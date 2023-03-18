Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, March 18, 2023, Cat Sabbath, a Caturday, and National Sloppy Joe Day. We used to get them as school lunch, and sometimes my mom would make them, but I haven’t had one in decades. One is pictured below (they’re good):

Why the name? Here are two suggestions from Wikipedia:

One theory of the sandwich’s origin is that in 1917, Havana, Cuba, bar owner José “Sloppy Joe” Abeal y Otero created “a simple sandwich filled with ground beef stewed in tomatoes.” This was possibly his interpretation of ropa vieja. His bar was reportedly frequented by Americans and Britons, including Errol Flynn, Ernest Hemingway, and Graham Greene.[10] Circa 1937, Hemingway convinced Joe Russell, a bar owner in Key West, Florida, to rename his Silver Slipper bar Sloppy Joe’s. Marilyn Brown, director of the consumer test kitchen at H.J. Heinz in Pittsburgh, says their research at the Carnegie Library suggests that the sloppy joe’s origins lie with the “loose meat sandwiches” sold in Sioux City, Iowa, in the 1930s and were the creation of a cook named Joe.

They’re similar to the “loosemeats” burgers that you can get in the Midwestern U.S.

It’s also National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day, Maple Syrup Saturday (remember, get the darkest grade you can), National Corndog Day, International Sports Car Racing Day, Gallipoli Memorial Day in Turkey, where it wasn’t a disaster, and Sheelah’s Day in Ireland, Canada, Australia, a day of Irish cultural heritage traditionally following St. Patrick’s Day.

Da Nooz:

*Good news for Ukraine, and those of us who support its struggle for freedom: both Poland and Slovakia have pledged to send MiG-figher jets to the beleaguered country (h/t Nicole). Although Zelensky wants these badly, they’re hardly in good repair:

Slovakia on Friday became the second of Ukraine’s allies to provide MIG-29 fighter jets which Kyiv believes are crucial to repel Russia’s year-long invasion. Slovakia joined Poland, which announced its delivery of the planes on Thursday. Both the NATO members neighbour Ukraine. Its fleet of 11 MiG-29 planes was retired last summer and most of them are not in operational condition. It will send those that are operational and the rest will go for spare parts. NATO allies in the former communist east such as Poland and Slovakia have been particularly vocal supporters of Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. On Thursday, Poland announced it would send Ukraine four MiG-29 fighter jets in coming days, making it the first of Kyiv’s allies to provide such aircraft. Western countries that have provided Ukraine with arms have so far declined to send fighter jets. Slovakia ordered F-16 fighter jets from the United States in 2018 to replace the ageing [sic] MiG-29 planes. The first U.S.-made planes are expected to arrive in 2024 after a delay.

There is of course good reason for former Communist-occupied countries in Eastern Europe to be more generous than other countries in lending arms, as they know what it’s like to be under Russian domination. But why can’t the other NATO allies ante up some jets? F-16s are better than beaten-up MiGs in their dotage, but delivery in 2024? Too long, but of course it takes a long time to train pilots. In the meantime, the BBC reports that Russia has sworn to destroy any jets given to Ukraine by Slovakia and Poland. America prefers the ground game given the missile defenses on both sides, and, in truth, Russia’s air force isn’t that great, also consisting of old MiGs and Su-27s.

*Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court in the Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin:

The International Criminal Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia for war crimes, saying he bore criminal responsibility for the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children. Ukrainian officials and human-rights groups hailed the warrant as an important step in holding Moscow to account for abuses during its yearlong war. The country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said the warrant represented the beginning of “historical responsibility.” The likelihood of a trial while Mr. Putin remains in power appears slim because the court cannot try defendants in absentia and Russia has said it will not surrender its own officials. Still, the warrant deepens Mr. Putin’s isolation from the West and could limit his travel overseas. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, noted that Russia does not recognize the court and called its decision to issue a warrant “null and void.” Given that Russia, like the U.S. has not signed onto the jurisdiction of the ICC, there’s no way in the world that the court will get its hands on Putin unless somehow his adversaries capture him, detain him, and send him to the Hague. That’s unlikely. Still, the charge—kidnapping and deporting Ukrainian children—is a new moral blot on a man who’s behave immorally in other ways.

*Although it’s not clear how much these plots reflect a nationwide form of ant-Semitism, there was a plot afoot to murder Jews in the Michigan state government, and one of those targeted was its attorney general, Dana Nessel. As CNN and several other sources report, the man was arrested. He had guns, too.

