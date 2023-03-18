Matthew Cobb took this photo on his walk near Manchester this morning. Can you spot the squirrel? If you do, don’t give it away by putting its location in the comments: just say “I found it.” This is hard.
The reveal will be at noon (Chicago time) today.
4 thoughts on “Spot the squirrel!”
Alright, I’ve got my guess, … if that’s it, though …
Is it eating Wilkin & Sons, Ltd.,Tiptree Little Scarlet preserves?
Got it. I think. <2 seconds.
Not yet. I have suspicions there are 3 or 4 sqrlls in there.
Tiptree, Tiptree, everywhere…