what the context or pretext.

These go along with the three “great truths” that Haidt and Lukianoff set out in their fine book The Coddling of the American Mind:

“What doesn’t kill you makes you weaker”

“Always trust your feelings”; and

“Life is a battle between good people and evil people.”

These are all emotionalist (and Manichean) points, but spurn the analytical for the emotional.

5. Fatalistic – woke politics tend towards extreme fatalism regarding solutions and the possibility of gradual positive political change. Institutions are all corrupt and bigoted, so institutions cannot prompt change. Most people are irredeemably racist, and so the masses cannot create a just society. Constructive police reform is inherently and irrevocably impossible, so the only response to police violence is police abolition, no matter that we can’t actually achieve police abolition. Everything and everyone is presumed to be unapologetically bigoted until proven otherwise.

I’ve often wondered why the woke fail to recognize the tremendous moral progress that’s been made in the West in the last few centuries, and in America in the last few decades. We’re not only materially much better off, but morally much better off. When I was a kid, segregation was the law in the South. While there’s still bigotry, the structural racism is gone (though the GOP is trying to bring it back through voting measures).. And yet people act as if racism was worse than ever.

I wonder why it’s in the interests of a movement supposedly aiming at social progress to claim that such progress is impossible, but perhaps it’s to gloss over the failures of the Woke Program to improve society, and to keep people from doing the hard work necessary for that. But this is why the true sign of a woke person (and of course of some conservatives) is that they despise Steve Pinker and his well-documented evidence that yes, society has gotten tremendously better in the last couple of centuries (“in every way”, as Stuart Smalley might say). You have to be an idiot or willfully blind not to see that.

6. Insistent that all political questions are easy – woke people speak and act as though there are no hard political questions and no such thing as a moral dilemma. Everything is obvious if you’ve only done the reading and done the work, which woke people assure you they did long ago.

And this is why the woke are constantly getting themselves into moral dilemmas that they refuse to recognize. It’s why Western feminists valorize the Middle East—one of the most oppressive places in the world for women, and why the woke love Palestine, the true apartheid state, but analogize Israel, which gives much more freedom to Muslims, gays, and women as ridden with “apartheid.”. It’s why advocates for women’s rights nevertheless see no problem with biological males competing in sports against biological females. And it’s why they can’t recognize that “diversity” and “merit”, at this stage of the game, pull in opposite directions, and why “free speech” must tolerate people being grossly offended.

7. Possessed of belief in the superior virtue of the oppressed – what was assumed by Bertrand Russel to be obviously misguided is now assumed to be true without evaluation: virtue is not just common among the oppressed, virtue is a function of oppression. The correlation between virtue and oppression is one. 8. Enabling people who aren’t Black or Southern to say “y’all” – this one is unforgivable.

Well, #8 is a throwaway but yes, the “valorization of the oppressed” is a definite characteristic of the woke. It’s why they claim that “indigenous knowledge” is either coequal to or better than modern scientific knowledge. It’s this attitude that will bring down New Zealand.

But in the end, the oppressed are the oppressed, not superior beings. The oppression must be fixed, but it would be hard to claim that—except for those who actually oppress others—they are in general better human beings than other people. I’ve just finished Rohan Mistry’s book A Fine Balance, which is a superb novel, and it shows very clearly how the Indians, oppressed themselves by the British, were and remain an oppressive society insofar as they retain the caste system (they’re doing a lot to get rid of it, but it’s persistent). Talk about structural oppression! India is one of the worst places to instantiate it, and yet the Indians are people of color. Such are the complexities of the world that the woke fail to grasp.

Do these characteristics make wokeness a religion, as John McWhorter and others claim? It certainly has many characteristics of religion: dogmatism, belief in statements that can’t be proved, taboos, god, and sins. But I won’t play that semantic game right now. I’ll just continue to use the words “woke” and “wokeness.”