A Michigan man allegedly threatened on social media to kill Jewish members of the Michigan government, the FBI said, and state Attorney General Dana Nessel says she was among those targeted. The incident adds to recent concerns about threats against public officials as well as reports of increasing antisemitic incidents across the country. It also evokes the plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as well as the at-times threatening demonstrations against Covid-19 protocols in the state.

As far as I know, Whitmer is a Christian and so can’t figure in any anti-Semitic plot.

On February 18, the FBI National Threat Operations Center told the Detroit FBI office that a person on Twitter by the handle of “tempered_reason” said he was heading to Michigan and “threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is Jewish in the Michigan govt.” Any attempt to “subdue” him would “be met with deadly force in self-defense,” the user said. Authorities traced the Twitter handle to a man named Jack Eugene Carpenter III, who had a protection order against him and had previously been arrested by state police, according to the complaint filed in US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Carpenter had three 9mm handguns registered in Michigan’s Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN), the complaint said. One of the guns in his possession Carpenter had “stolen” from his girlfriends, according to the complaint. Authorities said Carpenter violated an interstate communication law, according to the complaint. He was arrested on February 18 in Texas, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

I wouldn’t go calling this part of a larger plot against Jews, but most sources say anti-Semitism is rising. Another Michigan official, state representative Samantha Steckloff, says she receives death threats “on a daily basis, and the article adds this:

The threat against Nessel and other member of Michigan’s state government is the latest of several high-profile threats and violence against Jews in America. According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic attacks reached a record high in the US in 2021 – up 34% from 2020. Last month, a man was charged by federal prosecutors with hate crimes after he allegedly shot two different Jewish men in Los Angeles. In January, police said a man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt, and in December, a 63-year-old man was assaulted in New York’s Central Park in what police called an antisemitic attack.

*The hottest legal news from reader Ken:

Yesterday, the very conservative federal Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit (comprising Alabama, Georgia, and Florida) declined to lift the stay imposed by district court judge Mark Walker on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s ill-begotten “Stop-WOKE” Act. Nineteen Eighty-Four. Judge Walker issued his injunction last November and,here’s a copy of the order . It’s a well-written and entertaining order that starts out quoting the opening line from Mr. Orwell’s

Here’s the end of the judges analysis before he ends the 39-page document by giving his decision. It is indeed well written, and very strongly argued: Striking at the heart of “open-mindedness and critical inquiry,” the State of Florida has taken over the “marketplace of ideas” to suppress disfavored viewpoints and limit where professors may shine their light on eight specific ideas. And Defendants’ argument permits zero restraint on the State of Florida’s power to expand its limitation on viewpoints to any idea it chooses. One thing is crystal clear—both robust intellectual inquiry and democracy require light to thrive. Our professors are critical to a healthy democracy,70 and the State of Florida’s decision to choose which viewpoints are worthy of illumination and which must remain in the shadows has implications for us all. If our “priests of democracy” are not allowed to shed light on challenging ideas, then democracy will die in darkness. 71 But the First Amendment does not permit the State of Florida to muzzle its university professors, impose its own orthodoxy of viewpoints, and cast us all into the dark. Here’s a report from Politico regarding the Eleventh Circuit’s refusal to lift the stay on the “Stop-WOKE” Act. The underlying lawsuit was brought on behalf of a Florida student and university professor by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. And there’s a statement issued by FIRE when Judge Walker issued his initial injunction. Here’s a bit of the statement: In contrast to other lawsuits challenging the act filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union, FIRE’s suit is limited to higher education and does not take a position on the truth of the prohibited concepts of race and sex. Rather, FIRE takes the viewpoint-neutral approach that faculty retain the right to give an opinion — whether that opinion supports or opposes the prohibited concepts in the Stop WOKE Act. But of course what happens when this is appealed to the Supreme Court?

*Andrew Sullivan’s new column, “The Biden-DeSantis Re-Balancing Act,” is a paean to both Biden and DeSantis for taking more reasonable stands on Ukraine/Russia and on immigration than some Democratic hawks and progressives want. I’m not so sure I want us to back away from supporting Ukraine, but it’s time that the Democrats stopped their wink-wink-nod-nod support of open borders, Just two paras from Sullivan:

But [Biden’s] immigration adjustment is the most remarkable. Last month, Biden effectively conceded the core point so many of us have been making for years: that the asylum system is being gamed to enable mass economic migration. The only way to stop this is to presume that migrants entering illegally are not eligible for asylum, and to send them back. Ditto the possible return of family detentions — as some kind of stopgap to cope with the sheer numbers. . .

This was obvious to anyone who knew what was going on at the border, and everybody knew it but ignored it. Now they can’t any longer:

. . . But it has slowly sunk in to mainstream Democrats that Americans want immigration safe, legal and, if not rare exactly, then at least in line with our choices, and not others’. Biden has straddled this, of course, but I always wondered how he’d move if unchallenged in his own party for re-election — and it’s to the right. More to the point, he hasn’t actually been blasted for it. The op-ed pages of the major papers have been eerily quiet — especially given the collective hysteria over Trump’s previous, similar moves. (You could hear similar left responses to Biden’s executive order permitting new drilling on federal lands in Alaska: sincere but muted.)

A bit of humor: the guys hired by Jussie Smollet to beat him up tell how it went down:

The Osundairo brothers were hired men for a con created to dupe America. They share what they were instructed to do the night of the staged attack on Jussie Smollett. https://t.co/jvWwGloz8k #FoxNation #JussieSmollett #AnatomyOfAHoax pic.twitter.com/3uOEHLFSoN — Fox Nation (@foxnation) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has patrolled her beat:

Hili: I’ve checked out everything. A: And? I’m going back to the kitchen, there is a full bowl in there.

In Polish:

Hili: Wszystko już sprawdziłam. Ja: I co? Hili: Wracam do kuchni, tam jest pełna miska.

A meme from Facebook:

And another (other members of Team Duck find this ghoulish:

A duck meme from Nicole:

God and Titania may be lax tweeters, but Masih, helping spur a revolution on Iran, keeps on tweeting, for that’s one of the main ways she communicates with Iranians.

Translation of the Farsi from below (sound on):

Today, Friday the 26th of Esfand, once again the noisy people of #Zahedan came to the streets like every week and chanted against the Islamic Republic. With the slogans “we fight, we die, we don’t accept humiliation” and “an Iranian with the zeal to support support”, they once again showed that repression and arrest and the security environment do not affect their will to be in the street. This week is the twenty-fourth week of the revolution #Zen Zandagi Azdi after the bloody Friday of Zahedan, when dozens of Baloch citizens were killed by the oppressors of the Islamic Republic. #MehsaAmini

امروز جمعه بیست و ششم اسفند بار دیگر مردم #زاهدان پرخروش مثل هر هفته به خیابان امدند و علیه جمهوری اسلامی شعار دادند. آنها با شعار «می‌جنگیم، می‌میریم, ذلت نمی‌پذیریم» و «ایرانی با غیرت حمایت حمایت» بار دیگر نشان دادند که سرکوب و دستگیری و فضای امنیتی خللی بر اراده آنها برای حضور… https://t.co/Nl4c6UTWMq pic.twitter.com/YGa27FV8ID — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 17, 2023

From Barry, I hope this little rescue penguin makes it:

When it's time to go. It's time to go❣️🐧🌊💙 pic.twitter.com/J56eBcQDmW — 🤔kk 🌊 ϻʳ.𝓡𝓪𝔂 ❌UNOFFICIAL❌🇺🇦 (@kkMrRay) March 14, 2023

From Malcolm, Laundry with cats:

From Simon, who says, “Love the ‘please take your time’ from the host at the end of the video.” This poor woman, a conservative columnist, tries to define the word (see yesterday’s post):

“This is going to be one of those moments that goes viral” is the most honest thing she’s ever said https://t.co/t4RupPXpGT — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) March 15, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a thread worth reading. I’ve put in all four tweets. She didn’t even make it to the camp.

(1/n) Lea was the daughter of Stjepan and Ivka. She was called the Croatian Shirley Temple. At the age of 5 she started playing small roles in the theater. People really loved her and she quickly became a popular child actor. Until 1941, when she no longer was allowed…😢

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ot5BKpX1ID — K.J. Dijkstra (@shannara77) March 18, 2023

(3/n) Her father converted the family to Catholicism in June 1941 to keep them safe. Members of the national theatre tried to help them. But in May 1943 Lea, her mother and brother Saša were deported to Auschwitz. A 6 day journey without food and water.😢 📷Last known photo

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9bo4DXHLdz — K.J. Dijkstra (@shannara77) March 18, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. He says this about the first one: “This emphasises why AI is utterly stupid.”

I was having a play with AI image tools, just for my own amusement, and tried to create something anachronistic – A vintage photo of London in the 1880s with a 1970s heavy metal fan hiding in the crowd. The result might be my favourite picture ever. pic.twitter.com/rRUVw04WrD — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) March 17, 2023

I love this wooly jumper, and had no idea that sheep could jump this high.

Spot the squirrel! (This one isn’t hard.)

Spot the squirrel 🐿 pic.twitter.com/d1PSLLhHXr — Dr Dean Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) March 12, 2023